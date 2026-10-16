Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Preview: Cody Rhodes Meets Randy Orton

WWE SmackDown preview, comrades: Cody Rhodes meets Randy Orton face-to-face, Paige battles Nikki Bella, and Rey Fenix defends the AAA title tonight on USA.

Article Summary Greetings, comrades! Cody Rhodes demands that SmackDown GM Nick Aldis produce Randy Orton, and the two meet face-to-face tonight on WWE SmackDown at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Paige gets her rematch against Nikki Bella after Bella used the ropes to win a controversial match last month, and El Presidente respects the hustle.

Former WWE Tag Team Champions R-Truth and Damian Priest collide in a match, moments after last week's backstage altercation ended their friendship.

Rey Fenix defends the AAA Cruiserweight Title against Ricky Saints, who pinned him on Oct. 2 with The War Raiders and talked his way into this rematch.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from the rim of my active volcano lair, where Esteban the capybara is currently soaking in a gold-plated hot tub, and I have the full preview of tonight's WWE SmackDown! The Friday night broadcast on USA at 8 ET/7 CT brings a face-to-face showdown between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, with Nick Aldis caught in the middle as General Manager. Paige will seek revenge on Nikki Bella, former friends R-Truth and Damian Priest will collide, and Rey Fenix will defend the AAA Cruiserweight Title against Ricky Saints, who rode the muscle of The War Raiders to a win over Fenix and Fraxiom. Four items on the card, comrades, and not a single one of them is boring. Unlike my last cabinet meeting.

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton Meet Face-to-Face on WWE SmackDown

In the latest chapter of his volatile rivalry with Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes has demanded that SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis produce The Viper. The American Nightmare will come face-to-face with Orton, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on SmackDown on USA.

Comrades, there is no tension quite like two powerful men standing in the same room, each convinced that the other is plotting something. I know this feeling well. In 1987, I was forced into a face-to-face meeting with the head of the CIA's Latin American desk, and we both pretended to enjoy a fruit platter while his agents hid in my palace's ventilation system. Esteban ate the evidence. Cody demanding that Aldis produce The Viper is exactly the sort of bold diplomatic move I respect, and I expect this segment to be pure gunpowder. Somebody is going to say something they cannot take back, and I will be watching with a hot towel and a nervous heart.

Paige Seeks Revenge Against Nikki Bella on WWE SmackDown

After Nikki Bella used the ropes to pick up a controversial win over Paige last month, Paige will once again battle the WWE Hall of Famer in a highly-anticipated rematch. Don't miss all the action on SmackDown, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Using the ropes for leverage, comrades? Scandalous! Though I must confess, I admire the creativity. I have won seven consecutive elections with 104 percent of the vote, so I know a thing or two about a controversial victory. When Muammar Gaddafi visited my palace for a summit on regional cooperation, he challenged me to an arm wrestling match, and I secured the win by having a guard quietly lean on the table from underneath. He called it a "bold tactical interpretation of the rules." Paige deserves her rematch, and I hope the referee is paying closer attention tonight than my election commission ever has.

R-Truth and Damian Priest Collide on WWE SmackDown

Moments after last week's backstage altercation, former WWE Tag Team Champions turned bitter adversaries R-Truth and Damian Priest will collide on SmackDown. Don't miss all the action, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Betrayal, comrades, is the oldest story in politics. My own Minister of Defense once organized a coup against me, and I found out when he stopped returning my phone calls. This is different, of course, because R-Truth and Priest were champions together before their friendship fell apart. I once watched Dennis Rodman and Kim Jong Il split up a karaoke duet after a dispute over who got to sing the high part. The silence at that dinner could have cut glass. Tonight, a backstage altercation turns into a real match, and I am thrilled, because nothing is more entertaining than old friends with unresolved paperwork.

Rey Fenix Defends the AAA Cruiserweight Title Against Ricky Saints on WWE SmackDown

After pinning AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix in a Six-Man Tag Team Match, Ricky Saints has talked his way into title rematch. Saints and The War Raiders scored the win against Fenix and Fraxiom on Oct. 2, leading "Absolute" Ricky Saints to call out the reigning AAA Cruiserweight Champion, and Fenix obliged. Don't miss all the action on SmackDown, tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Ricky Saints talked his way into a title match, comrades, and I respect it deeply. Talking is how I got my own job, along with a few tanks. I once convinced Fidel Castro to trade me a lifetime supply of cigars for a gently used helicopter, and I never even owned the helicopter. Fenix is the reigning champion and has accepted the challenge, which shows the sort of dignity I look for in a head of state. Saints needs more than a good microphone tonight, because the champion has the high-flying skill to match his courage. I expect fireworks, and I have ordered my own, delivered by a very confused pilot.

Preview materials for tonight's show are courtesy of WWE's official WWE SmackDown preview page, which I have not been asked to seize and nationalize. Yet.

So tune in tonight, comrades, for WWE SmackDown at 8 ET/7 CT on USA! I will be watching from my solid gold yacht, anchored off the coast of a nation that does not extradite, with a tray of imported caviar and Esteban in a tiny silk robe beside me. The capitalist pigs of the world may own the broadcast rights, but tonight the people own the entertainment. Viva WWE SmackDown!

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