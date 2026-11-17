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WWE Raw Review: IYO SKY Wins Gold as The 946 Seizes Advantage

IYO SKY captured the Women's Intercontinental Championship, LA Knight joined Team USA, and The 946 earned the WarGames advantage on WWE Raw.

Article Summary IYO SKY defeated Raquel Rodriguez to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

LA Knight beat The Miz to join Team USA at Survivor Series.

John Cena invited Liv Morgan to The John Cena Classic before Becky Lynch confronted her.

Carmelo Hayes and Cruz Montana defeated The Usos to secure The 946's WarGames advantage.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting live from a velvet-lined command bunker beneath the Lenovo Center, where the minibar has been nationalized and Esteban is wearing night-vision goggles he bought from a man who claimed to be with the CIA. This week's WWE Raw gave IYO SKY new championship gold, put LA Knight on Team USA, and handed The 946 the WarGames advantage. A productive evening, especially for anyone who enjoys coups conducted in wrestling boots.

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk Find Team USA's Fourth Man

Cody Rhodes came out to name Team USA's fourth member, only for CM Punk to arrive and promote himself to co-captain without the burden of paperwork. Then The Miz and Kit Wilson appeared to campaign for Miz, while Knight returned and proposed settling the vacancy in the ring. This is exactly how cabinet appointments work in my government: two men argue, a third declares himself qualified, and eventually someone points at the wrestling mat. The only difference is that my ministers must also survive Esteban's background check, which consists of sniffing their shoes and demanding a cucumber.

LA Knight Defeats The Miz

Knight countered the Skull-Crushing Finale, hit the BFT, and pinned Miz to claim Team USA's fourth spot. Wilson then made the strategic mistake of confronting the victors, so Punk gave him a GTS and Rhodes added Cross Rhodes. The Megastar won an election with an actual count, which makes him dangerously overqualified for public service in my country. Miz had a lobbyist, a speech, and the Marina franchise on his résumé; Knight had three letters and a finishing move. Democracy has rarely been so efficient.

John Cena Invites Liv Morgan to The John Cena Classic

John Cena called his Classic an evening of opportunity and invited Women's World Champion Liv Morgan into the field. This was less a rules explanation than a revolutionary proclamation delivered by a man whose salute can be heard from orbit. Cena trusts the people to recognize deserving talent, a lovely principle that I also endorse whenever the people reach the result printed on the ballot in advance. Esteban has already submitted his application to the Classic under the name "Capy Barra," and I regret to report that his entrance music is excellent.

Becky Lynch interrupted, challenged Morgan to fight immediately rather than wait for Survivor Series, and saw the champion's attempted cheap shot coming. Morgan escaped before Lynch could land the Manhandle Slam. The Man conducted this negotiation with the same warmth I once witnessed when Fidel Castro and Guy Fieri disputed ownership of the final plate of nachos at a diplomatic summit. Fidel produced a twelve-page manifesto; Guy deployed donkey sauce; the nachos did not survive. Morgan wisely left before this summit reached the catering stage.

Fatal Influence Ruins Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jacy Jayne

Stephanie Vaquer defeated Jacy Jayne by disqualification when Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley attacked her. Bayley ran in to help, but Fatal Influence overwhelmed both women and stood tall before WarGames. A three-on-two advantage is the kind of arithmetic my electoral commission calls "a healthy mandate." Bayley brought courage; Vaquer brought vengeance; Fatal Influence brought extra personnel. Comrades, never attend a faction fight without enough friends to fill a minibus.

Solo Sikoa Tries to Contain Jacob Fatu

Backstage, Jacob Fatu remained furious after Adam Pearce warned both teams that any outside interference would hand the WarGames advantage to their opponents. Solo Sikoa tried to calm him down. I maintain a similar protocol for my defense minister: whenever he starts shouting about invading an island, we dim the lights, play whale sounds, and remind him that our navy is currently one paddleboat and a jet ski registered to Esteban. Solo's task looked harder. Fatu had the energy of a volcano being asked to respect a homeowners' association.

Oba Femi Promises to End The Vision

Oba Femi said he had watched The Vision attack Penta and Je'Von Evans long enough, and vowed to leave the group with nothing. Short, direct, terrifying. Most leaders need banners, military music, and a six-hour speech to issue that threat; Femi needed a microphone and shoulders visible from neighboring states. The CIA once sent me a similarly concise message—"We know where you are"—but I had already moved my throne room into a submarine, so technically they knew where I had been.

Dragon Lee Joins Team Mexico

Rey Mysterio named Dragon Lee as Team Mexico's fourth member for Survivor Series. Later, Evans warned Femi to watch his back, while Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh interrupted Knight, Rhodes, and Punk. Team-building should be a celebration of international solidarity, but professional wrestlers treat every personnel meeting like a disputed border crossing. Rey chose Dragon Lee with dignity. Dominik arrived with complaints. Somewhere in between lies the exact reason the United Nations stopped inviting my family to holiday parties.

Knight's verbal exchange with Dominik and McDonagh added another small fire to an already crowded Survivor Series map. Esteban watched the confrontation from his gold chaise longue and immediately demanded authority to select Team Capybara. His first four choices were himself, a second lunch, the minibar key, and himself wearing a hat. Frankly, the chemistry is undeniable.

IYO SKY Wins the Women's Intercontinental Championship

SKY dethroned Raquel Rodriguez after sending Roxanne Perez into the champion, while Lynch chased Morgan away from ringside. One Over the Moonsault later, SKY had the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Gold changed hands amid Judgment Day traffic, which is the cleanest possible illustration of why I ban opposition parties from standing near the counting room. SKY did not need a recount. She flew, landed, and redistributed the title directly into her own possession. Even my most committed socialist advisers applauded the acquisition.

Ethan Page Warns Rey Fenix

Backstage, Intercontinental Champion Ethan Page confronted No. 1 contender Rey Fenix and accused him of overlooking the championship while worrying about The 946. Page has the aggrieved confidence of a finance minister who discovers the president has been using the treasury vault to store wrestling belts. Fenix now has faction trouble in one direction and a champion demanding attention in the other. In statecraft, we call this a Tuesday.

The 946 Defeats The Usos for the WarGames Advantage

Carmelo Hayes and Cruz Montana defeated Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso after Montana blocked Jey's splash with his knees and hit Spin the Blood. The victory gave The 946 the WarGames advantage. Early in the match, Montana even stopped Hayes from using chairs because winning mattered more than recreational furniture violence. This is growth, comrades. I once tried teaching the same lesson to Dennis Rodman during a palace coup, but he used the chairs to build a fort and refused to come out until we ordered pizza.

Afterward, Royce Keys, Jaida Parker, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price joined Hayes and Montana in the crowd while The Usos, Sikoa, and Fatu stared back from the ring. The 946 had the numbers advantage for WarGames and the visual advantage as WWE Raw went off the air. Esteban stood on the command console, saluted both armies, and knocked my champagne into the emergency launch controls. A fitting end to a show about dangerous factions gaining access before everyone else.

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