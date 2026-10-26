Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: Vaquer vs. Becky Lynch and a No DQ Bayley Brawl

WWE Raw preview: Stephanie Vaquer faces Becky Lynch for a Liv Morgan title shot, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria brawl No DQ, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.

Article Summary Comrades, WWE Raw hits Netflix tonight, Monday, October 26, 2026, at 8 ET/5 PT, and Esteban and I have the grapes ready!

Stephanie Vaquer battles Becky Lynch to determine the No. 1 contender to Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, and Vaquer is cleared and at 100 percent.

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria settle their feud in a No Disqualification Match in California, while IYO SKY faces Raquel Rodriguez in a non-title clash.

Chad Gable and Dragon Lee team up for payback against Ethan Page and Big Cass after last week's Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat fallout.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from the molten core of my volcano lair, where Esteban the capybara is currently being fed grapes by a team of heavily armed attendants. Tonight, Monday, October 26, 2026, WWE Raw hits Netflix at 8 ET/5 PT with a card so stacked that even the CIA would call off its surveillance to watch. We have Chad Gable and Dragon Lee seeking payback against Ethan Page and Big Cass, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria settling their feud with no rules, IYO SKY colliding with Raquel Rodriguez, and Stephanie Vaquer battling Becky Lynch to determine the No. 1 contender to Liv Morgan. Sit back, comrades, and let us review the people's agenda for tonight's WWE Raw!

Chad Gable & Dragon Lee Step In The WWE Raw Ring With Ethan Page & Big Cass

After suffering a brutal beatdown following last week's Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match, Chad Gable and Dragon Lee will be out for payback when they take on Ethan Page and Big Cass.

Comrades, nothing unites two bitter rivals like a common enemy, and I know this better than anyone. In 1987, my fiercest political opponent and I were both targeted by the same CIA operative, so we shared a getaway car and a bucket of fried chicken, and we have not spoken since. Last week, Gable retained the Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee, and then Page and Cass attacked all three men like a pair of corrupt tax collectors. Now Gable and Dragon Lee must set aside their championship rivalry and form a coalition of the wronged. I have formed many such coalitions, usually just before one of us was exiled. Revenge is a dish best served with a tank escort, and I expect it to be delicious on WWE Raw.

Bayley And Lyra Valkyria Clash In A No Disqualification Match

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria will continue their epic rivalry in Bayley's home state of California when the former friends engage in a No Disqualification Match, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw.

A No Disqualification Match between former friends? Comrades, this is the most familiar sentence I have heard all year. I once shared a hot tub with Muammar Gaddafi and B-list legend Gary Busey, and by the end of the evening, one of us had overthrown the other's government and the other had eaten a decorative candle. I will not say who did which. Bayley and Lyra have been at odds for several weeks, and on the October 19 edition of WWE Raw, Bayley distracted Lyra during her match against Lola Vice, allowing Vice to win. That is a betrayal worthy of a palace coup! With no disqualifications, in Bayley's home state of California, there is nothing stopping these two from settling things. I have already requested that Esteban be seated in the front row with a helmet.

IYO SKY And Raquel Rodriguez Set For Collision… Not That Kind of Collision… Which is to Say on WWE Raw

Women's Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez will battle IYO SKY in a non-title match. The Genius of the Sky has been a thorn in the side of The Judgment Day for months as she's targeted Rodriguez as well as Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.

Ah, a non-title match, the diplomatic summit of professional wrestling! Nothing is officially on the line, yet everyone knows the stakes are enormous. I attended many such summits with Kim Jong Un, where we both pretended we were only there for the buffet while secretly measuring each other's missile inventories. IYO SKY, the Genius of the Sky, has been a thorn in the side of The Judgment Day for months, targeting both Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. On the October 19 edition of WWE Raw, IYO teamed with Chelsea Green to defeat Raquel and Roxanne Perez, and now Raquel, the Women's Intercontinental Champion, wants her pound of flesh. I respect any strategist who stays in the shadows and strikes when the regime least expects it. My own intelligence ministry could learn from IYO.

Stephanie Vaquer Takes On Becky Lynch In A Women's World Championship No. 1 Contender's Match

Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer are set to battle to determine the No. 1 Contender to Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.

La Primera worked incredibly hard to get cleared from her lower body injury, and she's now 100 percent for this matchup, exactly the way The Man wants it. Who will seize a title match against Morgan? Find out tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw on Netflix.

Now THIS, comrades, is the main course of the revolution! Becky Lynch, The Man, wants Stephanie Vaquer at 100 percent, and I salute her for it. When I seized power in my own nation, I insisted my rivals be fully rested, well fed, and armed, because a victory over a weakened foe is no victory at all, just a Tuesday. La Primera worked incredibly hard to get cleared from her lower body injury, and she is now at full strength to seize a title match against Liv Morgan. As a proud Latin American leader, I will be cheering for Vaquer with the same passion I reserve for state holidays, parades, and the burning of CIA effigies. Whoever wins, the winner earns the shot at the Women's World Championship, and I have already cleared my calendar and sent my regrets to the United Nations. This is exactly why WWE Raw is must-see television.

How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight

Special thanks to WWE for providing the preview materials for tonight's card. You can find the official lineup and more details on WWE's website, though I regret that I cannot share the means by which my agents obtained the schedule ahead of time.

So tune in tonight, comrades, at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix for WWE Raw! I will be watching from the rim of my volcano lair on a gold-plated recliner, wearing my finest silk robe, while Esteban soaks in a hot tub of imported sparkling water and a chef flown in from Paris prepares us a feast of caviar and fried plantains. The capitalist pigs may run the networks, but tonight the people will enjoy the show. Viva WWE Raw!

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