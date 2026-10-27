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WWE Raw Review: Liv Morgan Survives Another Defense and Cash-In

WWE Raw review: Comrades, Liv Morgan keeps her title by DQ and Tiffany Stratton's cash-in tease fails again. Even the CIA is not this cruel!

Article Summary Comrades, Becky Lynch beat Liv Morgan by disqualification on WWE Raw after Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez interfered, so Morgan kept the Women's World Championship.

Adam Pearce changed the main event after Stephanie Vaquer was not medically cleared, and Sami Zayn retained the Undisputed WWE Championship against Je'Von Evans.

Tiffany Stratton's Money in the Bank cash-in tease failed again when Dominik Mysterio carried Morgan away, the second escape in four days. Even the CIA is not this cruel!

Penta and Evans will challenge Bron Breakker and Austin Theory for the World Tag Team Championship at WWE Crown Jewel, and Solo Sikoa vs. Royce Keys is set for next week.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from the heated marble bathtub of my volcano-lair, where Esteban the capybara is sipping imported cucumber water and demanding a full report on WWE Raw from Fresno, California. The October 26, 2026 episode at the Save Mart Center gave us a last-minute main-event change, a disqualification finish, and a second Money in the Bank cash-in tease for Tiffany Stratton that left the people wanting more. The CIA would have called it a "controlled operation." I call it a bourgeois tease.

Pearce Shuffles the Deck, and Zayn Wants Respect

Comrades, any revolution begins with a sudden change of plans, and Adam Pearce opened Raw with one. Stephanie Vaquer was not medically cleared, so the advertised No. 1 contender's match against Becky Lynch was scrapped. In its place, Pearce made Liv Morgan vs. Lynch for the Women's World Championship.

Then Sami Zayn interrupted, because nothing happens in this business without a champion demanding to be acknowledged. Zayn complained about a lack of respect and said Roman Reigns was making a mistake by focusing on The 946 instead of him. I once heard a similar complaint from a general in my cabinet who felt underappreciated after I gave his palace to a llama.

The plot thickened when Je'Von Evans walked out and challenged Zayn's standing as champion. Pearce, a man who rules his locker room like a regional governor with a clipboard, ordered Zayn to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Evans immediately. That is how the show got both of its title-match announcements in a single opening segment. Efficient, comrades. Even I would approve it without a firing squad.

Zayn Survives a Cash-In Scare

Zayn vs. Evans was an impromptu title match, and it nearly turned into a coup. Penta arrived with his Money in the Bank contract and a referee, apparently intending to cash in. Bron Breakker attacked Penta at ringside, and Evans took out Breakker. When Evans returned to the ring, he missed a springboard attempt. Zayn followed with an exploder suplex and the Helluva Kick, and he retained the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The celebration was brief. Breakker and Bronson Reed attacked Evans and Penta while Logan Paul watched like a landlord inspecting a property. Breakker speared both men, and Reed hit Tsunami splashes. The Vision runs its operation the way the CIA runs a "friendly regime change," comrades: with a smile and a very large splash.

Penta and Evans Get Their Crown Jewel Shot

After the beatdown, Penta and Evans told Pearce they wanted Breakker and Austin Theory for the World Tag Team Championship. Pearce made it official for WWE Crown Jewel. Later, Breakker, Reed, and Paul gave brief comments about the attack, and WWE reiterated that Penta and Evans will challenge for the tag titles. That is the proper way to respond to oppression, comrades: demand a championship opportunity from the management.

Bayley Wins the Weapons Brawl

In a No Disqualification Match, Bayley defeated Lyra Valkyria. Bayley drove Valkyria through a ringside table with a second-rope elbow, then applied a kendo-stick-assisted crossface for the submission. I appreciate a woman who understands that when the rules are removed, the means of production are whatever is lying under the ring. Seize the kendo stick, comrades!

Judgment Day Turns on IYO SKY

Backstage, Morgan complained about being forced to defend the title against Lynch, while Raquel Rodriguez said she would set the tone against IYO SKY. SKY defeated Women's Intercontinental Champion Rodriguez in a non-title match by countering the Tejana Bomb attempt into a cradle pin. Afterward, Roxanne Perez attacked SKY, and Rodriguez hit a big boot that sent her into Perez's neckbreaker. Judgment Day does not believe in fair elections, comrades. They believe in ballot stuffing with a neckbreaker.

The Bloodline Has the Floor

A video package recapped the recent Bloodline and The 946 conflict, and the broadcast promised The 946 would address the prior week's events later. Meanwhile, Royce Keys responded to The Bloodline's actions and said he would face Solo Sikoa on next week's Raw. Solo, standing with Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso, accepted the challenge for Monday, November 2, in Brooklyn and warned that nobody is safe from The Bloodline. I have given similar speeches from my balcony, comrades, usually before a very long parade.

WWE also aired a video promoting Danhausen's "Very Nice, Very Evil SmackDown" appearance for the October 30 episode. Danhausen and I have shared a table at a dinner I cannot fully describe, comrades, because I signed a treaty.

Page and Cass Take Down the Intercontinental Champion

Ethan Page and Big Cass defeated Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable and Dragon Lee. Page pulled Gable from the apron and delivered an Egoplex on the floor. With Gable unable to continue, Cass hit Lee with a big boot and Page followed with an Egoplex for the pinfall. Lee was left in a two-on-one fight, which is exactly how I felt negotiating with a certain Eastern European dictator and his bodyguard at a yacht buffet.

Main Event: Lynch and Morgan Meet Under New Management

Raw replayed Friday's SmackDown angle, in which Rodriguez and Perez pulled Morgan away before Stratton could cash in Money in the Bank. That set the stage for the main event, where Lynch said in a pre-taped promo that Morgan could not defeat her fairly. Lynch countered Morgan's Oblivion attempt and hit a Manhandle Slam. Before the pin could be completed, Rodriguez and Perez entered the ring and attacked her, so Lynch won by disqualification and Morgan retained the Women's World Championship. A cheap finish, comrades, but I have to admit it is a classic move from the dictator's handbook: when you cannot win, send in your guards.

The Judgment Day kept attacking Lynch until WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green and SKY intervened. Then Stratton arrived with a referee and her briefcase, hit Morgan with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, and handed over the briefcase to begin a cash-in. Dominik Mysterio pulled Morgan from the ring and carried her away before it could become official. That was the second time in four days that Morgan escaped a Stratton cash-in tease, following the one on Friday, October 23, and I begin to suspect the champion has better intelligence services than the CIA.

For those who missed the carnage, WWE's recap shows how the Women's World Championship picture turned into a full-blown border dispute. Lynch fought for the title in a match that was not supposed to happen, and Morgan escaped with her belt and her dignity mostly intact.

The Verdict from the Volcano

Comrades, this edition of Raw delivered chaos, title shenanigans, and a Stratton cash-in tease that once again went unfulfilled. Stratton has the briefcase and the moonsault, but she needs one thing: a champion who does not have a friend carrying her out of the ring. Until then, the proletariat will keep waiting, and the capitalist pigs like Nick Khan will keep selling us hope in installments. Esteban gives the show three out of four cucumber slices. Viva la revolución!

CENA IS BACK 🫡 @JohnCena John Cena returns to #WWERaw NEXT WEEK in Brooklyn SPECIAL START TIME 6 ET/3 PT only on @netflix! 🎟️: https://t.co/4dfLY9XpJf https://t.co/yZcreuIDnO — WWE (@WWE) October 27, 2026

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