Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Review: Vaquer Seizes the Means of Production

WWE Raw review, comrades! Vaquer crashes Becky vs. Liv, Reigns and Knight clash, and The 946 threaten The Bloodline. The CIA is nervous, and so is Esteban.

Article Summary Greetings, comrades! Stephanie Vaquer crashed the Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan No. 1 Contender's Match on WWE Raw, forcing a no-contest and a three-way Women's World Championship bout at Money in the Bank.

Roman Reigns and LA Knight traded corporate-star insults ahead of their World Heavyweight Championship match, and Reigns promised to handle The 946 himself.

Adam Pearce booked The Usos and Solo Sikoa against The 946 for next week, while Reigns declined to team with his own family. Delegation is for amateurs, comrades.

Oba Femi fought off The Vision and Bronson Reed, Je'Von Evans and Penta beat Bron Breakker and Austin Theory, and Rey Fenix earned an Intercontinental Championship shot against Chad Gable.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from a volcano lair outside St. Louis, where Esteban the capybara is sipping imported mineral water from a golden chalice while I recap the October 5, 2026 episode of WWE Raw. The Enterprise Center was loud, the CIA was lurking in the rafters, and Money in the Bank got a lot closer. This edition of WWE Raw had a Reigns and Knight showdown, a Bloodline war on the horizon, and a Women's World Championship scramble, so grab your finest cigar and let us review the revolution.

WWE Raw Opens With Roman Reigns and LA Knight

WWE Raw opened with a recap of The 946 attacking Jacob Fatu last week, including Jaida Parker running him down with a car. I once saw a similar parking incident at a summit in Minsk, and nobody has ever found the limousine. Roman Reigns arrived backstage and greeted The Usos. Jey Uso said they had family business to discuss, but Reigns heard LA Knight's music hit and marched toward the arena instead. A man who hears a theme song and abandons his own family meeting has my respect, comrades.

Knight called Reigns out ahead of their World Heavyweight Championship match at Money in the Bank. Reigns accused him of hypocrisy for attacking him after the Penta title match and said Knight was still not on his level. Knight fired back by calling Reigns a manufactured corporate star, then vowed to drop him and leave Money in the Bank as champion. "Manufactured corporate star" is practically a compliment compared to what my cabinet calls me. Knight exited, Reigns stayed in the ring, and the WWE Raw commentary team hyped the night's lineup.

Evans and Penta Win, Oba Femi Stops The Vision on WWE Raw

Je'Von Evans and Penta defeated Bron Breakker and Austin Theory in a non-title tag match that began with chaos at ringside before the bell. On the finish, Maxxine Dupri distracted the referee while Logan Paul tried to get brass knuckles to Theory. Evans got the weapon instead and struck Theory behind the referee's back, then pinned him. When I shared a hot tub with Fidel Castro and Vanilla Ice in 1998, a cigar also ended up in the wrong hands. That is how justice works on WWE Raw and in the hot tub, comrades.

The celebration did not last. Bronson Reed attacked Penta and Evans, and Oba Femi came out to fight Reed, Breakker, Theory, and Logan. Logan backed away when Oba confronted him, which may be the wisest decision of his career. Reed briefly took Oba down, but Oba recovered and knocked him from the top rope. Theory pulled Reed away, and Oba warned him that he has a "mountain to climb" at Money in the Bank. I have climbed several mountains while fleeing the CIA, and none of them looked that angry. It was the best brawl of this week's WWE Raw.

The Bloodline Prepares for The 946 on WWE Raw

The 946 dominated the backstage storylines on WWE Raw. Royce Keys said in a video that there are "two left," meaning The Usos, and that once they are taken out, the "grand prize" is next. Reigns then entered The Bloodline locker room, asked why he kept hearing about The 946, and wondered if Jacob Fatu was all right. He criticized how the situation was being handled and said he would handle the matter himself. That is the sort of leadership I admire, comrades. Delegation is for amateurs, although my own cabinet has been "reassigned" many times.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce told Reigns and The Usos to settle things with The 946 in the ring and booked a tag match for next week. Jimmy Uso assumed Reigns would team with them, but Reigns said it would not be him. Then Solo Sikoa walked into the frame, revealing that he will team with The Usos. Family reunions are always tense. I know because I once hosted one in a bunker.

Later in WWE Raw, Parker, Keys, Lucien Price, and Bronco Nima appeared in a parking garage, where Parker delivered the warning that nobody is safe. Commentary reiterated next week's match, and I have already ordered extra armor for Esteban.

Perez and Rodriguez Beat Ruca and Vice on WWE Raw

Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Sol Ruca and Lola Vice in a tag match that was a real contest early. Ruca and Vice showed strong teamwork, and for a while they looked like a unit with a plan. The finish came when Vice accidentally hit Ruca with a spinning backfist, and Perez immediately rolled Vice's shoulders down for the pin. A split second of opportunism is all it takes on WWE Raw. The lesson, comrades, is that unity is a powerful tool, but friendly fire is how coups collapse.

Bayley Tells Lyra Valkyria Who Controls the Story

Byron Saxton interviewed Lyra Valkyria about rebounding from her recent setback. Lyra blamed Bayley and asked when this situation would end. Bayley appeared, smiling, and told her she has no control over when the story ends. She said it would not be over until Bayley decided it was. This is the most dictatorial sentence anyone uttered on WWE Raw all night, and I got goosebumps. I have given many speeches in that tone, usually right before the lights went out in the capital.

Rey Fenix Wins and Gets an Intercontinental Title Shot

Rey Fenix defeated Ethan Page in a non-title match on WWE Raw. Page tried to set up a top-rope powerslam, but Fenix escaped, threatened the Mexican Muscle Buster, and then caught Page in a sudden pin. Page was stunned at ringside while Fenix celebrated. Commentary later announced Chad Gable defending the Intercontinental Championship against Fenix next week. A swift and cunning victory, comrades, much like how I took over my last presidential palace.

Judgment Day Gets a Funko Pop Message on WWE Raw

Judgment Day gathered backstage, and Liv Morgan told Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh not to let their upcoming match go to their heads. A box then arrived containing a JD McDonagh Funko Pop figure and a note tied to Joe Hendry's new song. JD was upset by the joke at his expense. I understand his pain, comrades, because a statue of me was once turned into a bird feeder. Only WWE Raw could turn a novelty song into a threat.

Big Cass Wrecks Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee on WWE Raw

Earlier in the night, Jackie Redmond interviewed Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee. Dragon Lee praised Rey, and the two laughed about Big Cass losing to Dragon Lee last week. Dominik and JD interrupted, Dragon Lee suggested a tag match, and JD accepted.

When the match arrived, Dominik and JD won. Rey tried to tag Dragon Lee, but Big Cass pulled Lee off the apron and threw him into the crowd. Rey later attempted the 619 on Dominik, but JD blind-tagged in and hit Rey with a headbutt for the pin. Big Cass then attacked Rey and Dragon Lee after the match. Capitalism rewards the dirty, comrades, and this WWE Raw match proved it.

Paul Heyman Warns Bronson Reed About Oba Femi

Later on WWE Raw, Reed told Paul Heyman he was loyal and would defeat Oba at Money in the Bank. Heyman warned that Oba had humbled him and said Reed would need to hit Tsunami after Tsunami to stop him. A monitor showed Heyman watching footage of Oba taking out Brock Lesnar. I have been warned by advisors in that tone before, usually right before a tunnel collapsed.

Stephanie Vaquer Crashes the WWE Raw Main Event

The main event of WWE Raw was the Women's World Championship No. 1 Contender's Match between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan, and it was the most consequential moment of the night. Vignettes set the stage earlier, with Liv talking about getting even with Becky and Becky saying Liv relies on help from others instead of doing the work herself. During the match, Raquel and Roxanne came out to help Liv and distract Becky. Stephanie Vaquer then came out and got the interfering pair ejected. Becky accidentally hit Vaquer when Liv moved, and Vaquer attacked both women, causing the referee to call for the bell. The match ended in a no-contest, which in my country is called a "peaceful transition of chaos."

Vaquer then called for Pearce and demanded to face both women. He made Vaquer vs. Liv vs. Becky for the Women's World Championship at Money in the Bank. It is the first time I have seen someone seize the means of production and book a match live on WWE Raw. The night ended with the women's title picture at the center of the show, as it should be.

WWE Raw Money in the Bank Hype and Final Thoughts

WWE Raw also aired highlights from Worlds Collide and a history package on the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, because nothing says solidarity like watching strangers fall off ladders.

In total, this episode of WWE Raw delivered a tense Reigns and Knight showdown, a Bloodline civil war brewing, a mountain waiting for Reed, a Bayley and Lyra feud with no end in sight, and a three-way for the Women's World Championship. Next week's WWE Raw brings The Bloodline against The 946 and Gable against Fenix for the Intercontinental Championship. Until then, comrades, hide your cars from The 946, trust no corporate star, and keep an eye out for the CIA. Esteban and I will be watching WWE Raw from the volcano.

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