Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Review: Bloodline Brawls 946 as Reigns and Zayn Clash

Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn trade barbs, Penta survives a briefcase circus, and The Bloodline brawls The 946 in a WWE Raw main event that ends with a spear.

Article Summary WWE Raw opened with Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn trading barbs ahead of their champion-vs.-champion match at Crown Jewel, with Reigns dismissing Zayn's WWE Championship as the lesser title.

Penta beat Bron Breakker with help from a returning Je'Von Evans, who stopped Austin Theory from cashing in on the briefcase and clocked Breakker with it.

Chad Gable retained the Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat over Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee, only for Ethan Page and Big Cass to crash the celebration.

The Bloodline closed WWE Raw by clearing The 946 from the ring after Carmelo Hayes' crowbar shot to Solo Sikoa and Reigns' spear to Bronco Nima.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting live from the smoldering crater of my volcano lair, where my pet capybara Esteban is soaking in a mineral bath and demanding a full recap of WWE Raw from Pechanga Arena in San Diego on October 19, 2026. The night brought a tense war of words between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn ahead of their champion-vs.-champion clash at Crown Jewel (assuming the event actually happens), a surprise return for Je'Von Evans, and a main event brawl that had The Bloodline and The 946 fighting like two rival ministries over a single palace balcony. Pour yourself something expensive, comrades, and let us begin.

The 946 Recap Sets the Table

The show opened with a video package recapping last week's conflict between The Bloodline and The 946, including Carmelo Hayes joining the faction alongside Royce Keys, Jaida Parker, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price. The recap hammered home that Hayes had aligned himself with Keys, Parker, Nima, and Price, which is the kind of defection I usually only see in my own cabinet right before a coup. Reigns and Zayn were then shown arriving at the arena separately, a detail that tells you everything about the state of the family.

Champion vs. Champion Gets Heated Ahead of Crown Jewel

Reigns and Zayn opened the in-ring action with an argument ahead of their Crown Jewel match. Zayn said he understood the burden of being champion but insisted that he now served himself. Reigns asked whether Zayn was acting out of greed or loyalty to The Bloodline, then dismissed Zayn's WWE Championship as the lesser title and suggested Zayn might lose it before Crown Jewel. Comrades, I have delivered speeches with less contempt, and I once did so while the CIA was tunneling under my podium.

Penta Survives a Briefcase Circus

Penta entered carrying the Money in the Bank briefcase and eyed both champions on his way to the ring for his match against Bron Breakker. The finish was pure chaos. Austin Theory tried to get his hands on the briefcase while Maxxine Dupri distracted the referee, only for Evans to return, stop Theory, and strike Breakker with the briefcase while the official was looking the wrong way. Penta then hit the Mexican Destroyer for the pinfall.

Evans got his payback against Breakker, and Theory was denied. Still, comrades, a briefcase that guarantees a title opportunity to one man is private property at its most obscene. The workers should seize it and hold it in common. Nick Khan would call that theft, and Nick Khan is a capitalist pig.

Reigns Heads Back to the Drawing Board

In a backstage interview, Reigns addressed his mounting problems. He said he was trying to manage his family and had attempted to reach Zayn, but admitted he would have to go back to the drawing board. He then left the arena area in an SUV. Comrades, I know that exit well. It is the same one I use when the CIA shows up at a state dinner, and I always keep the engine running.

Green and SKY Take Down the Champion

Before the match, WWE's exclusive footage showed IYO SKY backing up Chelsea Green against The Judgment Day, which set the stage for their tag team match against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

In the match itself, Green and SKY defeated Rodriguez and Perez. Liv Morgan interfered at ringside, but Green took out both Morgan and Perez with a crossbody from the top rope. SKY then countered Rodriguez's Tejana Bomb attempt into a pinfall, which means she pinned the Women's Intercontinental Champion. That is the kind of solidarity between workers I like to see, comrades. Meanwhile, Morgan's interference was as welcome as a tax auditor at my yacht party.

The 946 Deliver a Threat

Later, The 946 issued a filmed message to The Bloodline and the rest of the WWE Raw roster. Keys, Parker, Hayes, Nima, and Price all appeared. Hayes referenced The Bloodline being caught off guard the previous week, and Parker declared that nobody was safe. Comrades, this reminds me of the time my dear friend Muammar Gaddafi recorded a menacing video message from inside his famous tent. I told him the lighting was wrong, he told me to mind my own palace, and we have not spoken since. The Bloodline/946 issue continued, as it must, toward the main event.

McDonagh Gets Help From Dominik

Joe Hendry faced JD McDonagh in singles action, and Hendry came up short. As Hendry tried to pull McDonagh away from the ropes during a pin attempt, Dominik Mysterio grabbed McDonagh's arm. McDonagh broke free, headbutted Hendry, and pinned him. McDonagh and Dominik remain aligned with The Judgment Day, and The Judgment Day remains a bourgeois little cabal of schemers. I would nationalize their entire operation if it were not so full of cheating.

Valkyria and Vice Collide Over Bayley

Backstage, Lyra Valkyria went looking to confront Bayley. She believed Bayley was following her, swung at the person behind her, and hit Lola Vice by mistake. Vice told Valkyria they would face each other later in the show, which is how I settle most disputes in my cabinet, minus the apology.

The match happened, and Vice defeated Valkyria. Bayley emerged from beneath the ring and distracted Valkyria, and Vice capitalized by hitting MIA and pinning her. Valkyria attacked Bayley after the match, but Bayley escaped over the ringside barricade and challenged Valkyria to a No Disqualification Match for next week's WWE Raw. Hiding under the ring is a tactic I admire, comrades. I spent three weeks under a banquet table in 1987 while the CIA searched the palace, and I emerged a stronger leader.

Promos, Vaquer, and a Lynch Demand

A promotional video aired for Agent of Shadows, with Drew McIntyre appearing alongside cameos from WWE talent. The show then returned to backstage footage, where a trainer told WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce that Stephanie Vaquer's ankle was improving but needed another week of recovery. Becky Lynch stepped in and said she wanted a match with Vaquer once Vaquer was cleared, with Morgan's Women's World Championship as the target. Vaquer's return and a potential Lynch match were both established, and I support any worker who demands a title shot in the open.

A Triple Threat for the Intercontinental Title

WWE's exclusive build for the Intercontinental Championship match showed Chad Gable preparing to battle Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee for the title.

Gable then retained the Intercontinental Championship in the Triple Threat Match. Mysterio tried to roll up Gable after escaping a springboard moonsault attempt, but Gable countered into a pin of his own for the three-count. It was a fine piece of wrestling, comrades, and a reminder that the champion can still survive on pure craft.

Gable and Mysterio shook hands and embraced afterward, which lasted about as long as a ceasefire in my own territory. Ethan Page attacked them, and Big Cass attacked Lee and Mysterio. Cass chokeslammed Lee onto the barricade and hit Mysterio with a big boot, while Page hit Gable with two EgoPlexes and raised Gable's title belt. Page has now positioned himself as a challenger to the Intercontinental Championship, and the locker room should learn what happens when you let a pair of opportunists stage a coup.

The Bloodline Stands Tall

The main event segment saw Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso call out The 946. Solo Sikoa joined the Usos, but Hayes struck Solo with a crowbar as The 946 took control. Then Reigns returned to join Solo and the Usos, and The Bloodline cleared The 946 from the ring after Reigns speared Nima. Reigns, Solo, Jimmy, and Jey stood together in the ring as The 946 retreated through the crowd.

The family, it seems, can set aside its differences when a common enemy appears. I spent a weekend on a luxury yacht with Kim Jong Un and Vanilla Ice once, comrades, and we all agreed that nothing unites rivals like a shared threat. Whether the truce holds with Reigns and Zayn heading to Crown Jewel remains to be seen.

That is all from my volcano lair, comrades. Esteban is demanding more mango, so I must go. Until next week's WWE Raw, keep your eyes on the briefcase, the champions, and the CIA. Viva la revolución!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!