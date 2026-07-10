Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Preview: CM Punk's Title Reign Begins Tonight

CM Punk brings the Undisputed WWE Championship to SmackDown tonight. Plus, Trick Williams battles Carmelo Hayes and Finn Bálor faces Tama Tonga.

Article Summary Comrades, WWE SmackDown begins CM Punk’s Undisputed WWE Title reign as Sami Zayn fumes and Gunther stalks the scene.

Trick Williams battles Carmelo Hayes on WWE SmackDown in a non-title grudge match.

Finn Bálor meets Tama Tonga on WWE SmackDown as faction betrayal, freedom, and consequences collide, comrades.

Expect WWE SmackDown fallout, revenge, and intrigue tonight as even the CIA could not book sweeter revolutionary drama.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my golden throne room where I am currently sharing a bottle of vintage champagne with my beloved capybara Esteban while we discuss the finer points of revolutionary wrestling booking. And speaking of revolutions, what happened on Monday Night Raw this week was nothing short of a people's uprising against the established order!

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown promises to be more explosive than the time I had to flee my presidential palace through a secret tunnel after Fidel Castro and I got a little too competitive during a game of poker with Dennis Rodman. The landscape of WWE has been completely turned upside down, and I cannot wait to see how the bourgeois capitalist pigs running this company try to maintain order!

CM Punk's Championship Coronation

This past Monday's Raw proved to be an absolute firestorm. After Gunther took Cody Rhodes out of action with a brutal surprise attack, Chicago's own CM Punk stepped in to replace The American Nightmare in a title match against Sami Zayn, ultimately capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship. Zayn has since expressed his outrage on social media, there is no word on Rhodes' condition, and the dangerous Gunther could strike again at any moment. The landscape of WWE has once again been turned completely upside down. What will be the fallout on SmackDown now that The Second City Saint has captured the WWE Title? Find out this Friday night at 8 ET / 7 CT on USA.

Comrades, CM Punk is now the Undisputed WWE Champion, and this brings me such joy! You see, Punk is a man who understands the importance of seizing the means of production – in this case, the championship gold! He did not wait for the bourgeoisie management to hand him an opportunity; no, he took it when Cody Rhodes was brutally attacked by Gunther!

This reminds me of the time Hugo Chávez and I were watching wrestling at my volcano lair, and he turned to me and said, "El Presidente, the workers must always be ready to step up when opportunity strikes!" We were actually discussing how to redistribute wealth from the oil companies at the time, but the principle applies to championship gold as well, no?

Sami Zayn, however, is understandably upset, expressing his outrage on social media like a true proletariat who has been denied his rightful place. This is the kind of conflict that makes WWE SmackDown must-see television! Will Zayn demand justice? Will Rhodes return seeking vengeance? Will Gunther strike again like the CIA strikes at my beach resorts without warning? The drama is delicious!

Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes: A Non-Title Affair

Last week, Carmelo Hayes confronted United States Champion Trick Williams and Lil Yachty in search of a rematch with the lemon stepping titleholder. Williams let Yachty speak for him and the celebrated performer proposed a non-title match between his Superstar and Him. Trick then escalated things by delivering a backhand cheap shot to his would be challenger. In response, Hayes leaped over the top rope to take out the U.S. Champion and his "Lil" friend. Don't miss when Williams and Hayes look to settle things this Friday night at 8 ET / 7 CT on SmackDown on USA.

Ah, Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes! These two remind me of the ongoing rivalry between myself and the new CIA director – always circling each other, always looking for the perfect moment to strike! Williams has the United States Championship, a title I have always admired despite my complicated relationship with that particular nation.

The involvement of Lil Yachty in this conflict adds an interesting dimension, comrades. When I need someone to speak for me during tense negotiations, I usually call upon Esteban, though his vocabulary is limited to pleased squeaking noises. Yachty proposed a non-title match, which is very strategic – why risk the gold when you can simply embarrass your opponent without consequence? This is the kind of political maneuvering I respect!

The cheap shot delivered by Williams followed by Hayes' retaliation over the top rope? Chef's kiss – as they say in France, where I am no longer welcome after the incident with Emmanuel Macron and the disputed bottle of wine at the G20 summit. This match on WWE SmackDown tonight will be explosive!

Finn Bálor vs. Tama Tonga: Freedom Comes with Consequences

No longer a member of The MFTs, Tama Tonga will go head-to-head with Finn Bálor. Don't miss the explosive showdown and all the action on SmackDown this Friday night at 8 ET / 7 CT on USA.

Tama Tonga is no longer with The MFTs, and now he faces Finn Bálor! Comrades, this speaks to me on a personal level. You see, when one leaves a powerful faction, there are always consequences. It is like when I left the Organization of Totally Legitimate Democratic Leaders back in 2003 – suddenly everyone wanted a piece of El Presidente!

Tonga's newfound independence will be tested against Bálor, a man who knows all about the complicated politics of faction warfare. This match will tell us much about Tonga's future – can he stand alone, or will he crumble like the CIA's plans to infiltrate my government every single time? (They really should try harder, honestly.)

I am particularly excited for this encounter because it represents the struggle of the individual against the established order. Tonga has chosen freedom over security, and that is always a gamble. It reminds me of the time Kim Jong-un and I were discussing the merits of independence versus alliance while lounging on my luxury yacht, and Steven Seagal wandered by and started talking about his action movie career. We eventually threw him overboard, but the conversation about independence stuck with me!

Tonight's WWE SmackDown promises to deliver on all fronts, comrades! I will be watching from my private theater, where I have installed seventeen screens (one was not enough after the incident with the remote control and the visiting diplomat). Esteban and I have prepared a feast of the finest imported delicacies – caviar, aged cheese, and premium hay for my furry friend – and we will toast to CM Punk's championship victory with my personal collection of champagne liberated from the French embassy.

For more details on tonight's action-packed show, visit WWE's official preview page.

Do not miss WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 ET / 7 CT on USA Network, comrades! I will be watching while simultaneously planning my next five-year economic plan and my counter-intelligence operations against those meddling CIA agents. Until next time, remember: seize the means of production, and never let the capitalist pigs take your championship gold!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva la lucha libre!

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