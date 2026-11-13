Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling

WWE SmackDown Preview: Cena Returns and Tiffy Time Begins

John Cena returns to WWE SmackDown to recruit more competitors for his namesake tournament, while Tiffany Stratton arrives as the new WWE Women's Champion.

Article Summary John Cena returns to invite more Superstars to the John Cena Classic.

The John Cena Classic airs December 14 from Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Tiffany Stratton returns as WWE Women's Champion after cashing in Money in the Bank.

WWE SmackDown airs tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Greetings, comrades! WWE SmackDown arrives tonight with two returns that should make the blue brand feel less like an ordinary television program and more like the grand reopening of a presidential palace after the previous president has been discreetly relocated. John Cena is coming to recruit more competitors for his namesake tournament, while Tiffany Stratton returns carrying the WWE Women's Championship. This is a great deal of star power for one Friday night, which is precisely why I have ordered the national electrical grid to stop illuminating the oligarchs' private indoor ski slope and begin powering my 97-inch television. The slopes will survive, comrades; the revolution requires proper contrast settings!

John Cena Returns to Discuss the John Cena Classic

After traveling to Raw and NXT, John Cena is set to journey to Friday Night SmackDown to invite more Superstars to the John Cena Classic, airing from Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Monday, Dec. 14. Don't miss when The Greatest of All Time returns to SmackDown, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Comrades, Cena has already carried his invitation campaign through WWE Raw and WWE NXT, and now he brings it to WWE SmackDown. I admire this method. A proper tournament should begin with personal invitations, elaborate ceremony, and just enough uncertainty to make every ambitious strongman wonder whether his envelope was lost in the mail.

I once helped Muammar Gaddafi organize the Colonel Classic, an eight-man grappling spectacular staged beside a fleet of gold-plated golf carts. He invited Lou Bega to select the competitors because, as Gaddafi explained, anyone capable of fitting Monica, Erica, Rita, Tina, Sandra, Mary, and Jessica into one song clearly understood bracket management. Unfortunately, the CIA swapped our ceremonial envelopes for subpoenas, Lou performed "Mambo No. 5" for three hours, and nobody wrestled. Cena has wisely chosen Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex instead, where the only intelligence operation is determining how much a family can spend on pretzels before declaring bankruptcy.

The important question tonight is who else Cena believes belongs in the John Cena Classic. Cena is deciding which Superstars get a place in a tournament carrying the name of The Greatest of All Time. That makes this recruitment stop more than nostalgia. Every invitation is an endorsement, every omission is a grievance, and every grievance is the seed of excellent professional wrestling. It is also the seed of most military juntas, but that is a column for another website.

Tiffany Stratton Returns as the New WWE Women's Champion

After betraying her friend Chelsea Green at WWE Crown Jewel and successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract for the second year in a row, Tiffany Stratton returns to SmackDown as the new WWE Women's Champion. Friday at 8 ET/7 CT is Tiffy Time. Don't miss all the action on SmackDown on USA.

And now, comrades, it is once again Tiffy Time. Stratton returns to WWE SmackDown after turning on Chelsea Green at WWE Crown Jewel and converting her Money in the Bank contract into the WWE Women's Championship for the second straight year. That is not merely opportunism. That is a repeatable system, and every successful regime knows the difference.

The betrayal of a friend is painful, of course, but the timing was magnificent. I learned this from Fidel Castro during a baccarat game aboard a yacht he insisted belonged to "the Cuban people." Our partner that evening was Richard Grieco, who believed we were filming a gritty reboot of 21 Jump Street. At the precise moment Grieco pushed all his chips forward, Fidel revealed that the yacht, the casino table, and three of the dealers had already been nationalized. I called it treachery. Fidel called it superior contract management. Richard called his agent.

Stratton now comes home with the championship and all the consequences that accompany it. Green has every reason to demand revenge, the rest of the division has a new target, and Stratton has every reason to walk into the building as though the clock itself belongs to her. The bourgeois calendar may claim there are 24 hours in a day, but on Friday night, at least one of them belongs exclusively to Tiffy.

How to Watch WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown airs tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA. You can inspect WWE's official preview before the show, comrades. I will be watching from the presidential zeppelin while my loyal capybara Esteban reclines in a tiny velvet gondola and selects cheeses from nations currently refusing my extradition requests. The CIA may attempt to scramble the signal, but I have already disguised the satellite dish as a monument to free-market capitalism. They never investigate those!

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