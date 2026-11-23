Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Roman Reigns, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: WarGames Fallout and Championship Gold

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline answer The 946's WarGames advantage, while Ethan Page defends the Intercontinental Championship against Rey Fenix.

Article Summary Roman Reigns and The Bloodline respond after The 946 secured the WarGames advantage.

Ethan Page defends the Intercontinental Championship against Rey Fenix.

Sol Ruca faces Lyra Valkyria over a future title opportunity against IYO SKY.

Stephanie Vaquer and Bayley battle Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid before WarGames.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting live from a command suite beneath Wichita's Intrust Bank Arena, where Esteban has seized the tactical map and moved every WarGames marker beside the snack table. Tonight's WWE Raw is the final stop before Survivor Series, with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline facing an advantage problem, an Intercontinental Championship match, two rivals arguing over a future title opportunity, and a women's tag-team collision before the cage closes.

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline Respond to The 946's Advantage

Last week, Cruz Montana and Carmelo Hayes defeated The Usos to claim the all-important WarGames advantage for The 946. Find out how World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline will respond days before their epic clash at Survivor Series, tonight at a special start time of 6 ET/3 PT on Raw on Netflix.

Cruz Montana and Carmelo Hayes earned The 946 the WarGames advantage, leaving Roman Reigns and The Bloodline to decide how loudly they want to object before Saturday. My generals once surrendered a strategic edge at our annual palace war game by letting the opposition seize the only working radio; they responded by broadcasting insults through a karaoke machine. The maneuver did not change the balance, but it did produce an excellent shouting match. Reigns has the same problem tonight: he cannot erase The 946's advantage, so his response must make them regret collecting it.

Ethan Page Defends the Intercontinental Championship Against Rey Fenix

Intercontinental Champion Ethan Page will put his title on the line against AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix. Don't miss the final Raw before Survivor Series: WarGames, tonight at a special start time of 6 ET/3 PT on Netflix.

Ethan Page brings the Intercontinental Championship, while Rey Fenix arrives as AAA World Cruiserweight Champion with only Page's gold exposed to danger. This is the selective redistribution favored by every capitalist who suddenly discovers socialism when somebody else's property enters the conversation. At a state auction, Nicolas Cage once demanded that I nationalize my presidential yacht while keeping his private submarine exempt; Esteban settled the dispute by occupying both. Fenix needs the same ruthless efficiency, because Page will not surrender his championship merely to improve the evening's balance sheet.

Sol Ruca Faces Lyra Valkyria

Sol Ruca takes on Lyra Valkyria after a verbal altercation last week over who is more deserving of a title match against new Women's Intercontinental Champion IYO SKY. Don't miss all the action of Raw, tonight at a special start time of 6 ET/3 PT on Netflix.

WWE says Sol Ruca and Lyra Valkyria argued over who deserves the next opportunity against IYO SKY, so tonight they exchange paperwork for strikes. My Ministry of Championship Aspirations tried handling such disputes with a numbered queue until Esteban ate ticket number one and declared himself first contender forever. Ruca and Valkyria have a cleaner system: win the match, move to the front, and leave the loser explaining to IYO why verbal qualifications were insufficient.

Stephanie Vaquer and Bayley Battle Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid

Stephanie Vaquer is set to join forces with Bayley against Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid of Fatal Influence prior to Saturday's Women's WarGames Match at Survivor Series. Find out who earns a huge win on Raw at a special start time of 6 ET/3 PT.

Stephanie Vaquer and Bayley face Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid days before the larger Women's WarGames conflict. A final tag match before entering the cage is less rehearsal than intelligence gathering: every partnership reveals who communicates, who panics, and who abandons the plan when somebody produces a chair. Before one regional summit, I staged a doubles tennis match to study my allies; Kim Jong-un served at the wrong ambassador, Tiffany Pollard seized the umpire's chair, and the coalition collapsed before lunch. These four women have one chance to learn something useful without giving Saturday's opponents the entire playbook.

How to Watch WWE Raw

WWE Raw streams live tonight at the special start time of 6 ET/3 PT on Netflix from Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. The complete advertised lineup and graphics are available in WWE's official preview. I will watch from the arena command suite with revolutionary champagne, four backup remotes, and a capybara who still believes possession of the tactical map makes him WarGames captain. Tune in, comrades!

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