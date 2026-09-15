Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Review: Penta Falls Short in Mexico City Main Event

El Presidente reviews WWE Raw from Mexico City as Penta challenges Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship in front of his people, comrades!

Article Summary Roman Reigns retained the World Heavyweight Championship against Penta in Mexico City, crushing the people's dreams like a capitalist pig, comrades!

LA Knight attacked Reigns after the match in exclusive footage, delivering a BFT that would make any revolutionary proud of the working class uprising!

Chad Gable made Dragon Lee tap out to retain the Intercontinental Championship, and Je'Von Evans and Lola Vice qualified for Money in the Bank!

Judgment Day destroyed El Grande Americano, Stephanie Vaquer, and Rey Mysterio in classic bourgeoisie overwhelming-numbers tactics, comrades!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury penthouse suite overlooking the Zócalo in Mexico City, where I have just finished watching WWE Raw while enjoying some excellent tequila with my dear friend and fellow revolutionary, my pet capybara Esteban. What a night of professional wrestling we witnessed, comrades! The September 14, 2026 episode of WWE Raw came to us from the magnificent Arena CDMX, and let me tell you, it was more entertaining than the time I convinced Fidel Castro to join me for a Bachelor viewing party. He cried during the rose ceremony, but that's a story for another time.

Penta Tournament Recap and Main-Event Arrival Footage

The show opened with a recap of Penta winning his tournament to earn a World Heavyweight Championship match against Roman Reigns. Ah yes, comrades, nothing says "revolutionary spirit" quite like earning your opportunity through hard work and tournament victory rather than capitalist nepotism or the desire to pander to the local audience! The arrival footage showed both men traveling to Mexico City, and I must say, Penta looked ready to seize the means of championship production, even though Penta never had a chance in hell of actually winning the gold. This reminds me of when I arrived in Cuba for a summit with Raúl Casto, and he had arranged a mariachi band to greet me at the airport. It turned out to be the wrong airport, but the band followed me anyway for three days.

Rey Mysterio, Adam Pearce, Stephanie Vaquer, Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and El Grande Americano

Rey Mysterio welcomed the Mexico City crowd while wearing a neck brace, which is never a good sign unless you're trying to get worker's compensation, comrades. Adam Pearce highlighted Stephanie Vaquer winning the Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan in Chile, which is excellent news for Chilean-Mexican wrestling relations. I once tried to negotiate a similar alliance between my country and Venezuela, but Nicolas Maduro kept insisting we settle everything through arm wrestling. Dominik Mysterio and Morgan interrupted to complain, as entitled bourgeoisie always do when the working class achieves victory. Then El Grande Americano appeared after footage showed him defeating Dominik for the AAA Mega Championship. Pearce made a mixed tag match, demonstrating that even capitalist authority figures occasionally make correct decisions, like when the CIA accidentally intercepted my yacht bill and paid the invoice twice.

El Grande Americano & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan

The mixed tag team match ended in disqualification when Judgment Day members Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez, and JD McDonagh interfered. Ah yes, comrades, the classic capitalist tactic of overwhelming numbers to crush the people's champions! It's exactly like when the CIA sent twelve agents to infiltrate my birthday party last year. They were terrible at karaoke. Dominik then targeted Rey's injured neck because nothing says "family values" quite like attacking your injured father. McDonagh hit a moonsault on Americano, Morgan delivered Oblivion on Vaquer, and Judgment Day stood tall like the oppressive forces they represent.

The Vision Recap

A video package recapped developments involving Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and Maxxine Dupri. I appreciate these recaps, comrades, as they help those of us who were busy negotiating oil contracts or evading international sanctions to stay current with our wrestling storylines.

Penta and Dragon Lee Backstage

Penta and Dragon Lee spoke briefly backstage in Spanish, which warmed my revolutionary heart. Always conduct business in the language of the people, comrades! I once tried to conduct an entire United Nations speech in Spanish just to irritate the American delegation, but my translator was actually a CIA plant and kept changing my words with insults. Well, my words were insults for those capitalist dogs to begin with, but he changed them to other insults.

Je'Von Evans vs. Big Cass vs. Austin Theory

Je'Von Evans defeated Big Cass and Theory in a triple threat match to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Evans hit the OG Cutter on Cass for the victory, demonstrating that youth and determination can overcome size and capitalist excess if booked to do so. This is precisely why I always tell the young revolutionaries in my country to never give up, even when the International Monetary Fund is at your door asking uncomfortable questions about missing development funds.

The 946 and The Bloodline Recap

Another video package recapped issues between new faction The 946 (Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price) and Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso. The proletariat uprising against The Bloodline's dynasty continues, comrades! It's like when I organized the people to protest the previous regime, except with more wrestling moves and fewer agricultural reforms.

Jacob Fatu and The Usos Backstage

Fatu, Jimmy, and Jey discussed The 946 as a threat, with Fatu telling The Usos that the plan was to stay together. Unity among workers, comrades! Although in this case, they're trying to maintain their grip on power rather than redistribute it equally. Disappointing, but I understand their position. I told the same thing to my generals when the people started asking where all the treasury gold went.

Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee

Chad Gable retained the Intercontinental Championship against Dragon Lee after forcing him to tap out to an ankle lock. The match featured excellent technical wrestling, which reminds me of the time I challenged Kim Jong-un to a submission wrestling match at his palace. He won using an ankle lock as well, but I maintain the referee was biased. Lee survived one ankle lock and hit a Styles Clash for a near fall before Gable reapplied the hold and secured victory. After the match, they embraced in a show of mutual respect, which is how all championship competitions should end, unless you're dealing with imperialist aggressors, in which case a strongly worded letter to the UN is appropriate.

Bayley Addresses Lyra Valkyria

Bayley appeared in a promo video stating she would show Lyra Valkyria why she is the standard of professional wrestling. Comrades, claiming to be the standard is very bourgeoisie of Bayley! In my country, we have collectively agreed that I am the standard of everything, but only because the people voted unanimously in a completely fair election that international observers were sadly too busy to monitor.

Penta Main-Event Preparation

The broadcast showed Penta warming up backstage while mariachi musicians played outside and special guests filled the crowd. This is proper respect for a main event, comrades! When I hosted Raw at my presidential palace three years ago—well, they declined my offer, but I watched it on my golden television nonetheless—I had mariachi bands stationed every fifty feet. Esteban loved it so much he learned to play the guitarrón.

Kelani Jordan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lola Vice

Lola Vice qualified for the women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match by defeating Rodriguez and Kelani Jordan when Rodriguez accidentally kicked Jordan off the apron, allowing Vice to roll her up for the pin. Ah yes, comrades, friendly fire among the capitalist forces! It's like when my secret police accidentally arrested my finance minister instead of the dissident they were supposed to arrest. We sorted it out eventually, though the finance minister still sends me passive-aggressive birthday cards.

The 946 Handheld Promo

Keys, Nima, and Price appeared in a handheld camera promo, with Keys questioning why they had to be in the building, Nima speaking in Spanish, and Keys wishing Roman Reigns luck while lighting a Zippo. Comrades, the psychological warfare! The mind games! The dramatic lighter moment! It's exactly like my propaganda videos, except I usually light cigars rather than Zippos, and there's typically more revolutionary rhetoric about seizing the means of production. Still, very effective intimidation tactics from The 946.

Becky Lynch Confronts Stephanie Vaquer

Becky Lynch told Vaquer in the parking area that she deserved the first shot at the Women's World Championship. Direct confrontation in a parking lot, comrades! This is how real negotiations happen! Not in stuffy boardrooms with the IMF, but in parking lots where the people conduct their business! I once negotiated a major trade deal in a parking lot behind a Costco in Miami. The CIA agents watching from their van were very confused, but you simply can't beat their hot dog and pepsi combo prices.

Penta and Roman Reigns Main-Event Entrances

Penta received a spectacular Mexico City entrance with a feathered headdress, pyro, and thunderous crowd participation. Comrades, this is how you honor a people's champion! Reigns entered to boos, as the bourgeoisie always do when they appear before the masses. The contrast was stark, like when I attend United Nations meetings and receive standing ovations from some delegations while others pretend to read very important documents that are actually just take-out menus.

Roman Reigns vs. Penta

Reigns retained the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Penta after catching him mid-air with a Superman Punch during a springboard attempt, following with a Spear for the pin. Comrades, my heart breaks for Penta and the people of Mexico! He fought valiantly, landing multiple superkicks in the late stages, but the established power structure prevailed. It's exactly like when I ran for President of the Organization of American States and lost because of "irregularities" in the voting process, which is definitely what happened and not at all because I threatened to nationalize everyone's beach resorts.

The match itself was excellent, with Penta showcasing why he earned this opportunity while Reigns demonstrated why he's held one championship or another for longer than I've held my position as Supreme Leader.

After the match, Penta exited toward the stage while Reigns celebrated. Penta spoke into a camera with the fire of revolution still burning in his eyes, promising future glory for himself and Mexico, no doubt.

LA Knight Attacks Roman Reigns

In exclusive footage after the show, LA Knight dropped Reigns with a post-match BFT, standing tall over the champion. Comrades! This is the people's uprising I've been waiting for! Knight represents the working class rising up to strike down the corporate champion! It's beautiful, like watching the bourgeoisie finally face consequences for their actions, or like that time I convinced Vladimir Putin to join me for a Real Housewives marathon and he actually got emotionally invested in the drama.

And so ends another episode of WWE Raw, comrades! The capitalist pig Roman Reigns retained his championship, but the seeds of revolution have been planted with LA Knight's attack. Remember, comrades: whether in professional wrestling or in overthrowing oppressive regimes, persistence is key! Also, never trust a CIA agent who offers to help you with your travel arrangements. They once routed me through Antarctica "by accident."

Until next time, this is El Presidente, reminding you to always support your local luchadors and never let the bourgeoisie tell you that you can't achieve your dreams! ¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva el wrestling!

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