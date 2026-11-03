Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Review: Ethan Page Wins IC Title, Cruz Montana Unmasked

Ethan Page takes the IC Title, Cruz Montana joins The 946, and Sami Zayn kicks Roman Reigns before Crown Jewel in this episode of WWE Raw.

Article Summary Comrades, WWE Raw crowned a new Intercontinental Champion as Ethan Page dethroned an injured Chad Gable with the Egoplex, no rigged election required.

John Cena announced the John Cena Classic for December 14 in Orlando and named Cody Rhodes the first entrant, until Randy Orton crashed the party with Dusty Rhodes talk.

Cruz Montana was unmasked as the man who attacked Roman Reigns and joined The 946, in an ambush so well organized I want to hire them for my next coup.

Sami Zayn closed WWE Raw by hitting Roman Reigns with a Helluva Kick, days before their WWE Championship match at Crown Jewel.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from a hot tub inside my volcano lair, where my capybara Esteban is sampling the caviar buffet and judging me for my taste in wrestling. I have just finished watching WWE Raw from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and what a night it was. We got a new Intercontinental Champion in Ethan Page, an announcement from John Cena about the John Cena Classic, a masked traitor unmasked as Cruz Montana, and a main event that ended with Sami Zayn standing over Roman Reigns days before Crown Jewel.

This episode of WWE Raw had more betrayals than my last cabinet meeting, and it's a fitting episode if it's going to be the last WWE Raw ever, with Crown Jewel set to take place this Saturday in Saudi Arabia, amidst a war in the Middle East, where the US State Department has advised citizens to "reconsider travel to Saudi Arabia due to risk of drone and missile targeting of American interests by Iran and the Iranian-supported Houthis, armed conflict, terrorism, exit bans, and local laws regarding social media activity," on the weekend after an election where Republicans are expected to lose heavily due in large part to the very war that WWE Hall of Famer President Donald Trump started, something he has been trying to downplay ahead of said elections for that same reason, but which, when those elections are over, he'll be free to use to blow off steam by means of, oh, I don't know, spending the weekend nuking the entire region as part of an epic tempter tantrum. But I'm sure things will be fine and the roster will make it back home safely. Probably. But the important thing, comrades, is that WWE and TKO shareholders won't lose any money.

Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn Open the Show

WWE Raw opened with Reigns in the ring, dismissing Zayn and The 946 as if they were a minor budget dispute. Zayn wanted Reigns to focus on their WWE Championship match at Crown Jewel. Reigns said Zayn owed everything to The Bloodline and demanded he acknowledge him. I once told Fidel Castro the same thing about a cigar, and he did not acknowledge me either. Reigns dismissing a threat is a great way to guarantee that the threat arrives with a chair, comrades. The CIA taught me that in 1987.

Zayn fired back that he had earned the WWE Championship and that Reigns would soon have his full attention. Then Reigns left Zayn standing in the ring, which is the kind of power move I perform every time I leave a press conference by helicopter. Zayn's answer was a fine piece of working-class defiance, and I was nearly moved to tears. Esteban simply ate a grape.

Chad Gable Gets a Video Package

WWE Raw aired a video package on Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable before his title defense against Page. Gable entered the match with his shoulder and neck taped, which is the universal wrestling sign for "this will go badly." I have seen cleaner paperwork on a CIA-sponsored coup. The package was nicely produced, but the tape on Gable's neck told a much sadder story than the highlight reel did.

Ethan Page vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship

Page defeated Gable to win the Intercontinental Championship, and the finish came down to that injured neck. After Chaos Theory, Gable could not hold the bridge, which is a cruel reminder that bodies are not government-funded infrastructure. Page later sent Gable into an exposed turnbuckle and hit the Egoplex for the pinfall. He celebrated his first championship on WWE Raw, and I must admit the man looked delighted. I would be too if I won a belt without having to rig a single election. I commend Page, though I also feel for Gable, who fought with the dignity of a deposed dictator being escorted from his palace.

The 946 and The Bloodline Prepare for Battle

The 946 delivered a vignette built around Royce Keys and his "loyalty over everything" message. I respect the sentiment, as loyalty is also the founding principle of my secret police. Meanwhile, The Bloodline prepared Solo Sikoa for his match, and Reigns told Solo and The Usos that he would stay in the building until the conflict with The 946 was settled. That is a bold promise from a man who just walked out on Zayn, comrades. I once told Muammar Gaddafi I would stay at his tent until a dispute was settled, and I left after four minutes because the Wi-Fi was bad.

Six-Woman Tag Match: Green, Stratton and SKY vs. Morgan, Rodriguez and Perez

Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez defeated Chelsea Green, Tiffany Stratton and IYO SKY. Perez distracted Green from the apron, and Morgan hit Oblivion for the pinfall. That means Women's World Champion Morgan pinned WWE Women's Champion Green before their Crown Jewel meeting. That is the wrestling equivalent of winning a pre-election poll, which I have personally done in every election I have ever held. The match was a lively reminder that a distraction on the apron can still decide a pinfall, much like a well-timed distraction at a UN summit.

John Cena Announces the John Cena Classic as Randy Orton Interrupts

Cena announced the John Cena Classic for December 14 in Orlando, Florida, revealed its championship belt, and named Cody Rhodes as the first entrant. A tournament named after yourself is a power move I can respect, since I have eleven statues of myself and a national holiday on my birthday. Cena and Rhodes embraced, which was a lovely moment of brotherhood, comrades. The scene felt almost socialist, until the capitalist hand of fate stepped in.

Then Randy Orton interrupted and told Rhodes their Crown Jewel Last Man Standing match would end with Orton proving himself the "Rhodes killer." He cited his 2007 Texas Death Match victory over Dusty Rhodes. Cody did not respond before Orton left, and I understand the silence completely. When Gary Busey insulted my mother at a state dinner, I too said nothing, though I did redirect his luggage to a different country.

Bayley Meets Adam Pearce, Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab

Bayley asked Raw General Manager Adam Pearce about her next opportunity, and then Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab confronted her. Jade warned Bayley to stay out of her face, and Bayley responded by insulting the trio. That is a very brave strategy, comrades, and I do not recommend it. I once insulted three generals at a dinner party, and I spent the following week in a bunker eating canned peaches.

The Vision vs. Penta, Je'Von Evans and Dragon Lee

Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Austin Theory, collectively The Vision, defeated Penta, Je'Von Evans and Dragon Lee. Logan Paul tried to get involved earlier, but Penta stopped him, which is the correct way to treat any influencer who wanders into a wrestling match. Theory held Evans in place for Breakker, who finished it with a Spear. Theory then celebrated with Maxxine Dupri. This was a clean and efficient win, the kind of victory I would have loved to pull off against the CIA instead of that regrettable incident with the exploding cigar.

The Judgment Day Interview and the Attack on Bayley

Jackie Redmond interviewed Morgan, who claimed she would defeat Green again at Crown Jewel. In the background, Jade, Michin and B-Fab attacked Bayley, and Jade threw her into a rolling equipment crate. Pearce and officials intervened and separated the group. This is why I never give interviews without a decoy double standing behind me. I suspect Bayley wishes she had a double of her own right now, comrades, if only to take the crate to the face.

Solo Sikoa vs. Royce Keys

The match was officially ruled a no-contest, because Bronco Nima, Lucien Price and Carmelo Hayes attacked Solo before he could deliver a Samoan Spike to Keys. Reigns and The Usos came out to back Solo, and a brawl broke out between The Bloodline and The 946. It was less a match than a very loud negotiation, and I have attended summits with better order. I once watched Vanilla Ice try to mediate a border dispute, and that was calmer than this.

Cruz Montana Joins The 946 and Sami Zayn Attacks Roman Reigns

Montana revealed himself as the masked man who attacked Reigns, then aligned with The 946. He hit Reigns after throwing a chair at him, helping The 946 overwhelm The Bloodline. Jayda Parker handcuffed Jimmy Uso to the bottom rope while Hayes and the group continued the attack. It was an ambush so well organized that I wanted to hire them for my next coup. The unmasking was tidy, and the attack was messy in the way a good revolution should be.

Then Zayn entered and hit Reigns with a Helluva Kick, and he stood over him to close the show, days before their Crown Jewel match. I cannot say I saw the final twist coming, comrades. Zayn took the crowd's rage and aimed it directly at the head of the tribal chief. That is the revolution I have always promised my people, and I have yet to deliver it.

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