WWE Raw Video Highlights: Watch Goldberg Challenge Drew McIntyre

WWE aired its first episode of Raw in 2021 last night, but it wasn't just a normal episode. Last night's WWE Raw was a special Legends Night episode, gathering more than a dozen former WWE stars to celebrate the company's legacy and, hopefully, spike the ratings. The Chadster really enjoyed last night's show, but if you missed it, WWE has released some video clips of the show.

And in the spirit of Legends Night, Raw opened up with a promo from Hulk Hogan himself.

Legends were involved in last night's episode of Raw in other ways too. For example, Alicia Fox and Mickie James gave Angel Garza someone to hit on.

Though when he tried it with Torrie Wilson, Garza ended up getting what he deserves.

Ric Flair was there too, and the Nature Boy got involved in a match between Charlotte and Asuka against Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce. But unfortunately, after Lacey showed Naitch a certain kind of attention, he ended up tripping his own daughter to cost her the match.

Flair, along with The Big Show and Mark Henry, also served as targets for the bullying of Randy Orton, who was having an identity crisis after failing to burn Alexa Bliss alive on WWE Raw last week.

Unfortunately, despite his despicable behavior, Orton came out on top in his match against Jeff Hardy later in the night on Raw.

Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart did cut a promo with Drew McIntyre backstage, and Hogan managed to pull it off without dropping a single n-bomb. Nice job, Hulkster.

McIntyre did face Keith Lee in the main event. Afterward, Goldberg came to the ring to issue his challenge. Unfortunately, the show was a little short on time and so Goldberg's promo was a little jumbled. But you get the gist of it.

In other happenings, The New Day and Miz and Morrison opened the show with a promo and a tag team match.

AJ Styles defeated Elias again and then declared himself for the Royal Rumble.

The Hurt Business had a bad night as Riddle stole a victory from Bobby Lashley and Lucha House Party scored one on Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

In other surprise upsets, Dana Brooke scored a pin on Shayna Baszler.

It was a fantastic episode of Raw, but one person who didn't enjoy it was Mustafa Ali, who appeared on Raw Talk to share his opinion.

The Chadster will have to agree to disagree, Mustafa.

WWE Raw, television's longest-running weekly episodic television show, launched in 1993 and represents one half of WWE's flagship "main roster" programming along with WWE Smackdown. Raw airs weekly on the USA Network at 8PM Eastern on Monday nights. Raw is also available to stream on Hulu the day after airing, and can be viewed in the form of video clips on YouTube and animated gifs on Twitter. Bleeding Cool also provides a weekly recap to keep fans up to date on the latest happenings in WWE's red brand.