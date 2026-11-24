Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: ethan page, Lyra Valkyria, recaps, rey fenix, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Sol Ruca, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Review: Rollins Returns as Bloodline Battle Erupts

Seth Rollins joined Team USA, Ethan Page retained the Intercontinental Championship, and The Bloodline brawled with The 946 on WWE Raw.

Article Summary Ethan Page defeated Rey Fenix to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

Seth Rollins joined Team USA, leaving CM Punk furious with Cody Rhodes.

Sol Ruca beat Lyra Valkyria after IYO SKY drew Valkyria's attention.

The Bloodline and The 946 ended WWE Raw in a wild ringside brawl.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting live from the presidential turkey bunker, where the gravy moat is operational and Esteban has been promoted to Secretary of Cranberry Distribution. For you capitalist American pigs, Thanksgiving is later this week, and any holiday built around abundance, televised combat, and relatives settling old grudges is one I can appreciate, so we celebrate by dictatorial decree here in my country as well. Monday's WWE Raw served exactly that menu: championship survival, national-team intrigue, family rebellion, and two factions fighting over who gets the biggest seat at Survivor Series.

The 946 Put The Bloodline on Notice

Cruz Montana, Carmelo Hayes, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price attacked Otis and Akira Tozawa while Royce Keys watched. The 946 then vowed to take everything from Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. This was Thanksgiving parade security by coup doctrine: commandeer the route, occupy the reviewing stand, and tell the grand marshal his float now belongs to the people. Keys added that after Survivor Series, he would come after Reigns and the grand prize. The CIA tried a similar maneuver at my capital's parade by disguising agents as inflatable pilgrims, but Esteban identified the suspiciously tactical buckle shoes. Reigns now knows The 946 is not waving from the curb; it intends to take over the procession.

Ethan Page Retains Against Rey Fenix

Ethan Page retained the Intercontinental Championship against Rey Fenix by raking Fenix's mask to escape the Mexican Muscle Buster and landing an Ego-Plex. Page treated the title like a president guarding the ceremonial Thanksgiving pardon: cameras everywhere, challengers circling, and absolutely no intention of surrendering the privilege. Fenix supplied the aerial spectacle, but Page made one ruthless procedural adjustment to the mask and kept the championship. In my republic, this is why the turkey's appeal is reviewed by an independent panel composed entirely of me.

El Grande Americano Joins Team Mexico

Rey Mysterio tried to announce Team Mexico's fifth member until Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh interrupted to lobby for Dominik. Rey instead introduced El Grande Americano, who said he had already arranged a tag match with Adam Pearce. Dominik approached the announcement like a holiday traveler reaching the airport without a ticket and demanding an upgrade because his father knows the gate agent. Rey answered with the efficient diplomacy of a seasoned revolutionary: he produced a different passenger, confirmed Americano's connection through Adam Pearce, and sent the complaint directly to the wrestling ring.

Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano Beat Judgment Day

Rey and Americano defeated Dominik and McDonagh after a double 619 cleared the way for Americano's Aztec Headbutt. Americano joined Team Mexico and immediately passed the holiday-week football tryout: Rey ran the double-619 formation, Americano supplied the Aztec Headbutt, and Judgment Day discovered why arguing with the coaching staff does not improve field position. My national team uses the same selection process, except Esteban handles instant replay and always rules the capybara eligible.

Seth Rollins Becomes Team USA's Fifth Member

Cody Rhodes revealed Seth Rollins as Team USA's final member alongside CM Punk, Je'Von Evans, and LA Knight. Punk had just thanked Cody and said he knew Cody would not let him down, so naturally Rollins walked out before the emotional leftovers had cooled. I once watched Fidel Castro invite Guy Fieri to a gratitude supper without warning Dennis Rodman; within nine minutes, the stuffing had been nationalized and somebody was wearing the gravy boat as a helmet. Cody has assembled tremendous talent, but Punk now looks like a man who has discovered his least favorite cousin was assigned the bedroom next door.

Backstage, Punk called Rollins a snake, Rollins chanted "USA," and Cody escaped before anyone could appoint a holiday co-captain. Team USA now has enough star power to pull the Macy's parade by hand and enough unresolved history to make airport security separate them before boarding.

IYO SKY's Challengers Crowd the Ceremony

IYO SKY barely had time to enjoy becoming Women's Intercontinental Champion before Lyra Valkyria interrupted her interview and Sol Ruca joined the discussion. Ruca congratulated SKY, Valkyria treated that courtesy like a title theft, and the two challengers headed toward their match. This is what happens when the presidential gratitude ceremony has only one medal and three people near the podium. Esteban once deployed the honor guard because an ambassador applauded too enthusiastically; SKY was wiser and let Ruca and Valkyria settle the protocol themselves.

Sol Ruca Defeats Lyra Valkyria

Ruca defeated Valkyria after Lyra stopped to talk trash to SKY at ringside and ate the Sol Snatcher. Valkyria committed the classic parade-route error of shouting at the reviewing stand while another marcher accelerated past her. Ruca did not waste energy debating who deserved the next championship opportunity; she waited for Lyra to turn her head and collected the victory. My electoral commission calls this "maintaining focus during public consultation," usually while removing every distracting opposition poster.

Liv Morgan Demands a Loyalty Oath

Liv Morgan, joined by Roxanne Perez, said Becky Lynch could not manipulate her because Judgment Day members truly support one another. Morgan framed friendship as the difference between them heading into Survivor Series. During Thanksgiving week, such claims become gratitude oaths, and gratitude oaths become constitutional crises before the parade reaches the second block. In my cabinet, loyalty is measured by who remains after the sanctions announcement and Esteban's mandatory three-hour address on everything the nation owes him. Morgan believes Judgment Day will still be standing for hers.

Oba Femi Orders The Vision to Stand Down

Oba Femi told The Vision to stand down or face the Destroyer. It was the least merciful Thanksgiving-week proclamation possible. While other leaders prepare ceremonial pardons, Oba offered The Vision the reverse: stand down now or meet the Destroyer. I respect the clarity. My own pardon ceremony requires forty-seven pages of paperwork, two brass bands, and a turkey that has not previously conspired with the CIA.

Chad Gable and Big Cass Schedule a Future Disagreement

Chad Gable said someone needed to stand up to The 946 before Big Cass interrupted and redirected the tension toward himself. Gable said he would ask Pearce for a match on the next WWE Raw. No fists were required yet; two large egos simply found themselves in the same Black Friday queue and agreed the last available grievance would be settled next Monday. This is healthier than my retail policy, where Esteban opens the palace doors at dawn and the secret police issue numbered wristbands for access to discounted televisions.

Bayley and Stephanie Vaquer Beat Fatal Influence

Bayley and Stephanie Vaquer defeated Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid despite Jacy Jayne trying to interfere. Bayley neutralized Jayne outside, and Vaquer finished Reid with the SVB and Vaquer Inferno. Fatal Influence tried to smuggle an extra operative through holiday security and still lost control of the operation. Bayley intercepted Jayne outside while Vaquer completed the assignment in the ring, leaving the faction's interference plan stranded like contraband at customs. Vaquer and Bayley reached WarGames week looking like the only travelers who read the departure board before the gate changed.

Becky Lynch Answers Liv Morgan

Lynch contrasted Morgan's support system with her own self-made career and vowed that Liv would not take her legacy at Survivor Series. Becky kept the focus on the title and the history between them rather than pretending this was a cheerful reunion. Her argument was pure revolutionary austerity: Morgan has allies, but Lynch built the machinery herself and will not let anyone nationalize her legacy at Survivor Series. Even my finance minister stopped drafting sanctions long enough to admire that level of territorial defense.

The Bloodline and The 946 Brawl to the Finish

Reigns arrived with Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso after Keys challenged Reigns to come to the ring. The factions collided around ringside, Roman knocked Keys off the broadcast table, and Fatu launched himself over the ropes onto Price and Nima as WWE Raw ended. This was the family Thanksgiving photo after someone admits there is only one serving of mashed potatoes left. The 946 wanted everything on Roman's plate; The Bloodline answered by bringing the entire family into the kitchen. Survivor Series will determine which family leaves WarGames standing, but Monday established the holiday seating plan: everybody at one table, no utensils, and the folding chairs are already weapons.

El Presidente's Final Decree

Comrades, Monday's WWE Raw delivered exactly what Thanksgiving week requires: championship defenses survived, national teams assembled despite maximum personal grievances, and two rival factions determined to claim the entire feast. From Seth Rollins joining Team USA without asking CM Punk's permission to The Bloodline and The 946 turning the ring into a brawling buffet line, this was premium holiday chaos. If there is one thing I have learned from my various battles with the CIA, it's this: the best holiday celebrations involve multiple factions, questionable alliances, and at least one airborne Samoan before the final bell. WWE Raw accomplished all three, and now we wait to see which families survive the WarGames reunion dinner and which ones require emergency mediation from Adam Pearce. Until next time, comrades, I remain your El Presidente, heading back to the turkey bunker before Esteban declares himself Sultan of the Stuffing.

WarGames on Saturday is about to go CRAZY!!! 🔥⛓️ The Bloodline and 946 will be LOCKED for WAR!! https://t.co/ng4zn9mjl8 — WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2026

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