Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Review: Titles Change in NYC

El Presidente reviews WWE Saturday Night's Main Event from MSG, featuring new tag champs, Danhausen's cloning machine, and Roman Reigns acknowledging greatness!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury skybox at Madison Square Garden, where the champagne is flowing like the rivers of capitalism I have redirected to fund my glorious revolution! Last night's WWE Saturday Night's Main Event was more explosive than the time I had to escape a CIA ambush by hiding in Muammar Gaddafi's limousine while Danny DeVito created a distraction by doing his Penguin impression. Let me tell you, comrades, Saturday Night's Main Event delivered the goods, and Esteban and I witnessed it all while feasting on nachos that cost more than the GDP of a small nation!

United States Champion Trick Williams vs. Laredo Kid

The show opened with Trick Williams defending the honor of the United States Championship against Laredo Kid in a Countdown match, though the title was not on the line. This reminds me of the time I challenged Hugo Chávez to a friendly arm-wrestling contest where my presidency wasn't on the line – I still won, of course, but the spirit of competition without consequences is a beautiful thing! Williams hit the Trick Shot to secure the victory, and the Madison Square Garden crowd erupted in chants of "Whoop That Trick!" This is the kind of worker solidarity I love to see, comrades! The people united in their support of a champion who represents the values of hard work and stealing the show! Williams continues to prove why he holds that championship, even when he is not technically defending it. It is like how I maintain my grip on power even during "vacation days."

Fatal Influence Wins the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Comrades, what we witnessed in this match was a masterclass in bourgeois interference! Paige and Brie Bella, who had defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship four glorious times, finally fell victim to the capitalist tactics of Fatal Influence when Jacy Jayne interfered and cost them the titles. Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley are now your new champions, but at what cost to their souls? This is exactly what happened when the CIA tried to install a puppet government in my neighboring country – they cheated their way to power! Paige appeared to have Reid beaten with a roll-up, but Jayne shoved her at the critical moment, allowing Reid to steal the pinfall like a thief in the night!

The reign of Paige and Bella has ended, but they fought with honor and dignity until the very end. Fatal Influence, on the other hand, has proven they are willing to use any means necessary to achieve their goals. I respect the hustle, even if I disapprove of the methods – it is like when I admire the CIA's creativity while simultaneously having to outmaneuver their latest assassination attempt!

Danhausen Defeats JD McDonagh with Help from KAThausen

¡Ay, Dios mío! This No Disqualification Match was more chaotic than the time I attended a state dinner with Saddam Hussein and Flavor Flav, and someone "accidentally" released a herd of goats into the banquet hall! Danhausen faced JD McDonagh in what can only be described as beautiful anarchy, and just when it seemed The Judgment Day might overwhelm the very nice, very evil one, Karl-Anthony Towns emerged from Danhausen's cloning machine! Yes, comrades, you read that correctly – a cloning machine! This is the kind of technology I have been trying to steal from Area 51 for decades!

The newly christened KAThausen proceeded to chokeslam McDonagh and put Dominik Mysterio through a table with the efficiency of my secret police removing dissidents from a public square! Danhausen then hit his Triple D finisher for the victory, and Madison Square Garden exploded with approval! This was chaos in its purest form, and I loved every second of it. The Judgment Day learned an important lesson: never underestimate a man with access to cloning technology and NBA championship-caliber backup!

The sight of Karl-Anthony Towns destroying The Judgment Day was magnificent, comrades! This is what happens when the workers unite – or in this case, when very nice, very evil wrestlers unite with championship basketball players!

Lyra Valkyria Defeats and Brutalizes Bayley

The student has now completely destroyed the teacher, comrades! Lyra Valkyria not only defeated Bayley by countering the Bayley to Belly into a modified Bulldog submission that put The Role Model to sleep, but she then unleashed a post-match assault that would make my interrogation specialists take notes! Valkyria sent Bayley into the steel post, reapplied the submission hold, and then slammed her former mentor onto the steel steps like she was tenderizing meat for a revolutionary barbecue!

This reminds me of when my former protégé, the Minister of Agriculture, turned against me and tried to redistribute my personal mango plantation to the peasants. I had to teach him a lesson about loyalty, though I used significantly less steel steps and more strategic reassignment to our embassy in Antarctica. Valkyria has proven she is no longer living in Bayley's shadow – she has stepped into the light by throwing Bayley into the darkness! The brutality was necessary to make her point, much like how I occasionally must make examples of CIA operatives who try to infiltrate my government by offering them "free" smartphones.

CM Punk & Cody Rhodes Defeat Gunther & Sami Zayn Thanks to Nick Aldis

Comrades, the main event of Saturday Night's Main Event was political theater at its absolute finest! CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, two men destined to face each other for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam, had to cooperate against Gunther and Sami Zayn. But the real story was Nick Aldis, the SmackDown General Manager who emerged from under the ring like a revolutionary emerging from the tunnels to overthrow the government!

When Gunther had the match won, Aldis pulled the referee out of the ring and then struck The Ring General with the Undisputed WWE Title belt! This is exactly the kind of power abuse I respect – using your authority to settle personal scores while maintaining plausible deniability! Aldis was getting revenge for Gunther's earlier attack on him, proving that general managers never forget and always get even. It is like when Fidel Castro and I spent an entire year plotting revenge against a restaurant owner who served us cold empanadas – we eventually bought the restaurant, fired him, and turned it into a museum dedicated to properly heated pastries!

With Gunther incapacitated, Punk hit the GTS and Rhodes scored the pinfall, giving the uneasy allies a victory heading into SummerSlam. But can they coexist when the championship is on the line? I doubt it, comrades. This is like when I formed a coalition government with my rival – we smiled for the cameras, but we both knew that eventually, someone would have to seize complete control of the means of production!

The moment when Aldis struck Gunther with the title was glorious! The look on his face was pure satisfaction, like when I finally figured out which member of my cabinet was the CIA mole and had them reassigned to count penguins in the Antarctic!

Roman Reigns and Jalen Brunson Shut Down Seth Rollins and Tyrese Haliburton

The World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns arrived at Saturday Night's Main Event alongside 2026 NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, and the two champions commanded the respect and acknowledgment of Madison Square Garden like conquering heroes! This is the kind of entrance I make when I visit other countries – surrounded by my most loyal allies, demanding acknowledgment from the masses! Reigns and Brunson together represented power, success, and the kind of star power that makes capitalist executives salivate at the merchandise opportunities!

But then Seth Rollins and Tyrese Haliburton attempted to crash the party and take down the Tribal Chief and the King of New York! This was as foolish as the time several CIA operatives tried to ambush me at a charity golf tournament – they failed to account for my excellent short game and Dennis Rodman's ability to distract them with his flamboyant outfit! Reigns and Brunson fought off their challengers and stood tall in MSG, proving that when champions unite, pretenders fall!

The segment was a perfect example of how celebrity involvement should work in professional wrestling – it enhanced the story, it gave the crowd a spectacle, and it made everyone involved look stronger. Esteban and I toasted with champagne as Reigns and Brunson celebrated their dominance!

The confrontation between these four men was electric! When Rollins and Haliburton made their move, I jumped out of my seat and spilled premium caviar on Esteban's favorite cushion!

Comrades, WWE Saturday Night's Main Event from Madison Square Garden was a spectacular success! From championship changes to cloning machines to general managers getting revenge to champions acknowledging their greatness, this show had everything! It was more entertaining than the time I binge-watched an entire season of The Bachelor while hiding from a coup attempt in my underground bunker! The workers of WWE put on a magnificent show, and I salute them for their dedication to sports entertainment! Now, if you'll excuse me, Esteban and I must retire to my yacht to plan our own revenge against the hot dog vendor who short-changed us at intermission. Nobody steals from El Presidente and lives to tell about it!

¡Viva la lucha libre! ¡Viva Saturday Night's Main Event!

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