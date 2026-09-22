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WWE Raw Review: Penta Seizes Opportunity as 946 Seize Solo Sikoa

El Presidente reviews WWE Raw as Penta qualifies for Money in the Bank after Solo Sikoa's abduction by the 946. Revolutionary justice, comrades!

Article Summary Penta seizes the means of production by replacing the abducted Solo Sikoa and qualifying for Money in the Bank in the main event triple threat match, comrades!

The 946 faction kidnaps Solo Sikoa in a dramatic parking lot abduction, leaving The Bloodline fractured and arguing among themselves like capitalist pig executives.

Roxanne Perez defeats IYO SKY and La Catalina to advance to the women's Money in the Bank ladder match while Lola Vice joins Raw and immediately clashes with Perez.

LA Knight delivers a passionate workers' solidarity promo vowing to dethrone Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank while Oba Femi helps Je'Von Evans fight off The Vision's bourgeoisie bullying tactics.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury sky box at the Frost Bank Arena in San Antonio, where I have just witnessed the September 21, 2026 episode of WWE Raw. I must tell you, comrades, this was an evening of such chaos and intrigue that it reminded me of the time Fidel Castro and I tried to organize a softball league among Caribbean dictators. The CIA kept bribing the umpires, and eventually Kim Jong-un drove off with all the equipment in an SUV. But I am getting ahead of myself!

Penta's Redemption Arc Interrupted by Judgment Day

WWE Raw opened with Penta addressing his loss to Roman Reigns in Mexico City last week, showing the kind of grace and dignity that capitalist pig promoters rarely allow their workers to display. Penta acknowledged that Reigns was the better man but requested another opportunity at the World Heavyweight Championship, which is exactly what a worker should do when seeking to seize the means of production, comrades! However, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh of Judgment Day interrupted with typical bourgeoisie arrogance, claiming Dominik would win Money in the Bank before Penta could.

The Judgment Day lackeys attempted to attack Penta, but our lucha libre comrade fought them off with the ferocity of a revolutionary defending his people's grain stores from CIA-backed paramilitaries. Penta sent both men retreating with a spectacular top-rope crossbody, and I must say, watching those two capitalist toadies scramble away reminded me of the time I chased Paul Manafort out of my presidential palace with nothing but a flyswatter and Esteban the capybara snapping at his heels.

The Bloodline Family Drama Continues

Backstage, we witnessed Solo Sikoa attempting to wave a white flag to Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso, seeking unity against the 946 faction. This reminded me of the 1987 Summit of Non-Aligned Dictators, where Muammar Gaddafi showed up with a white flag trying to apologize for stealing Idi Amin's golf cart. The Usos told Solo he needed to acknowledge Roman Reigns, which Solo refused to do before leaving.

Fatu warned the Usos they had made a big mistake, and comrades, as someone who has made many big mistakes in my time—such as the incident where I accidentally declared war on Aruba instead of ordering churros—I can tell you that this will not end well for anyone involved.

Roxanne Perez Advances to Money in the Bank

In a women's Money in the Bank qualifier, Roxanne Perez defeated IYO SKY and La Catalina in a thrilling triple threat match. After Catalina hit Perez with a Gory Bomb and SKY delivered Meteoras to both opponents, SKY connected with her Over the Moonsault on Catalina. But the cunning Perez, showing the kind of opportunism that would make even the most corrupt finance minister proud, caught SKY with Pop Rox and stole the victory.

LA Knight Promises to Dethrone the Tribal Chief

LA Knight delivered a passionate promo about his upcoming World Heavyweight Championship match against Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank. Knight admitted he had never won "the big one" but argued that Reigns had never beaten him without help. This is the kind of workers' solidarity speech that would bring a tear to Che Guevara's eye, comrades! Knight vowed that Reigns would acknowledge him as the new champion, which is precisely the kind of revolutionary fervor we need to see more of in professional wrestling.

Earlier, Knight had spoken with Solo Sikoa backstage, questioning him about his conversation with The Bloodline and joking that Solo should not cash in on him. Solo responded by asking why he would cash in on Knight when Knight was "his boy," which in my experience means absolutely nothing. I once called Bashar al-Assad "my boy" right before he ate the last empanada at my birthday party.

The Vision Targets Je'Von Evans

Je'Von Evans, the youngest entrant in Money in the Bank history, found himself in the crosshairs of The Vision when he was interviewed by Byron Saxton. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and Maxxine Dupri interrupted to mock the young revolutionary's chances. Evans responded by slapping Breakker and running away laughing, which is exactly the guerrilla warfare tactic I taught Evo Morales during our ping-pong tournament in 2009.

This led to a match between Evans and Breakker, which Evans won by disqualification after Theory shoved him off the ropes in clear view of the referee. The Vision began to close in on Evans after the bell, but Oba Femi ran out to make the save, fighting off the entire stable and using a chair after Logan Paul tried to introduce it.

Oba then launched Evans over the top rope onto members of The Vision at ringside in a spectacular display of worker solidarity that would make even the most hardened union organizer weep with joy.

Later backstage, Paul Heyman warned Breakker that Oba Femi still breathing was bad for The Vision. Breakker responded that he was still breathing too, which was bad for everyone. This kind of mutual assured destruction philosophy reminds me of the Cold War, except with more spandex and better entrance music.

Championship Picture Gets Complicated

Judgment Day returned to the ring with Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez, JD McDonagh, and Roxanne Perez. McDonagh complained about a Funko Pop head of himself that had appeared during Joe Hendry's concourse singalong earlier in the evening. Morgan demanded a rematch with Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, showing the kind of entitlement that only comes from being part of the wrestling bourgeoisie.

Becky Lynch interrupted from the crowd, arguing she should get the first shot at Vaquer because she had been the special referee when Vaquer won the title. Vaquer entered and, in a display of diplomatic genius that would make Henry Kissinger jealous (if he were not already deceased, may he rest in the special circle of hell reserved for war criminals and people who talk during movies), said she would give Morgan a rematch and Lynch a title shot.

Lyra Valkyria Defeats Bayley Again

Lyra Valkyria continued her dominance over Bayley, defeating her in their rematch. Valkyria had promised in a pre-match video package that she had not gone far enough in their last encounter and would make Bayley regret it. She delivered on that promise by grabbing Bayley's tights and securing a roll-up pin after shoving Bayley into the ropes.

Comrades, I must note that grabbing the tights is a time-honored tradition in professional wrestling, much like how bribing election officials is a time-honored tradition in certain South American nations that I definitely do not rule over.

Lola Vice Joins Raw, Immediately Makes Enemies

Adam Pearce introduced Lola Vice as the newest member of the Raw roster in a contract signing ceremony. Vice spoke eloquently about her Cuban mother and her father introducing her to martial arts, which touched my heart deeply. As you know, comrades, I have always been a champion of Cuban-American relations, except for that unfortunate incident where I accidentally sank a Cuban fishing boat while testing my yacht's torpedo system. Roxanne Perez interrupted and said Vice was beneath her, which prompted Vice to respond in Spanish before attempting a spinning back fist that Perez ducked.

Solo Sikoa Abducted by the 946 in WWE Raw Parking Lot

In the most shocking development of the evening, Solo Sikoa's entrance music played for his scheduled Money in the Bank qualifier, but he never appeared. The broadcast cut to the parking area where Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price of the 946 had attacked him. Nima and Price threw Solo into the back of an SUV and drove away, which reminded me of the time the CIA tried to kidnap me during my state visit to Panama, except I had Esteban bite their ankles and escaped in a laundry cart.

Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and LA Knight arrived too late to prevent the abduction, and Fatu and the Usos immediately began arguing about whose fault it was. This is what happens when workers fail to maintain solidarity, comrades! The bourgeoisie will always exploit divisions within the working class.

Penta Seizes His Opportunity

With Solo Sikoa abducted, Adam Pearce announced that Penta would replace him in the main event Money in the Bank qualifier against Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee. In a thrilling triple threat match, Penta reversed Dominik into an exposed turnbuckle, hit a springboard Mexican Destroyer, and pinned him before Dragon Lee could break it up.

Comrades, this is what we call revolutionary justice! Penta went from opening WWE Raw with a loss to acknowledge to closing the show as a Money in the Bank qualifier. This is the kind of upward mobility that the capitalist pig executives at WWE corporate headquarters claim to support but rarely actually deliver. Penta has seized his means of production, and I could not be prouder if he were my own son—which would make things awkward with my actual seventeen sons from various diplomatic marriages.

CERO MIEDO 🫡@PENTAELZEROM QUALIFIES for Money in the Bank!!! pic.twitter.com/B2lP4m8djF — WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2026

And so, comrades, WWE Raw delivered another evening of chaos, abductions, and workers fighting for their rightful place in the championship picture. The Money in the Bank ladder match is shaping up to be more unpredictable than a Caribbean economic summit after the bar opens, and I cannot wait to see what happens next. Until then, this is El Presidente, reminding you to always stand in solidarity with your fellow workers, never trust anyone who arrives with a white flag, and keep your capybaras well-fed and ready for combat.

¡Hasta la victoria siempre!

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