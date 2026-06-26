Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Preview: Cody Rhodes Speaks Before Triple Threat

Cody Rhodes addresses Gunther and Sami Zayn, Rey Fenix defends his title, and more on tonight's WWE SmackDown from London on USA Network.

Article Summary Comrades, WWE SmackDown in London features Cody Rhodes addressing Gunther and Sami Zayn before Night of Champions.

Rey Fenix defends the AAA Cruiserweight Championship on WWE SmackDown as Nathan Frazer seeks glory for the people.

Trick Williams returns to WWE SmackDown with Ricky Saints looming, while Paige battles Jacy Jayne before her homeland.

Giulia and Kiana James settle their bitter feud on WWE SmackDown, proving workplace strife needs socialist management.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxurious skybox aboard a private jet circling over London, where I have just finished enjoying a delightful afternoon tea with King Charles and my beloved pet capybara Esteban, who insisted on wearing a tiny crown for the occasion. Tonight, the proletariat masses will be treated to an exciting episode of WWE SmackDown broadcasting live from England, and let me tell you, comrades, the card is more stacked than the CIA's file cabinet full of failed assassination attempts against your El Presidente!

Cody Rhodes to Address His WWE Night of Champions Challengers

On the eve of their Triple Threat Match at WWE Night of Champions, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will address Gunther and Sami Zayn. Zayn got himself involved in Rhodes' match against The Ring General last week, forcing SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to make a Triple Threat Match in Saudi Arabia. What will The American Nightmare want to talk about on the night before the epic free-for-all? Find out tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Ah, comrades, the champion must address his challengers! This reminds me of the time I had to address both Fidel Castro and Kim Jong-un at my birthday party when they both claimed they deserved the last piece of my magnificent tres leches cake. Unlike that situation, which I resolved by having my guards escort the CIA agent who tried to poison said cake to the dungeon, Cody Rhodes must use his words to navigate the treacherous waters between Gunther and Sami Zayn.

You see, comrades, when the bourgeois Nick Aldis forces a Triple Threat Match, he is simply trying to extract maximum value from the workers—in this case, making three men fight when two would have sufficed! Zayn was absolutely correct to insert himself into this championship picture, seizing the means of production, or in this case, the opportunity! The American Nightmare may hold the title, but as I always say, all championships should be held collectively by the people's committee for wrestling excellence!

Rey Fenix Defends AAA Cruiserweight Championship Against Nathan Frazer

After defeating Axiom a few weeks ago in his first title defense, Rey Fenix will bring the AAA Cruiserweight Championship back to SmackDown to battle Axiom's tag team partner Nathan Frazer, tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

¡Qué emocionante, comrades! Rey Fenix brings the lucha libre spirit to WWE SmackDown, and as someone who once trained in lucha libre with El Santo's ghost during a particularly intense séance (don't ask), I can appreciate the high-flying artistry these athletes bring to the ring. Nathan Frazer seeks revenge for his tag team partner, much like how Hugo Chavez sought revenge against me after I "accidentally" bid against him at an auction for Simon Bolivar's original saber. (I won, by the way, and it now hangs above my solid gold toilet.)

The cruiserweight division represents the beautiful struggle of the working class—smaller in stature perhaps, but mighty in spirit! These athletes flip and fly through the air with the greatest of ease, much like how I evade international sanctions!

Trick Williams Returns to Face Ricky Saints for U.S. Championship

With United States Champion Trick Williams absent from SmackDown last week, Ricky Saints overcame Carmelo Hayes in a No. 1 Contender's Match to become the lemon pepper stepper titleholder's next challenger. Williams must now put his title on the line against Saints at WWE Night of Champions. How will Trick prepare for his dangerous opponent? Find out tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on SmackDown on USA.

Ah, Trick Williams and his United States Championship! This reminds me of my own complicated relationship with the United States—I love their wrestling and their reality television, but their government keeps trying to freeze my offshore bank accounts! The audacity! Ricky Saints has earned his opportunity through the proper proletariat channels by defeating Carmelo Hayes, and now Williams must face the consequences of his absence. As I learned when I skipped that Organization of American States meeting to binge-watch The Bachelor—sometimes your absence creates opportunities for others to seize power!

Paige Returns Home to Battle Jacy Jayne

England's own Paige will go one-on-one with Fatal Influence's Jacy Jayne in Paige's first singles match since her return to action. Can one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions earn a home country win in England? Find out tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Comrades, there is nothing quite like competing in front of your home country! I remember when I had to give a speech in my homeland while Vladimir Putin heckled me from the balcony because I had beaten him at arm wrestling the night before (he is a sore loser, that one). Paige returns to England, and the people will surely rally behind their native daughter against Jacy Jayne and her Fatal Influence collective—though I must say, any group calling themselves an "influence" sounds suspiciously like a capitalist marketing firm!

The women of WWE SmackDown continue to show that they are just as capable of main event excellence as their male counterparts, proving that in the revolution, all comrades are equal!

Giulia vs. Kiana James: A Personal Grudge Explodes

Former business associates Giulia and Kiana James will battle it out for the first time since their falling out. Giulia snapped on James after James berated her for losing in the first round of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Don't miss this deeply personal grudge match and all the action of SmackDown in London, tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Ah, comrades, nothing says drama like former business associates turning on each other! This takes me back to when my former Minister of Finance criticized my decision to purchase a golden statue of myself for the public square. I had him reassigned to count inventory at our national rubber band factory—he learned his lesson about questioning El Presidente's artistic vision!

Giulia and Kiana James were allies until James made the critical error of publicly berating her partner. In any organization—whether it is a wrestling alliance or a totalitarian regime—public criticism of your comrades is unacceptable! Internal disagreements should be handled behind closed doors, preferably in a volcano lair conference room with proper air conditioning. The personal nature of this grudge will make for compelling television, much like when Danny DeVito and I got into an argument about who makes better rum at Muammar Gaddafi's New Year's Eve party in 2010.

Comrades, you can find all of these exciting preview details and more at WWE's official website, though I assure you my commentary is far more entertaining than whatever the capitalist pigs at WWE corporate have written!

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown promises to deliver excitement, drama, and perhaps most importantly, a reminder that the workers—er, wrestlers—are the true stars of this industry, not the bourgeois executives in their corporate offices! I encourage all of you to tune in at 8 ET/7 CT on USA Network to witness these spectacular athletic exhibitions.

As for your El Presidente, I will be watching tonight's WWE SmackDown from my private screening room in my London penthouse, complete with a 100-inch television screen, surround sound that violates several international noise ordinance treaties, and a buffet of fish and chips prepared by Gordon Ramsay himself (I have blackmail photos from that incident in Monaco, so he had no choice but to agree). Esteban will be wearing his finest Union Jack waistcoat for the occasion, and we have prepared a drinking game where we take a sip of champagne every time someone mentions "WWE Night of Champions"—wish us luck, comrades!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva WWE SmackDown!

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