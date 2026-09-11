Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Preview: Four Title Matches in Mexico City

El Presidente reports from his luxury box in Mexico City as WWE SmackDown delivers four title matches including CM Punk vs Sami Zayn, comrades!

Article Summary CM Punk defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against Sami Zayn in the main event, with Zayn seeking revenge after weeks of complaining about injustices, comrades!

Chelsea Green puts the Interim WWE Women's Title on the line against Nia Jax while wearing a protective facemask after last week's psychological warfare!

Two AAA championships are defended on Mexican soil: The War Raiders face Damian Priest & R-Truth for the Tag Team Title, while Rey Fenix battles Ricky Saints for the Cruiserweight Title!

Paige and Nikki Bella collide in a highly personal grudge match after The Bella Twins' SummerSlam assault and weeks of backstage altercations!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury penthouse suite at the top of Arena CDMX, where I have commandeered the presidential box for tonight's festivities! My dear friend and fellow revolutionary, the President of Mexico, has graciously allowed me to use his private facilities after I helped him negotiate a very favorable trade agreement involving capybaras and premium tequila. Esteban is already lounging on velvet cushions, munching on imported Swiss chocolates as we prepare for what promises to be a spectacular evening of WWE SmackDown!

Tonight, comrades, the capitalist entertainment machine known as WWE brings SmackDown to the beautiful Mexico City, and I must say, the card they have assembled is more loaded than the offshore bank accounts I definitely do not have in the Cayman Islands! We have not one, not two, but FOUR championship matches on the docket, plus the fallout from a bitter rivalry that reminds me of my own ongoing feud with that snake, the former dictator of a neighboring country whose name I shall not mention (but it rhymes with Schmenezuela).

CM Punk Defends Undisputed WWE Title Against Sami Zayn

Ever since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to CM Punk, Sami Zayn has been screaming about injustices to anyone who will listen, as well as interfering in any match having to do with the championship that doesn't involve him.Sick of Zayn's meddling, Punk challenged his nemesis to a championship bout just moments after retaining the title against Johnny Gargano last week on SmackDown, despite Zayn's interference. Punk takes on "The Last Real Good Guy" when SmackDown journeys to Mexico City, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Ah, comrades, this situation with Sami Zayn complaining about injustices reminds me of the time Fidel Castro and I were playing poker on my yacht, and he kept insisting the deck was rigged every time he lost a hand! Eventually, I had to challenge him to a rematch just to shut him up, though I will admit the deck may have been slightly weighted in my favor. Similarly, CM Punk has finally had enough of Zayn's meddling and has granted him this title opportunity. But let me tell you something about giving your enemies what they ask for—it is often the best way to defeat them! I once allowed a CIA operative to infiltrate my palace, only to have him accidentally lock himself in the supply closet for three days. The workers should seize the means of production, yes, but sometimes the champion must seize the opportunity to silence a complainer once and for all!

What's Next for Cody Rhodes After Randy Orton Loss?

After Cody Rhodes lost to his bitter enemy Randy Orton at Sunday Night's Main Event, what's next for The American Nightmare? Find out when SmackDown comes to Mexico City, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Comrades, I know a thing or two about suffering defeats at the hands of bitter enemies! Why, just last month, I lost an arm-wrestling contest to Kim Jong-un at a summit in Pyongyang, and let me tell you, the psychological recovery was harder than the physical one. Cody Rhodes now finds himself at a crossroads after his loss to Randy Orton, and tonight on WWE SmackDown we will learn what The American Nightmare plans to do next. Will he seek revenge? Will he pivot to a new challenge? Will he disappear into the mountains to train with monks like I did after the CIA sabotaged my re-election campaign in 1987? Only time will tell, but I am certain that whatever Rhodes decides, it will be dramatic and filled with the kind of determination that I admire in all true revolutionaries!

Chelsea Green Defends Interim WWE Women's Title Against Nia Jax

After being medically cleared to compete under the condition that she continues to wear a protective facemask, Chelsea Green must put her Interim WWE Women's Championship on the line against Nia Jax. Last week, Lash Legend helped Jax steal a win over Tiffany Stratton. Nia then attempted to get into the head of the injured titleholder when she ripped the facemask off of her. Will The Irresistible Force's actions help her win the championship? Find out when SmackDown comes to Mexico City, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

This situation with Chelsea Green and her protective facemask brings back memories, comrades! I once had to govern my country while wearing a full-body cast after a "completely accidental" explosion at my summer villa that the CIA definitely did not orchestrate. Nia Jax ripping off Green's facemask is the kind of psychological warfare I respect, even if it is the ruthless tactic of a capitalist competitor! I remember when Muammar Gaddafi and I were competing in a bocce ball tournament, and he kept trying to distract me by having his guards play loud music. It worked, too! The point is, when you are injured and vulnerable, your enemies will exploit that weakness. Green must channel the spirit of the proletariat and defend her Interim WWE Women's Championship with the fury of a thousand striking workers demanding fair wages and healthcare!

Paige Battles Nikki Bella in Personal Showdown

Weeks after WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins assaulted Paige after their loss at SummerSlam, Nikki Bella returned to launch a surprise attack on her one-time friend on SmackDown. After an intense backstage altercation last week, the stage is set for a highly personal showdown when Paige and Nikki battle in Mexico City, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on SmackDown on USA.

Ah, the betrayal of a former friend! This is a tale as old as time itself, comrades. Paige and Nikki Bella were once allies, but now they are bitter enemies engaged in a highly personal conflict. This reminds me of when my former Vice President attempted to overthrow me in 1994. We had been close friends—we used to vacation together in Havana with Danny DeVito (long story)—but power and jealousy corrupted him. I had to face him in a duel using ceremonial swords in front of the entire cabinet. I won, naturally, and he now runs a small fruit stand in Guatemala. The point is, when personal grudges enter the arena, the violence becomes more intense, more passionate, and more entertaining for those of us watching from luxury boxes while eating caviar!

The War Raiders Defend AAA Tag Team Title Against Damian Priest & R-Truth

The War Raiders are set to defend the AAA Tag Team Title against former WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and R-Truth. Don't miss all the action when SmackDown comes to Mexico City, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Comrades, how appropriate that an AAA championship will be defended on Mexican soil! The War Raiders have brought honor to the AAA Tag Team Titles, but tonight they face a formidable challenge in Damian Priest and R-Truth. I have always believed that tag team wrestling is the perfect metaphor for socialist cooperation—two individuals working together toward a common goal, sharing the burden of labor and the glory of victory equally! Unlike the bourgeois individualism promoted by that capitalist pig Triple H and his corporate overlords, tag team competition shows us that collective action produces superior results. I once teamed with Hugo Chávez in a charity bowling tournament against a team of American diplomats, and we crushed them with our superior teamwork and the power of revolutionary solidarity! Also, we may have bribed the scorekeeper, but that is beside the point.

Rey Fenix Defends AAA Cruiserweight Title Against Ricky Saints

AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix will look to silence the outspoken Ricky Saints in a title showdown.Don't miss when SmackDown comes to Mexico City, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Another AAA championship match, comrades! Rey Fenix represents the proud lucha libre tradition of Mexico, a tradition I have always admired for its combination of athleticism, artistry, and dramatic flair. Ricky Saints is described as "outspoken," which in my experience usually means he talks too much and backs it up too little—much like that time a young revolutionary lieutenant in my army kept boasting about his combat skills until I made him wrestle Esteban. The capybara won. Tonight, Fenix must defend the AAA Cruiserweight Title and silence this loudmouth, proving that actions speak louder than words. In wrestling, as in governance, sometimes you must simply shut up and perform!

How to Watch WWE SmackDown

All the information for tonight's show comes from WWE's official preview page, where you can find additional details about these matches and more. WWE SmackDown airs tonight, Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT on USA Network, live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

Comrades, I urge you to tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight and witness this spectacular card! As for me, I will be watching from my luxury suite with Esteban, surrounded by my cabinet ministers, several mariachi bands I have hired for the evening, and a buffet table that would make a United Nations summit jealous. I have also arranged for a helicopter to fly me to my favorite taco stand during the commercial breaks, because even a dictator must eat authentic street food when in Mexico City!

¡Viva la lucha libre! ¡Viva la revolución! And most importantly, ¡Viva WWE SmackDown!

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