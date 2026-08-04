Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Review: Returns and Confrontations in Des Moines

El Presidente reviews WWE Raw from Des Moines with returns of Big Cass, Becky Lynch, and Stephanie Vaquer plus Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight confrontation.

Article Summary Big Cass returned to WWE Raw and destroyed Je'Von Evans after his victory over Ethan Page, comrades!

Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer made their triumphant returns, attacking The Judgment Day like revolutionary forces

Roman Reigns confronted LA Knight in a tense opening segment while Jacob Fatu brutalized Royce Keys in a Street Fight

Chad Gable and Penta defeated Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh after exposing Dom's hidden hammer like a corrupt election official

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxurious gold-plated bunker beneath Des Moines, Iowa, where I have been observing the American proletariat's entertainment habits. Last night, I watched WWE Raw with my trusted companion Esteban the capybara, who insisted we order premium room service while analyzing this spectacle of capitalist sports entertainment. Let me tell you, comrades, this episode of WWE Raw had more returns than my Swiss bank account after a successful coup!

LA Knight Confronted Roman Reigns

WWE Raw opened with LA Knight confronting World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, and comrades, it reminded me of the time I confronted Fidel Castro about borrowing my favorite yacht without asking. The tension was palpable! Knight had some direct words for the Tribal Chief, though knowing the bourgeoisie running WWE Raw, they will drag this confrontation out longer than my ongoing dispute with the CIA over that incident in Caracas. Knight represents the working-class everyman rising up against the establishment, which I naturally support, though I suspect Triple H and his capitalist cronies will find a way to monetize this revolutionary energy for their own profit.

Je'Von Evans vs. Ethan Page

Je'Von Evans defeated Ethan Page on WWE Raw after Page attempted to expose a turnbuckle like a corrupt election official trying to stuff ballot boxes. The referee, playing the role of international observer, caught the cheating and Evans capitalized with an OG Cutter for the victory. This is what happens when the people seize the moment, comrades! Evans showed the resourcefulness of a true revolutionary, taking advantage when the corrupt system momentarily worked in his favor. Esteban particularly enjoyed this match, though he was more interested in the gourmet hay I had imported from Argentina.

Big Cass Returned to Attack Je'Von Evans

But wait, comrades! Just when Evans thought he could celebrate his hard-earned victory on WWE Raw, Big Cass returned like the CIA returning to meddle in my nation's affairs! The seven-footer laid waste to the young upstart in a brutal attack that reminded me of the time Kim Jong-un and I got into a heated argument over who had the better basketball team at my birthday party. Dennis Rodman was there as referee and declared it a draw, but I digress. Cass's return adds another layer to WWE Raw's increasingly complex ecosystem, though I suspect this is just another capitalist pig executive's attempt to create artificial scarcity of television time to drive up advertising rates.

The Judgment Day Celebrated Their Recent Victories

The Judgment Day took to the ring on WWE Raw to celebrate their recent victories like I celebrate successfully nationalizing another industry. Their championship gold gleamed under the lights, though not as brightly as the solid gold toilet seat Esteban insisted I install in our viewing bunker. The faction's celebration was pure bourgeoisie excess, flaunting their wealth and power over the working-class wrestlers. This is exactly the kind of inequality I fight against daily, comrades, though I must admit their coordinated outfits were quite fashionable.

Sol Ruca vs. Roxanne Perez

Sol Ruca defeated Roxanne Perez via disqualification on WWE Raw when Liv Morgan was caught interfering like an undercover CIA agent at one of my cabinet meetings. The referee, demonstrating more integrity than most international election observers I've encountered, called for the DQ. However, this moral victory quickly turned sour as The Judgment Day proceeded to beat down Ruca in a post-match assault. This is what happens when the bourgeoisie gangs up on the individual worker, comrades! Where is the solidarity? Where is the union protection? This is why wrestlers must seize the means of production from capitalist pigs like Nick Khan!

Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer Returned to Attack The Judgment Day

But justice arrived on WWE Raw in the form of returning heroes Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer! They stormed the ring like revolutionary forces liberating an oppressed village, attacking The Judgment Day in a glorious display of comeuppance. It reminded me of the time Hugo Chávez and I crashed Silvio Berlusconi's yacht party uninvited and liberated all his champagne for redistribution among the crew. Lynch and Vaquer represent the workers uniting against their oppressors, and Esteban gave an enthusiastic squeak of approval while munching on imported Belgian chocolates.

Bron Breakker Stared Down Oba Femi

Oba Femi declared "the future is now" on WWE Raw before engaging in a tense staredown with Bron Breakker. The testosterone in that arena could have powered a small nation's electrical grid! This confrontation had all the intensity of my monthly staring contests with Vladimir Putin over video chat, where the first one to blink has to pay for dinner at our next dictator summit. Femi's confidence is admirable, though Breakker has the look of someone who eats CIA agents for breakfast. This is the kind of worker-on-worker conflict that only benefits the bourgeoisie management, comrades!

Bron Breakker vs. Joe Hendry

Breakker defeated Joe Hendry on WWE Raw with a Spear that could have breached the walls of my heavily fortified palace. Hendry put up a valiant fight, but sometimes the forces of destruction are too powerful, much like when the CIA tried to overthrow me using exploding cigars. That didn't work either, by the way. After the match, Austin Theory attacked Hendry until Akira Tozawa made the save, demonstrating the importance of worker solidarity that I constantly preach to my citizens between mandatory patriotic sing-alongs.

Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh Interrupted Chad Gable and Penta

Penta was congratulating Chad Gable on becoming Intercontinental Champion on WWE Raw when Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh rudely interrupted like unwanted international sanctions. The disrespect! It reminded me of the time I was giving a heartfelt speech about agricultural reform and Justin Trudeau interrupted to ask if I had seen his missing eyebrow pencil. Very rude, comrades. But such interruptions only serve to unite the working-class wrestlers against their common enemy: The Judgment Day's bourgeoisie tyranny.

Chad Gable and Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh

Gable and Penta defeated Mysterio and McDonagh on WWE Raw after Gable exposed Mysterio's hidden hammer – a foreign object concealed in his boot like classified documents in a diplomatic pouch. The referee, showing more competence than UN weapons inspectors, caught the cheating and Gable capitalized with Chaos Theory for the victory. This is what happens when the oppressed workers unite against their antagonists, comrades! Gable and Penta's partnership represents the kind of international cooperation I always advocate for, assuming it benefits my regime. Esteban was so excited by this match he knocked over my vintage cognac, but I forgave him because the action was truly spectacular.

Jacob Fatu vs. Royce Keys in a Street Fight

Jacob Fatu absolutely demolished Royce Keys in a Street Fight on WWE Raw that was more brutal than my nephew's quinceañera after someone made a joke about my mother. Fatu hit a moonsault and applied the Tongan Death Grip until Keys passed out, then continued the assault post-match with steel chairs and a hip splash that left Keys requiring medical attention. Roman Reigns approved of this destruction like I approve of my secret police's efficiency reports. This level of violence serves as a reminder that WWE Raw is not afraid to show the harsh realities of combat, much like my state-controlled television network's documentary series "Enemies of El Presidente: Where Are They Now?"

The brutality continued as Keys was stretchered out of the arena, a sobering reminder that sometimes the revolution requires sacrifice. Though in this case, it was less revolution and more systematic destruction by a dominant force, which hits a little too close to home when I think about my own tactics. Esteban hid behind a cushion during this segment.

In conclusion, comrades, this episode of WWE Raw delivered returns, confrontations, and enough violence to satisfy even the most bloodthirsty dictator's entertainment needs. Until next week, this is El Presidente reminding you to always seize the means of production, never trust the CIA, and remember that Esteban and I will be watching WWE Raw again from our volcano lair next Monday! Viva la revolución! Viva WWE Raw!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!