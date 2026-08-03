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WWE Raw Preview: What's Next After Epic SummerSlam Weekend?

Comrades! El Presidente reports on tonight's WWE Raw after Roman Reigns' epic SummerSlam victory. What's next for the Tribal Chief?

Article Summary Roman Reigns retained the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, ending with a Shield fist bump that has everyone asking if the rivalry is truly over, comrades!

WWE Raw tonight follows an epic SummerSlam weekend that saw new champions crowned including Kevin Owens becoming No. 1 contender, Baron Corbin winning the US Title, and Chelsea Green capturing the Interim Women's Championship!

Oba Femi defeated Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell on Saturday, with Lesnar himself declaring Femi the future of WWE—a peaceful transfer of power you simply don't see in El Presidente's line of work!

Tonight's Raw airs at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix from Des Moines, Iowa, where the WWE Universe will learn what's next for the Tribal Chief and whether new challengers will emerge to seize the means of production!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my golden jacuzzi aboard my luxury yacht currently anchored just outside Des Moines, Iowa—yes, comrades, even a man of my refined tastes occasionally finds himself in the American heartland when there is wrestling to be witnessed! And what better time to dock my vessel than the night after WWE SummerSlam, when the proletariat masses gather to see what the capitalist overlords at WWE have planned for tonight's episode of WWE Raw? Ah, comrades, what a weekend it has been! This past Saturday and Sunday, SummerSlam delivered more drama than the time I had to mediate a dispute between Kim Jong-un and Steven Seagal over who had the better ponytail at my annual dictators' barbecue.

On Saturday night, CM Punk retained his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes, but only after Randy Orton made his shocking return and delivered an RKO to Rhodes that would make even my secret police jealous of its efficiency. Meanwhile, Oba Femi defeated Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell—a structure I have been trying to install in my presidential palace for dealing with political dissidents, but the CIA keeps blocking my shipments. After the match, Lesnar himself declared Femi the future of WWE, which is the kind of peaceful transfer of power you simply do not see in my line of work, comrades!

Sunday's festivities were equally spectacular! Kevin Owens returned to win a Fatal 4-Way and become the number one contender to the Undisputed WWE Title—a workers' uprising if I have ever seen one! Baron Corbin defeated Trick Williams to capture the United States Championship, Chelsea Green climbed a ladder to claim the Interim WWE Women's Championship, and in what I can only describe as the most relatable match of the weekend, Danhausen defeated Dominik Mysterio in a Human Monies on a Pole Match. Comrades, as someone who has personally overseen many "valuable items on a pole" scenarios during treasury heists—I mean, legitimate government acquisitions—I appreciate this stipulation! And Chad Gable defeated Penta to win the Intercontinental Championship, seizing the means of mid-card production like a true revolutionary! But tonight, comrades, all eyes turn to the fallout from the main event of Sunday's SummerSlam spectacular, and WWE has graced us with one simple question that contains multitudes.

What's Next After an Epic SummerSlam Weekend?

After World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns defeated longtime rival Seth Rollins during an epic SummerSlam weekend, what's next for the WWE Universe? Find out tonight on Raw at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.

Ah yes, comrades, the eternal question! Roman Reigns has once again proven why he is the Tribal Chief, the Head of the Table, and various other titles that sound suspiciously like my own governmental positions. At SummerSlam, Reigns retained his World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins by hitting three successive Spears—a finishing move combination I once witnessed Muammar Gaddafi attempt at my nephew's quinceañera, though with significantly less success and much more property damage. But here is where the story becomes truly fascinating, comrades! After the match, Reigns and Rollins performed the Shield fist bump, that sacred symbol of brotherhood that represents everything the bourgeoisie fears: unity, solidarity, and collective action!

This was billed as the final chapter of The Shield rivalry, a closing of the book on one of WWE's greatest factions. I know something about final chapters, comrades—the CIA has written approximately seventeen "final chapters" of my regime, and yet here I am, sipping champagne with my beloved capybara Esteban, who is currently wearing a tiny wrestling belt I had custom-made for him. So what does this fist bump mean? Is the rivalry truly over, or is this simply what capitalist pig Triple H wants us to believe before he pulls the rug out from under us like a corrupt election? Will Rollins challenge again, or will a new contender emerge to face the Tribal Chief? Perhaps Oba Femi, fresh off his victory over Brock Lesnar, who passed Femi the torch and called him the future of WWE, will set his sights on Reigns next? The possibilities are as endless as the list of charges the International Criminal Court has filed against me! Tonight at Casey's Center in Des Moines, Iowa, we will finally get answers. I have never been to Des Moines, comrades, but I am told it is a lovely city with abundant corn and fewer active CIA black sites than other American locations, which makes it practically a vacation destination by my standards!

How to Watch WWE Raw

WWE Raw airs tonight, Monday, August 3, 2026, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on Netflix. The show emanates from Casey's Center in Des Moines, Iowa, where the WWE Universe will gather to witness the fallout from an epic SummerSlam weekend. Comrades, do not miss this episode! Tune in to see what the future holds for Roman Reigns, whether new challengers will emerge, and whether the workers of WWE will finally seize the means of production from capitalist overlords like Nick Khan and begin redistributing championship opportunities more equitably! Until next time, this is El Presidente reminding you that in wrestling as in revolution, the only certainty is that the people—or in this case, the WWE Universe—always have the final say! ¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva la lucha libre! For complete results and coverage from this past weekend, visit WWE's official preview page and check out all of Bleeding Cool's SummerSlam coverage!

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