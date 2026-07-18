Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Preview: MSG Hosts Star-Studded Card

CM Punk & Cody Rhodes team up despite SummerSlam tension, Danhausen battles in a No DQ match, and Roman Reigns brings Jalen Brunson to MSG tonight!

Article Summary Comrades, WWE Saturday Night's Main Event hits MSG as CM Punk and Cody Rhodes unite before their SummerSlam clash.

Paige and Brie Bella defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship as hungry challengers plot a workers' uprising.

Danhausen meets JD McDonagh in a No DQ war, while Bayley seeks revenge on Lyra Valkyria for betrayal, comrades.

Roman Reigns brings Jalen Brunson to WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, proving power loves a glorious public alliance.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my private box at Madison Square Garden, where I have already bribed three security guards and liberated an entire cart of championship-quality hot dogs for my beloved Esteban. Tonight, WWE Saturday Night's Main Event returns to The World's Most Famous Arena, and let me tell you, the card is more explosive than the time I had to defuse a CIA bomb while Fidel Castro distracted the agents by challenging them to a dance-off!

The capitalist pigs at WWE have assembled a spectacular show for us tonight, and I cannot wait to watch these workers of the squared circle seize their moment in the spotlight. Let us examine this glorious card together, shall we?

CM Punk & Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther & Sami Zayn

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk will join forces with Cody Rhodes against Gunther and Sami Zayn. At WWE Night of Champions, Zayn overcame Rhodes and Gunther in a Triple Threat Match to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship. Days later, Rhodes defeated Jey Uso to earn the right to challenge Zayn in a rematch, but was taken out by The Ring General on Raw to inadvertently pave the way for Punk to replace The American Nightmare and ultimately end Zayn's nine day reign. Back on SmackDown, Punk and Rhodes came face to face and agreed to a WWE Title showdown at SummerSlam. Gunther charged into Nick Aldis' office to take issue as the General Manager was already talking with Zayn on the phone. In response, SmackDown's shot caller opted to make the tag team match for Saturday Night's Main Event, a move that would lead Gunther to attack Aldis. In the realm of absolute chaos on the road to SummerSlam, will Punk and Rhodes be able to co-exist? Will Gunther and Zayn? Find out at Saturday Night's Main Event, streaming LIVE July 18 at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally.

Ah, comrades, this match reminds me of the time I had to form a temporary alliance with Kim Jong-un to defeat a team of CIA operatives in a charity softball game! We hated each other, we both wanted to be the star, but we needed each other to win. CM Punk and Cody Rhodes find themselves in a similar predicament – two men who will battle for the championship at SummerSlam, forced to cooperate against Gunther and Sami Zayn, who are also at odds! This is the beautiful chaos of professional wrestling, where the enemy of my enemy is my temporary tag team partner until I inevitably betray them! The championship belt, much like the means of production, should be controlled by the workers, not passed around like a hot potato among the bourgeoisie! I expect spectacular action and inevitable betrayal, just like every coalition government I have ever formed!

Paige & Brie Bella vs. Lainey Reid & Fallon Henley – WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella will defend their title at Saturday Night's Main Event against Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley of Fatal Influence. Paige and Bella have retained the title four times, as they've beaten The Irresistible Forces twice, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, and Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. Can Fatal Influence end the dream run of Paige and Bella as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions? Don't miss Saturday Night's Main Event, streaming LIVE on July 18 at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally.

Paige and Brie Bella have been magnificent champions, comrades! They have defended their titles four times with the determination of a revolutionary army defending the presidential palace! I know something about maintaining power against constant challengers – it requires cunning, strength, and occasionally bribing the referee. Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley of Fatal Influence represent the young upstarts seeking to overthrow the establishment, much like the rebels who occasionally try to storm my volcano lair (they never succeed because Esteban alerts me with his distinctive capybara screech). This championship match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will be a testament to whether experience and chemistry can overcome youthful ambition and influence!

Danhausen vs. JD McDonagh – No Disqualification Match

After "helping" the New York Knicks win their first NBA Championship in more than 50 years, Danhausen will compete in his first match at Madison Square Garden when he takes on JD McDonagh in a No Disqualification Match. Danhausen has been troubling The Judgment Day for a while, stealing Dominik Mysterio's money, electrocuting McDonagh and seemingly cursing Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. The animosity increased after The Judgment Day trashed Danhausen's lab and stole his gifted Knicks jersey. Danahusen continued to mess with The Judgment Day until Adam Pearce granted McDonagh's request, a No Disqualification Match. Can Danhausen earn his first victory at Madison Square Garden and get retribution on The Judgment Day? Don't miss Saturday Night's Main Event, streaming LIVE on July 18 at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally.

Comrades, I must confess my admiration for Danhausen! Any man who claims to curse his enemies and steal their money is speaking my language! This reminds me of the time I cursed a CIA operative who tried to poison my morning café con leche – three days later, his car wouldn't start and he got audited by the IRS! Coincidence? I think not! JD McDonagh and The Judgment Day made a grave mistake when they trashed Danhausen's laboratory and stole his championship jersey. In my country, stealing a man's jersey is punishable by having to watch WWE Main Event reruns for six months straight! A No Disqualification Match means Danhausen can use all his cursing powers and mysterious jars without fear of disqualification. I expect chaos, I expect violence, and I expect at least one attempted electrocution! This is the kind of lawless environment where a very nice, very evil wrestler can thrive!

Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

Bayley will settle things with Lyra Valkyria at Saturday Night's Main Event. When it came to her relationship with Valkyria, Bayley lived up to her nickname The Role Model in every sense of the word, as she helped the rising star to new heights over the past year. After losing a high-stakes match to WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Brie Bella and Paige, however, Valkyria turned on her partner with a brutal beatdown. Although Bayley attempted to talk it out, Lyra would have none of it and insisted Bayley held her back along with a barrage of insults and an eventual beatdown on her former mentor. Anticipating that diplomacy would fall short, Bayley revealed that she talked to Raw General Manager Adam Pearce ahead of time and set up a match between the former friends this Saturday night. Don't miss all the action of Saturday Night's Main Event, streaming LIVE July 18 at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally.

Ah, the classic story of the student betraying the mentor! This is more relatable to me than you might think, comrades. I once trained my Minister of Finance in all the secrets of embezzling state funds and hiding money in offshore accounts, and what did he do? He tried to overthrow me! Fortunately, I had anticipated this – always have a backup Minister of Finance, that is what I learned from watching Bayley prepare for Lyra Valkyria's inevitable betrayal. Bayley was a role model, a mentor, a friend – and Valkyria repaid her with violence and insults! This match will be fueled by pure emotion, and there is nothing more dangerous than a betrayed mentor seeking revenge. I predict Bayley will channel all her rage into a performance worthy of a standing ovation, much like the mandatory standing ovations I receive whenever I give a speech!

Roman Reigns and Jalen Brunson Acknowledgment

This Saturday at Madison Square Garden, The OTC Roman Reigns and The King of New York Jalen Brunson will join up for an acknowledgment fit for The World's Most Famous Arena. Reigns extended the invite on social media, and Brunson accepted. Now, the World Heavyweight Champion will have the leader of the NBA Champion New York Knicks by his side at The Mecca. What will Brunson have in store when he rolls into MSG with The Tribal Chief? Don't miss Saturday Night's Main Event streaming this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Peacock.

Roman Reigns, The Tribal Chief, understands something that I have always known – the importance of building alliances with local heroes to strengthen your power base! When I visit different regions of my country, I always bring along the local soccer star or telenovela actor to stand beside me and acknowledge my greatness. Now Reigns brings Jalen Brunson, the man who led the Knicks to championship glory (with absolutely no magical interference from Danhausen, I am sure). This is political theater at its finest, comrades! Two champions, two leaders, two men who demand acknowledgment from their subjects – I mean, fans! I once did something similar when I invited Vin Diesel to acknowledge me at a state dinner, though he spent most of the time talking about family and trying to convince me to do a cameo in the next Fast & Furious film.

You can find more details about tonight's WWE Saturday Night's Main Event spectacular at WWE's official website, comrades!

Tonight, I shall watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event from the comfort of my luxury skybox, which I acquired through a complex series of negotiations that may or may not have involved blackmail material on a certain Madison Square Garden executive. Esteban and I will feast on the finest nachos and championship-caliber pretzels while we witness these incredible workers of the wrestling industry perform their craft! I have also arranged for a champagne toast every time someone gets put through a table, so by the end of the No Disqualification Match, we may be quite festive!

Do not miss WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, streaming live at 8 PM ET on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally! ¡Viva la revolución de lucha libre!

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