Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE SmackDown Preview: Final Stop Before SummerSlam 2026

Comrades! El Presidente previews tonight's WWE SmackDown from Green Bay - the final stop before SummerSlam with Punk vs. Rhodes face-to-face!

Article Summary CM Punk and Cody Rhodes come face-to-face one final time before their Undisputed WWE Championship Match at SummerSlam 2026, comrades!

WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest & R-Truth defend against AAA Tag Team Champions The War Raiders in a Champion vs. Champion collision!

Giulia battles Lash Legend in the final qualifier for the WWE Interim Women's Championship Ladder Match at SummerSlam!

United States Champion Trick Williams addresses Baron Corbin after last week's cowardly post-show attack, with their SummerSlam title match looming!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxurious cheese curd fortress in the frozen tundra of Wisconsin, where I have commandeered the Resch Center's presidential suite to prepare for tonight's explosive edition of WWE SmackDown! My beloved capybara Esteban is already wearing his commemorative cheesehead, and we have stocked the mini-bar with enough champagne to celebrate the glorious workers' revolution that is professional wrestling. Tonight marks the final WWE SmackDown before SummerSlam, and comrades, the bourgeoisie capitalist pigs at WWE headquarters have loaded this show with more drama than the time I had to mediate a dispute between Kim Jong-un and Nicolas Maduro over who makes the better empanadas at our annual dictators' potluck!

Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk and Cody Rhodes Come Face to Face Before SummerSlam

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes will come face to face one final time before their blockbuster Undisputed WWE Championship Match this weekend at SummerSlam.Things have certainly reached a boiling point between the longtime friends en route to their highly-anticipated title encounter, manifested in an extremely tense war of words last Friday night. What will happen when The Best in the World and The American Nightmare engage each other one night before The Biggest Event of the Summer?Find out Friday at 8 ET 7 CT on SmackDown on USA.

Ah, comrades, this reminds me of the time I had to face my old revolutionary comrade Fidel Castro in a heated debate over who truly invented the Cuban sandwich! CM Punk and Cody Rhodes were once friends, just as Fidel and I were once allies in our shared hatred of the CIA's meddling. But now, like two roosters fighting over control of the henhouse, these two magnificent wrestlers will engage in their first one-on-one confrontation in nearly 18 years! The proletariat demands to see if their friendship can survive the corrupting influence of championship gold. Punk seized the Undisputed WWE Championship from Sami Zayn, denying the people's champion his rightful rematch, and now Rhodes must reclaim what should belong to the workers! This is exactly why I always say we must seize the means of production, comrades – otherwise, the Punks of the world will hoard all the titles for themselves like capitalist dragons sitting on piles of gold!

WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest & R-Truth Defend Against The War Raiders

After accepting a challenge several weeks ago from AAA Tag Team Champion War Raiders, WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest & R-Truth are set to put their title on the line against Erik and Ivar in what is sure to be an explosive tag team collision. Don't miss the Champion vs. Champion matchup for the WWE Tag Team Title, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on SmackDown on USA.

Champion versus Champion, comrades! This is the kind of international cooperation I tried to establish at the United Nations before that incident with the shoe and the podium! Damian Priest and R-Truth have been holding those WWE Tag Team Titles with the iron grip I use to maintain my approval ratings – which are always 100%, as verified by my completely impartial election commission. But now they face Erik and Ivar, the AAA Tag Team Champions known as The War Raiders, in what promises to be a collision more explosive than the time I accidentally scheduled a state dinner on the same night Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden were both visiting my palace. The Raiders have been circling like vultures for weeks, and tonight they strike! This is exactly why I always maintain multiple security details – you never know when the AAA-affiliated forces will come for what you hold dear. Esteban is particularly excited for this match, as he enjoys watching large men crash into each other with reckless abandon. It reminds him of feeding time at the palace.

Giulia vs. Lash Legend: Final Interim Women's Title Ladder Match Qualifier

Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Charlotte Flair and Chelsea Green have all qualified for the WWE Interim Women's Championship Ladder Match at SummerSlam.Now, Giulia will square off against Lash Legend to determine who will join the elite competition.Lash received the news that she will battle the former Women's United States Champion just moments after last week's SmackDown, even as her tag team partner Nia Jax was complaining to General Manager Adam Pearce about losing her second Qualifier by disqualification when her opponent, Flair, was attacked by The Storm. Will The Irresistible Force help Lash qualify after being cheated out of the high-stakes SummerSlam Match? Who will seize the final spot in the massive showdown at The Biggest Event of the Summer? Find out tis Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Ah, the ladder match qualifier, comrades! This takes me back to the time I had to climb a literal ladder to escape from a CIA black site in Honduras – though I had considerably more help from Daniel Ortega than Giulia or Lash Legend will have tonight! With Rhea Ripley injured, the WWE has created an Interim Women's Championship, much like how I once created an interim government when I had to flee to my volcano lair for three months after that unfortunate misunderstanding with the International Criminal Court. Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Charlotte Flair, and Chelsea Green have already qualified, but one spot remains! Will it be Giulia, the former Women's United States Champion who understands the value of international socialist solidarity? Or will it be Lash Legend, who has the backing of her tag team partner Nia Jax – though Jax herself was twice denied entry through disqualification, much like how I am repeatedly denied entry to Disneyland despite my diplomatic credentials! The capitalist pig Adam Pearce has allowed this chaos to fester, proving once again that general managers are nothing more than middle-management lackeys of the corporate machine!

Trick Williams Addresses Baron Corbin Before SummerSlam

After being attacked by Baron Corbin after the show went off the air last week on SmackDown, Trick Williams will address his challenger for the United States Championship at SummerSlam. Don't miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8 ET / 7 CT on USA.

The cowardly attack after the cameras stopped rolling, comrades! This is exactly the kind of treachery the CIA employs when they think no one is watching! Trick Williams holds the United States Championship – a title I myself have always coveted, though for very different reasons involving a hilarious mix-up at a state dinner with Barack Obama. Baron Corbin returned to WWE during Williams' confrontation with Carmelo Hayes, hit both men with his devastating End of Days finisher, and hoisted the championship like a conquering imperialist planting a flag on indigenous lands! Then, after last week's SmackDown concluded, Corbin attacked Williams again like a thief in the night! Tonight, Williams will address his attacker, and I expect words as fiery as the speeches I give from my presidential balcony every Tuesday at noon. Will Williams promise vengeance? Will Corbin interrupt and cause more chaos? Will someone finally convince these wrestlers to unionize and form a collective bargaining unit? Only time will tell, comrades!

How to Watch WWE SmackDown

You can catch all the revolutionary action of WWE SmackDown tonight, Friday, July 31, 2026, at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT on USA Network, broadcasting live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. This is the final SmackDown before SummerSlam 2026, which takes place across two glorious nights – Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, 2026 – at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The two-night spectacular streams live in the United States on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan, and on Netflix everywhere else at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT. For complete preview information and additional details, visit WWE's official preview page. Comrades, I will be watching tonight's WWE SmackDown from my custom-built screening room aboard my nuclear-powered luxury yacht, which is currently disguised as a fishing trawler in Lake Michigan to avoid detection by the Wisconsin Coast Guard. Esteban has already prepared the caviar-topped nachos, and I have chilled several bottles of the finest champagne I liberated from Emmanuel Macron's wine cellar during our last summit. Do not miss this spectacular show, comrades – it promises more twists, turns, and betrayals than a typical Tuesday in my presidential cabinet! ¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva la lucha libre!

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