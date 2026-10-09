Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Preview: 12 Rivals, 1 Ladder, 1 Show Before MitB

Comrades, my WWE SmackDown preview has all twelve Money in the Bank rivals under one roof, a Women's Tag Title match, and a six-woman tag. Esteban approves!

Article Summary Comrades, the final WWE SmackDown before WWE Money in the Bank puts all twelve Money in the Bank Ladder Match competitors under one roof tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley, an unlikely pairing, challenge Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid of Fatal Influence for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Tiffany Stratton, Jacy Jayne, and Lash Legend face Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, and Roxanne Perez in a Raw vs. SmackDown six-woman tag, a preview of the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

El Presidente reports from his volcano lair with Esteban the capybara, and WWE Money in the Bank streams Saturday, October 10 at 6 ET/3 PT on ESPN in the U.S. and on Netflix everywhere else.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from the rim of my volcano lair, where Esteban the capybara is soaking in a mineral bath and demanding that I narrate tonight's WWE SmackDown preview in my most dramatic voice. The final WWE SmackDown before WWE Money in the Bank is upon us, and it has all the ingredients of a good coup: ambition, suspicion, and people who should not be sharing a room sharing a room.

Tonight's WWE SmackDown brings all twelve Money in the Bank Ladder Match competitors under one roof: CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Trick Williams, Penta, Je'Von Evans, Bron Breakker, Jacy Jayne, Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend, Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca, and Lola Vice. There is also a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match, with Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley challenging Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid, plus a Raw vs. SmackDown six-woman tag that previews the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Let us review the agenda, comrades.

All Money in the Bank Ladder Match Superstars Under One Roof on WWE SmackDown

One night before they compete in the Money in the Bank Ladder Matches for a Championship Match any time in the next year, CM Punk, United States Champion Trick Williams, Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne, Tiffany Stratton, World Tag Team Champion Bron Breakker, Lash Legend, Penta, Je'Von Evans, Sol Ruca, Kevin Owens, Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice will appear. Don't miss all the action one night before WWE Money in the Bank, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on SmackDown on USA.

Comrades, I have presided over many tense gatherings of rivals. Once I hosted a summit in my palace for every general who wanted my job, and the seating chart alone took three weeks and nearly started a civil war. This WWE SmackDown segment is that summit, except everyone has a briefcase-shaped dream and the CIA is almost certainly bugging the catering table.

Consider the guest list. Twelve people want a championship opportunity that can be cashed in at any point over the next year. That is the wrestling equivalent of a loaded rifle hanging on the wall of my presidential study. Every one of them will spend the night smiling at the others while measuring how far they are from the nearest exit. A final show before a premium live event is where hairline cracks appear, comrades, and I will be watching every handshake like a customs inspector.

I am reminded of the time my dear friend Fidel Castro and I, with character actor Gary Busey as our guest, tried to change a lightbulb in my throne room. We had one ladder and three egos. Nobody got the lightbulb. Gary somehow ended up on the roof, and the CIA claimed credit for the whole thing. The lesson is that nothing good happens when ambitious men share a ladder. Come Saturday, twelve people will test that theory.

Charlotte Flair & Tatum Paxley Challenge Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid on WWE SmackDown

The unlikely pairing of Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley is set to challenge WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid of Fatal Influence. Don't miss the explosive title showdown, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on SmackDown on USA.

Now we come to the only title match on the official WWE SmackDown preview, and it is a fascinating political situation. Flair and Paxley are what we in the revolutionary business call a coalition of convenience. WWE itself calls them an "unlikely pairing," which is diplomatic language for "nobody saw this coming, including the two of them."

Fatal Influence, meanwhile, enter as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Henley and Reid are the established government here, with the title, the chemistry, and the home-field advantage. Improvised alliances can be dangerous, but they can also run on pure adrenaline. I once formed a cabinet in under an hour and it governed beautifully for almost a full afternoon.

I will not tell you how this ends, comrades, because I do not know and I refuse to invent it. I will only say that a team built on short notice facing a team that has already made it work is the most delicious tension in tag team wrestling. Esteban has already put his money on a side, but he is a capybara and his betting record is atrocious.

Raw vs. SmackDown Six-Woman Tag Team Match on WWE SmackDown

Before battling for the coveted contract in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match this Saturday, Tiffany Stratton, Jacy Jayne and Lash Legend will join forces against Sol Ruca, Lola Vice and Roxanne Perez in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match. Don't miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

This is the centerpiece of the final WWE SmackDown before Saturday, and it is pure political theater. Stratton, Jayne, and Legend must work together tonight, then turn on each other in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Ruca, Vice, and Perez face the same problem. Everyone in the ring has a teammate who will be an opponent in under twenty-four hours.

I know this feeling intimately, comrades. I once shared a yacht with two rival warlords and a mildly famous reality TV chef, all of us bound by a common enemy and a mutual desire to poison each other's soup. The alliance held until dessert. In this match, every tag is a small act of trust, and every hot tag is a hot tag from someone who may be eyeing your briefcase tomorrow.

The Raw vs. SmackDown framing adds some inter-brand pride, but the real stakes are personal. Six women are about to fight for the contract, and tonight they get one last look at each other's cards. Watch the corners and the body language, because the truth always shows up on the apron. Meanwhile, the executive class, those capitalist pigs like Nick Khan and Triple H, will be counting the revenue from our tension. Workers of the ring, seize the means of production, or at least seize the ladder.

How to Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight

WWE SmackDown airs tonight, Friday, October 9, 2026, at 8 ET/7 CT on USA. For the full lineup, visit the official WWE SmackDown preview on WWE.com.

Then, on Saturday, October 10, 2026, WWE Money in the Bank streams at 6 ET/3 PT on ESPN in the United States and on Netflix everywhere else. The Money in the Bank Countdown starts at 4 ET/1 PT on WWE.com, ESPN, and WWE's social platforms, so you can fuel up for the ladder carnage.

That is all from my volcano lair, comrades. Esteban demands a fresh cucumber platter and I have a coup to schedule around the main event. Enjoy the final WWE SmackDown before WWE Money in the Bank, and until next time, viva la revolución!

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