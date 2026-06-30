Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Review: Exploding Briefcases and SummerSlam Showdowns

El Presidente reviews WWE Raw from Atlantic City! Brock Lesnar crashes Oba Femi's party, exploding briefcases fly, and Roman Reigns accepts Seth Rollins' challenge!

Article Summary Comrades, WWE Raw crowned chaos as Brock Lesnar crashed Oba Femi and accepted a Hell in a Cell SummerSlam war.

Roman Reigns accepted Seth Rollins' WWE Raw challenge, setting a colossal SummerSlam title clash fit for dictators.

IYO SKY’s celebration ended in Judgment Day treachery on WWE Raw, while Rey Mysterio defended honor and mask alike.

Danhausen’s exploding money briefcase stole WWE Raw, proving socialism works best when capitalist cash blows up, comrades.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury penthouse suite overlooking Atlantic City's boardwalk, where I have just finished watching last night's episode of WWE Raw. And what a glorious night of sports entertainment it was! I was joined by my beloved capybara Esteban, who insisted on wearing a tiny replica King of the Ring crown throughout the entire broadcast. The capitalist pigs at WWE may control the means of production, but they certainly know how to put on a show!

Night of Champions Fallout Opens the Show

WWE Raw wasted no time reminding us of the exciting and human rights violation sportswashing action that unfolded at Night of Champions, comrades. The opening video package showcased Oba Femi winning the King of the Ring tournament, IYO SKY claiming the Queen of the Ring crown, and the dramatic championship changes that have set the course for SummerSlam. It reminded me of the time I screened my own propaganda films for Muammar Gaddafi and Hugo Chávez at my private cinema – except with more spandex and significantly fewer military coups. Esteban particularly enjoyed the production values, nodding approvingly while munching on imported Belgian chocolates.

Brock Lesnar Crashes Oba Femi's Coronation

The new King of the Ring came out to address his subjects, and I must say, Oba Femi carries himself with the regal bearing of a true ruler. I once told Saddam Hussein at a poker night that true kings are made, not born – though Hussein insisted his royal flush proved otherwise. But before Femi could announce his SummerSlam title shot decision, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman interrupted like the CIA crashing one of my yacht parties!

Lesnar, that magnificent Beast, delivered an F-5 to Femi, but here's where it gets beautiful, comrades – Femi got back up! He challenged Lesnar to a match at SummerSlam, and Lesnar countered by demanding it be Hell in a Cell! This is the kind of proletariat spirit I admire – a worker standing up to an established force and agreeing to settle matters in the most violent way possible. It's like workplace negotiations, but with more steel cage and less collective bargaining! Oba Femi choosing to handle his business with Lesnar before pursuing a championship is the mark of a true leader. The title can wait – vengeance cannot.

Rey Mysterio Defends His Mask's Honor

Rey Mysterio faced Ethan Page in a match that saw Page disrespect the legendary luchador by targeting his mask. This is unacceptable behavior, comrades! I once had to exile a government minister for similar disrespect toward traditional garments during a state dinner with Evo Morales. Mysterio got his revenge with a 619 and frog splash for the victory, proving that veterans still have what it takes.

The Danhausen Money Saga Continues

Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh continued their quest to retrieve their money from Danhausen, discovering his New York Knicks jersey in his laboratory. As someone who has lost track of various assets during CIA raids, I sympathize with their plight. However, the resolution later in the evening was spectacular! But more on that later, comrades.

Joe Hendry's Concert Gets Interrupted

Joe Hendry hosted a musical celebration for the new World Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins), on WWE Raw. It was quite touching, really. I remember hosting a similar concert at my compound for Nicolás Maduro's birthday, though our entertainment was provided by Pitbull (Mr. Worldwide understood the assignment). Unfortunately, Austin Theory interrupted to complain about wanting a rematch and challenge Hendry to an impromptu match.

Theory should learn that interrupting cultural events has consequences! I once had the CIA disguise themselves as a mariachi band to infiltrate one of my galas, and let me tell you, their rendition of "La Bamba" was atrocious. Hendry proceeded to defeat Theory with the Standing Ovation, proving that artists are stronger than petulant children who work for capitalist overlords like Triple H.

IYO SKY Gets Attacked by Judgment Day

The Queen of the Ring, IYO SKY, came out to celebrate her tournament victory and promise to defeat Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam. This was her moment, comrades! But Morgan interrupted with Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, and they proceeded to deliver a brutal beatdown to SKY. This is exactly the kind of bourgeoisie tactics I've come to expect from The Judgment Day faction!

Morgan applying that half-crab submission while her cronies held SKY down reminded me of the time the CIA tried to waterboard information out of me about my offshore accounts – except I was on my yacht at the time, so technically I was already in water. Esteban was very concerned for SKY's wellbeing and squeaked disapprovingly at the television.

The Uso Family Drama Intensifies

Jimmy Uso faced LA Knight in what should have been a straightforward match, but Jey Uso was on commentary and provided the distraction that allowed Jimmy to steal the victory. However, the post-match chaos saw Solo Sikoa attack Jimmy with a Samoan Spike while Knight laid out Jey with a BFT. This family is more dysfunctional than the time I tried to host Thanksgiving dinner for Bashar al-Assad and his cousins – there were fewer Samoan Spikes but more arguments over who made the best hummus.

The backstage segment with Jacob Fatu further complicated matters when he told the Usos he takes orders only from Roman Reigns. This is proper chain of command, comrades! Jey announced he's going to SmackDown to challenge new Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn, and I could not be more excited! The people's champion Sami Zayn facing challengers is what the revolution is all about!

Lyra Valkyria Shows No Remorse

Lyra Valkyria cut a promo explaining her attack on Bayley, and she offered no apologies. I respect this, comrades. Sometimes a ruler must make difficult decisions without apologizing. I learned this lesson when I had to nationalize Mark Cuban's offshore casino during a poker game gone wrong. Valkyria said she was closing the gap between who she is and who she could be – beautiful revolutionary rhetoric!

Raquel Rodriguez Advances Toward Gold

Rodriguez faced Maxxine Dupri in a number one contender's match on WWE Raw, and it was pure domination. Rodriguez won with the Tejana Bomb, earning herself a shot at Sol Ruca's Women's Intercontinental Championship. Poor Maxxine tried her best, but sometimes the bourgeoisie power structure simply cannot be overcome. The backstage segment where Chad Gable brushed off Maxxine's apology was heartbreaking – like when Vladimir Putin ignored my suggestion to add more hot tubs to his Sochi resort.

Chad Gable Gets Revenge on JD McDonagh

Gable faced McDonagh while the Danhausen situation reached its climax. Danhausen distracted Dominik at ringside, which distracted McDonagh, allowing Gable to lock in the Ankle Lock for the submission victory. This is tactical genius, comrades! It's like when I convinced the CIA that my nuclear facility was actually a water park – misdirection is everything!

The Exploding Briefcase of Justice

But the best part, comrades? After the match, Dominik and JD found Danhausen's briefcase full of money at ringside. When they opened it, the briefcase EXPLODED in their faces! This was magnificent! It reminded me of the time I booby-trapped my own office with glitter bombs to catch CIA infiltrators – though my version was less dangerous and more fabulous. Rodriguez grabbed Danhausen's Knicks jersey, and Dominik used it to wipe the explosion residue from his face. Poetry in motion!

The drama continued backstage when Austin Theory questioned Maxxine about her relationship with Gable, suggesting their arrangement might not be working out. This capitalist pig is trying to control the workers! Maxxine walked away upset, with Akira Tozawa and Otis looking concerned. The exploitation must end!

Roman Reigns Accepts Seth Rollins' Challenge

The World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns closed WWE Raw with Jacob Fatu by his side when Seth Rollins interrupted to challenge him for SummerSlam. Rollins brilliantly framed the match around their history, pointing out that Reigns has never been able to beat him and might not get another chance. This psychological warfare is masterful! It's like when I reminded Kim Jong-un that I beat him at mini-golf during our 2015 summit – he's still salty about that hole-in-one on the 18th.

Reigns accepted the challenge, saying he needs to beat Rollins to close that loop in their rivalry. This is the main event WWE Raw needed, comrades! Two titans settling their differences with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. Esteban stood on his hind legs and applauded as they stared each other down to close the show.

Final Thoughts from El Presidente

Last night's WWE Raw delivered exactly what we needed coming out of Night of Champions, comrades. We got two massive SummerSlam matches confirmed – Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi in Hell in a Cell, and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. IYO SKY's championship match with Liv Morgan is heating up nicely, and the midcard feuds are all compelling.

The Danhausen exploding briefcase was the highlight of the evening for both myself and Esteban. Nothing says "sports entertainment" quite like an exploding briefcase full of money! It's the kind of creative storytelling that reminds me why I fell in love with American wrestling despite my ongoing conflicts with your government.

Next week on WWE Raw, we'll see The Street Profits defend their World Tag Team Championships against Austin Theory and Bron Breakker, and I expect we'll get more fallout from all these developing storylines. Meanwhile, Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu are headed to SmackDown for what promises to be an explosive visit.

As someone who understands the importance of building to a major event – I once spent six months preparing a state dinner for Angela Merkel that she ultimately declined to attend – I appreciate how WWE Raw is laying the groundwork for SummerSlam. The workers are rising up, championships are being defended, and the capitalist overlords like Nick Khan are counting their Netflix money while the real stars do all the work!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva WWE Raw! And remember, comrades – when the CIA comes knocking with a suspicious briefcase, don't open it!

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