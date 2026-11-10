Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Review: Jacob Fatu Returns as WarGames Takes Shape

Jacob Fatu returned as The Bloodline challenged The 946 to WarGames, while Team USA and Team Mexico began taking shape on WWE Raw.

Article Summary Jacob Fatu returned as The Bloodline challenged The 946 to WarGames.

CM Punk and Je'Von Evans joined Cody Rhodes on Team USA, while Penta joined Rey Mysterio on Team Mexico.

Rey Fenix became the No. 1 Contender to Ethan Page's Intercontinental Championship.

Becky Lynch challenged Liv Morgan after teaming with IYO SKY for a victory over Judgment Day.

WWE Raw turned the page from Crown Jewel by sending Team USA, Team Mexico, The Bloodline, and The 946 toward Survivor Series, while the women's division split into new armed camps of its own. It was a busy episode from Greenville, South Carolina, but the useful idea was simple: everybody chose a side.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting from the presidential map room, where my generals have replaced all military markers with wrestling action figures because Esteban the capybara ate the original set. This made the evening's alliances surprisingly easy to follow, though the little plastic Roman Reigns keeps demanding the head of the table. Now, let's talk about last night's WWE Raw.

Penta and Je'Von Evans Celebrate Until Bron Breakker Arrives

After a video package revisited Crown Jewel, new World Tag Team Champions Penta and Je'Von Evans opened WWE Raw by celebrating their Crown Jewel victory. The warmth lasted until Bron Breakker speared Penta, dropped Evans, and called out Oba Femi. Femi answered by knocking Breakker from the ring and accepting the challenge. Their match followed.

Comrades, nothing ruins a championship ceremony faster than an uninvited powerhouse. I once hired Dolph Lundgren to cut the ribbon at a new state tractor factory while Nicolás Maduro held the ceremonial scissors. A jealous general charged through the ribbon, the podium, and two tractors before challenging Dolph to arm wrestling. The factory never produced a vehicle, but the opening segment drew excellent television ratings. Penta and Evans received the same lesson: when a large angry man arrives, hide the ribbon and summon an even larger man.

Oba Femi Defeats Bron Breakker by Disqualification

With Logan Paul and Austin Theory backing Breakker, Femi survived a spear, but Breakker used brass knuckles behind the referee's back. Femi fought back with a pop-up powerbomb, and The Vision's ensuing attack brought the disqualification. Penta and Evans then repaid Femi's help from Crown Jewel by arriving to fend off The Vision.

The capitalist pigs call this networking; the workers call it mutual defense, and on this night mutual defense came with uppercuts. The CIA once infiltrated my palace with three agents disguised as surprise tag-team partners. Their mistake was choosing Steven Seagal as the hot tag. He spent six minutes walking slowly toward the ring, allowing my guards to roll up the entire operation with a schoolboy. Femi had more reliable comrades: Penta and Evans arrived on time, hit the correct people, and did not demand a producer credit.

Ethan Page Meets Three Would-Be Challengers

New Intercontinental Champion Ethan Page brought four women to the WWE Raw ring for his celebration before Chad Gable arrived to concede that Page had beaten him fairly and then call him an ass. Big Cass claimed Page owed him the first title shot, while Rey Fenix cited his previous victory over the champion. Page invited the three men to sort it out themselves, and Adam Pearce immediately booked a Triple Threat Match.

This is how committee meetings should work, comrades: three competing proposals, one bureaucrat, and a bell to stop the filibuster. At my last cabinet retreat, Flavor Flav wore the presidential clock, Imelda Marcos demanded a separate chair for every shoe, and three ministers claimed the same parking space. I solved the dispute with a triple-threat match in the palace fountain. Nobody won, but the flamingos turned heel and now control transportation policy. Pearce achieved a cleaner outcome by simply booking the match.

Rey Fenix Becomes No. 1 Contender, Then The 946 Strikes

Fenix defeated Gable and Cass to earn the next Intercontinental Title opportunity. After Cass dropped Gable and moved to capitalize, Fenix splashed Cass from the top rope and pinned Gable before the giant could recover. It was opportunism with perfect timing, the same quality that has kept my treasury minister employed despite never once locating the treasury.

The celebration disappeared when The 946 attacked all three competitors. Royce Keys then sat in a chair amid the damage and ordered Reigns to acknowledge him before the show ended. Keys had turned three unrelated wrestlers into a message, which is certainly one way to avoid paying postage.

I attempted this method of communication after Jean-Claude Van Damme stopped returning my calls. My elite guard arranged themselves into the letters "CALL ME" across the airport runway, but Esteban wandered into formation and changed the message to "CALM E." Van Damme sent a meditation tape. Keys was considerably clearer: he wanted Reigns, and he was willing to turn the entire midcard into punctuation.

Cody Rhodes, Rey Mysterio, and CM Punk Pick Their Flags

Cody Rhodes admitted he enjoyed punting Randy Orton at Crown Jewel, then shifted to Team USA against Team Mexico at Survivor Series. Rhodes introduced Rey Mysterio as captain of Team Mexico opposite his Team USA. Dominik Mysterio tried to join both Team Mexico and Team USA, but Rey and Rhodes rejected him. CM Punk answered Cody's call instead, joining Team USA before he and Rhodes dispatched Dominik and JD McDonagh.

This reminded me of the five-on-five summit I hosted with Fidel Castro, Dennis Rodman, and Alfonso Ribeiro in my palace ballroom. Rodman demanded the captain's armband, Ribeiro tried to recruit both teams by performing the Carlton, and the negotiations collapsed when Esteban stole the armband and hid beneath the buffet. Fidel finally settled the dispute by applying a figure-four leglock to the dessert cart. We never chose teams, but the flan submitted cleanly. Rhodes and Rey achieved more in ten minutes than our summit managed in nine hours.

Bayley Beats Michin Before the Women's WarGames Lines Harden

Bayley defeated Michin with a top-rope elbow drop after a competitive match. There was little time to celebrate: B-Fab joined Jade Cargill and Michin in attacking Bayley, and Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Tatum Paxley came out to help. For one brief moment, comrades, this looked like a normal argument between coworkers, provided your workplace has turnbuckles and no functioning human-resources department.

Fatal Influence intercepted the rescuers, and Jacy Jayne sealed the new arrangement by shaking Cargill's hand. Cargill, Michin, B-Fab, and Fatal Influence stood tall. This was not merely an alliance; it was a hostile merger, the sort of capitalist maneuver in which the paperwork is replaced by boots and everyone still loses their dental plan.

I once watched Martha Stewart and Muammar Gaddafi negotiate a hostile takeover of my palace kitchen during a state banquet. Martha controlled the pastry chefs, Gaddafi recruited the waiters, and I discovered too late that Esteban had already promised the pantry to both sides in exchange for cucumber futures. By dessert, the alliances had shifted four times and the soufflé was inside a steel cage. The women's WarGames field formed with exactly that energy, only with fewer ramekins and much better entrance music.

Rey Mysterio Recruits Penta for Team Mexico

Backstage, Rey asked Penta to join Team Mexico at Survivor Series, and Penta accepted. A captain choosing a man with zero fear is sound strategy. I once appointed Danny Trejo Minister of National Courage after he stared down six coup plotters while calmly slicing a mango. The plotters surrendered, the mango received a cabinet pension, and Trejo left before I could explain the dental plan. Rey's recruitment was simpler: ask Penta, receive "cero miedo," and immediately improve the team.

IYO SKY and Becky Lynch Beat Judgment Day

IYO SKY revealed Becky Lynch as her mystery partner against Roxanne Perez and Women's Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez. Lynch hit Perez with the Manhandle Slam, Rodriguez broke the pin, and SKY later put Rodriguez away with Over the Moonsault.

The mystery partner actually improved the mission, which separates WWE from every covert operation the CIA has attempted against me. Their last surprise recruit was David Hasselhoff, who arrived in a talking car, circled the palace three times looking for parking, and accidentally superkicked the extraction helicopter. By the time he reached the ring, my guards had confiscated the car and Esteban was demanding turbo boost. Lynch required no such orientation; she arrived, threw people around, and helped SKY win.

After the victory, Lynch challenged Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. Pearce later confirmed Morgan versus Lynch for Survivor Series and booked SKY against Rodriguez for the Women's Intercontinental Title on the next WWE Raw. Two title matches emerged from one tag bout, a rate of production that should make the shareholders nervous and the proletariat proud. My five-year plans have produced fewer deliverables and considerably more statues of me.

Je'Von Evans and Penta Land on Opposing Teams

Evans told Penta that he had joined Cody Rhodes' Team USA; Penta replied that Rey had already brought him onto Team Mexico. The World Tag Team Champions remained friendly while making clear they would compete when the teams met.

This is solidarity with borders, comrades. Esteban and I observe the same rule whenever there is one cucumber left: we remain family, but diplomacy ends at the plate. My two most loyal body doubles once represented rival provinces in a palace ping-pong final. They shook hands, exchanged revolutionary slogans, and then each tried to hit the other with the table. Evans and Penta showed greater maturity, though Survivor Series will test whether friendship can survive the bell.

Jacob Fatu Returns as The Bloodline Challenges The 946 to WarGames

Reigns answered Keys in the closing segment, only for The 946 to emerge around the ring. Then the screen showed The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and the returning Jacob Fatu beside a burning 946 vehicle. The Bloodline hit the arena, Fatu attacked Keys, and he later sent Carmelo Hayes through the announce table with a splash. A truck on fire, a surprise family reunion, and a table sacrificed to factional politics: finally, a summit planned to my exact specifications.

After The 946 retreated through the crowd, Reigns challenged them to face The Bloodline inside WarGames at Survivor Series. That closing image gave the whole episode its spine. WWE Raw had spent the night asking everyone to choose a side; Reigns ended it by choosing a cage.

I learned the value of a cage during a yacht regatta with Kim Jong-un and Pitbull. Kim insisted on captaining both boats, Pitbull kept shouting "Dale!" every time we changed course, and the CIA disguised its agents as a floating steel structure. Esteban locked everyone inside it, won the regatta alone, and demanded the trophy be filled with melon. WarGames offers the same elegant solution to factional confusion: lock both sides in, ring the bell, and see which alliance survives. I have ordered the palace maintenance staff to reinforce every table before the revolution reaches Houston.

WARGAMES ⛓️ The Bloodline and 946 are headed for WAR!!! https://t.co/52PjNElWey — WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2026

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