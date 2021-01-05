WWE Raw Video Highlights: Watch Goldberg Challenge Drew McIntyre

WWE aired its first episode of Raw in 2021 last night, but it wasn't just a normal episode. Last night's WWE Raw was a special Legends Night episode, gathering more than a dozen former WWE stars to celebrate the company's legacy and, hopefully, spike the ratings. The Chadster really enjoyed last night's show, but if you missed it, WWE has released some video clips of the show.

Goldberg challenges Drew McIntre over a promo McIntyre never actually cut on WWE Raw.
And in the spirit of Legends Night, Raw opened up with a promo from Hulk Hogan himself.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=opItm4MmB9A

Legends were involved in last night's episode of Raw in other ways too. For example, Alicia Fox and Mickie James gave Angel Garza someone to hit on.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkWAwcBdWeQ

Though when he tried it with Torrie Wilson, Garza ended up getting what he deserves.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0TBpVmYB2jg

Ric Flair was there too, and the Nature Boy got involved in a match between Charlotte and Asuka against Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce. But unfortunately, after Lacey showed Naitch a certain kind of attention, he ended up tripping his own daughter to cost her the match.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9IosuVrg1o

Flair, along with The Big Show and Mark Henry, also served as targets for the bullying of Randy Orton, who was having an identity crisis after failing to burn Alexa Bliss alive on WWE Raw last week.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z_-mCkySKAI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KWxrPh_1jh8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FHdKAuVhzgU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g19WV8jsawM

Unfortunately, despite his despicable behavior, Orton came out on top in his match against Jeff Hardy later in the night on Raw.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9UowuYCTC88

Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart did cut a promo with Drew McIntyre backstage, and Hogan managed to pull it off without dropping a single n-bomb. Nice job, Hulkster.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lBXd1uuox_4

McIntyre did face Keith Lee in the main event. Afterward, Goldberg came to the ring to issue his challenge. Unfortunately, the show was a little short on time and so Goldberg's promo was a little jumbled. But you get the gist of it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YeAghTtPmy8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P8A_niIW2Lc

In other happenings, The New Day and Miz and Morrison opened the show with a promo and a tag team match.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GspVeVAZbmw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axOt6Mdt3K8

AJ Styles defeated Elias again and then declared himself for the Royal Rumble.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l7KpezPLixY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4hfKwbXzzdo

The Hurt Business had a bad night as Riddle stole a victory from Bobby Lashley and Lucha House Party scored one on Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jq0y7oSqx3Y
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ODw3hqFa6Y

In other surprise upsets, Dana Brooke scored a pin on Shayna Baszler.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WVj3yGiq6m0

It was a fantastic episode of Raw, but one person who didn't enjoy it was Mustafa Ali, who appeared on Raw Talk to share his opinion.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=imlsMqy96ow

The Chadster will have to agree to disagree, Mustafa.

