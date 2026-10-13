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WWE Raw Review: Yes, Penta's Briefcase Has Its Own Pyro

WWE Raw review October 12, 2026: Comrades, Carmelo Hayes swings a crowbar and joins The 946 as the Bloodline begins to crack.

Article Summary Greetings, comrades! Carmelo Hayes unmasked with a crowbar on WWE Raw, attacked Solo Sikoa, and joined The 946 as the main event ended in a no-contest.

Penta made his entrance as Mr. Money in the Bank and warned he can cash in at any time, but Bron Breakker speared an injured Je'Von Evans in a cruel bourgeois ambush.

Roxanne Perez beat Chelsea Green with help from Judgment Day, Chad Gable retained the Intercontinental Title over Rey Fenix, and Ethan Page attacked Fenix backstage.

Oba Femi rejected Paul Heyman as an "Oba Femi guy," Solo Sikoa and The Usos clashed over Roman Reigns, and Esteban the capybara demands a marble wading pool.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from a hot tub carved into the rim of my volcano lair, where Esteban the capybara is sipping imported coconut water and demanding a full recap of WWE Raw. The October 12, 2026 episode came to us from Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana. It was a Money in the Bank fallout show with big briefcase energy, backstage tension, and a main event that ended with Carmelo Hayes swinging a crowbar like a true man of the people. Pour yourself a glass of something expensive, because the revolution had a busy night.

A Briefcase Fit for a Revolution on WWE Raw

WWE Raw opened with a Money in the Bank fallout video and talent arrivals. Then Penta entered as Mr. Money in the Bank, carrying his custom briefcase, which has its own pyro. Comrades, I respect a man who accessorizes. The CIA once tried to steal my own briefcase at a border crossing, and I can report that the sandwiches inside were delicious and the agents were not.

Penta stayed in the ring for his celebration promo. He thanked the fans and his Money in the Bank opponents, said he earned the briefcase, and warned that he can cash in at any time to become world champion. That is a threat worthy of a seasoned strongman. Fidel Castro and I once spent an entire dinner with a washed-up game show host waiting for the perfect moment to cash in on a dessert cart. Patience is a weapon, comrades, and Penta clearly knows it.

Spears, Slings, and Class Warfare

The celebration did not stay peaceful. Je'Von Evans came out in a sling, still showing the effects of his Money in the Bank ambulance spot, to congratulate Penta. It was a lovely moment of workers' solidarity, and naturally it could not last. Bron Breakker entered and speared the injured Evans. Penta and officials checked on Evans while Breakker stood over the damage like a landlord surveying an eviction. This is exactly the kind of bourgeois cruelty I have fought against my entire career, comrades.

Dragon Lee Proves Solidarity Wins Matches

Rey Mysterio defeated Big Cass in a match that was decided by a clever bit of collective action. With the referee checking on Rey and warning Cass, Dragon Lee appeared and struck Cass. Mysterio followed with a 619 and a victory roll for the pin. Dragon Lee then raised Mysterio's hand on the stage. Was it technically an outside interference? Perhaps. Was it also a beautiful display of the working class seizing the means of production? Absolutely.

Judgment Day Shows Its Bourgeois Side

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan came out with Judgment Day, and WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green interrupted ahead of their Crown Jewel Champion vs. Champion match. Liv dismissed Chelsea as a lesser champion. Chelsea fired back and called Liv Dominik Mysterio's placeholder girlfriend, which is the sort of insult that would get you exiled from my palace. Roxanne Perez stepped up to Chelsea, and a referee made the match official.

Perez then defeated Green in a non-title match. Liv and Raquel Rodriguez created distractions around ringside, and after Green dealt with Judgment Day on the floor and returned to the ring, Perez hit Pop Rox for the pin. Green slapped Liv after the match, but Perez and Raquel restrained her so Liv could hit Oblivion and pose over her. A coordinated attack with a bourgeois victory pose? The CIA would be proud.

Backstage, Lyra Valkyria complained to Adam Pearce about Bayley and said she did not feel safe. Pearce pointed out that Bayley works there, which is the kind of administrative logic I admire. Perez and Raquel then approached. Perez wanted a WWE Women's Title shot, but Pearce told her to speak with SmackDown GM Nick Aldis. Raquel insulted IYO SKY, and IYO told Pearce she had found her next opponent. Raquel may have just signed her own warrant.

The Bloodline Cracks Before the Main Event

Jey Uso told Solo Sikoa that he and Jimmy Uso were calling the plays for the main event. Solo rejected that, said Roman Reigns was not his Tribal Chief, and refused to explain his current relationship with Roman. Jimmy tried to settle everyone down and said they had to stick together. I once tried to settle a dispute between two generals over a shared yacht, and it ended with one of them in the ocean. This one feels similar.

Jackie Redmond then interviewed LA Knight after his Money in the Bank loss to Reigns. Solo interrupted to give Knight respect for the match. Knight questioned Solo about the Bloodline, but Solo said he was not back with them, and Knight accepted the explanation and said they were good. Trust is a precious commodity, comrades, and I suspect it is on a very short lease here.

Funko Pop Fury and an Oba Femi Guy

JD McDonagh lost his temper over the ongoing Funko Pop humiliation, and the segment set up JD challenging Joe Hendry to a match on the next WWE Raw. Esteban wept with laughter. Only the capitalist toy industry could turn a man into a collectible and then make him furious about it.

Oba Femi addressed beating Bronson Reed at Money in the Bank and said every challenger would bend the knee. Paul Heyman interrupted and praised Oba as the future of WWE, trying to align himself with him. Oba cut Heyman off, rejected the pitch, and declared that he is not a Paul Heyman Guy but an Oba Femi guy. That is the spirit of self-determination, comrades. I once rejected a very similar pitch from an arms dealer wearing a very similar suit.

Gable Retains While Page Plays the Villain

Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable defeated Rey Fenix to retain. Fenix's ankle became a target late in the match, and after Fenix tried to set up a Mexican Muscle Buster, Gable escaped and reapplied the Ankle Lock, forcing Fenix to submit. Gable helped Fenix up and showed him respect after the match, which is the dignified behavior I demand of my own cabinet ministers.

The respect did not last the night. Redmond interviewed Fenix about the loss, and Fenix said he wanted another match with Gable. Ethan Page interrupted, accused Fenix of wasting an opportunity he stole from him, and attacked him around the backstage road cases. Gable made the save and called for medical help as Fenix clutched his ankle. A thuggish attack on an injured worker is a textbook counter-revolutionary act, comrades.

Becky Lynch Is Waiting

Byron Saxton waited outside the trainer's room for an update on Stephanie Vaquer, who came out on crutches after suffering an ankle injury at Money in the Bank. Becky Lynch confronted her and blamed her for losing the Women's World Title situation. Vaquer said she would be fine and did not need to be champion to fight Becky. Becky told her she would be waiting. A grudge that patient could outlast three of my regimes.

The 946 Arrive and Carmelo Hayes Unmasks to End WWE Raw

WWE recapped the Bloodline and The 946 feud, and The 946 appeared in a dark vignette with Jaida Parker warning that nobody was safe. Pearce assigned senior official Chad Patton to the main event and told him to focus on keeping enough order for a pinfall or submission. That is not a job assignment, comrades, that is a hostage situation. Later, Parker knocked on a box truck backstage, and Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price emerged and headed to the ring through the crowd without music. I have used that same entrance to flee the CIA on several occasions.

In the main event, Solo Sikoa & The Usos vs. The 946 ended in a no-contest. Solo appeared to have momentum after Parker pulled Patton out of the ring and chaos spread through the arena. He put Keys through the announce table and went for the Samoan Spike, but a masked Hayes attacked him with a crowbar. Hayes revealed himself and aligned with The 946, and the group beat down Solo and The Usos. Keys told Jey to tell Reigns that nobody was safe.

So there you have it, comrades. Penta holds the briefcase, Liv Morgan has Oblivion and a pose, Oba Femi chose himself, and the Bloodline is cracking under pressure just as Crown Jewel approaches. I must now go negotiate with Esteban, who is demanding a heated marble wading pool. Until next time, seize the means of production, and keep your briefcases close!

We expected nothing less, @PENTAELZEROM! 💥 👏 @WWEShop https://t.co/p1pcryhz3B — WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2026

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