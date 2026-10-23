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WWE SmackDown Preview: Gold on the Line, a Street Fight, and Haku

Comrades, my WWE SmackDown preview for Oct. 23 covers two title matches, a Street Fight, and an MFTs brawl, live from my volcano lair. The CIA is not invited!

Article Summary Greetings, comrades! My WWE SmackDown preview for Friday, October 23, 2026 arrives live from my volcano lair, with Esteban supervising and the CIA uninvited.

Chelsea Green defends the WWE Women's Title against Roxanne Perez, with The Judgment Day lurking and a possible Champion vs. Champion match against Liv Morgan at Crown Jewel looming.

Giulia and Blake Monroe settle their feud in a Street Fight, while Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Michin and B-Fab.

The MFTs, backed by Haku, collide again with Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki of Bakusai in a non-title tag match. Watch at 8/7c on USA Network, comrades!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from a hot tub inside my volcano lair, where Esteban the capybara is enjoying a cucumber the size of a bazooka. I have a fiery preview of tonight's WWE SmackDown for you. WWE has announced four items for Friday, October 23, 2026: two championship matches, a Street Fight, and a non-title tag team collision. It will be a night of gold, violence, and betrayal, which is also how my last cabinet meeting went.

Two SmackDown matches involve Chelsea Green and Roxanne Perez, and Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez hover over the first. Giulia and Blake Monroe will settle their feud with no rules. Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley must defend their new gold against Michin and B-Fab. Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki will face a team backed by Haku. The CIA has been monitoring my wrestling blog for years, so tonight I am ready to spill secrets. Let us begin!

Chelsea Green Defends the WWE Women's Title Against Roxanne Perez

Chelsea Green is set to put her WWE Women's Championship on the line against The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez this Friday on SmackDown, even as her potential Champion vs. Champion Match against Women's World Champion Liv Morgan at WWE Crown Jewel looms on the horizon. Perez scored a non-title victory against Green two weeks ago on Raw thanks to interference from Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Now, they will collide for the championship. With Green's title match against Perez threatening her high-stakes showdown at WWE Crown Jewel, will The Judgment Day play a factor in the outcome? Find out on SmackDown, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Comrades, this is the kind of trap I would have set for a rival general. Green has a possible Champion vs. Champion match against Morgan waiting at Crown Jewel, and now she must get through Perez first. Perez beat her on Raw with help from Morgan and Rodriguez. That is not a fair fight. That is a coup with extra steps.

Green did get a measure of revenge on the October 19 Raw. She teamed with IYO SKY to beat Perez and Rodriguez, took out Perez and Morgan at ringside with a crossbody, and watched SKY counter Rodriguez for the pinfall. The Judgment Day will surely be lurking at ringside tonight, and I will be watching them like the CIA watches my yacht. I once watched Muammar Gaddafi try to retain a tent-decorating title while his own bodyguards interfered. Nobody should have to defend a title with that much treachery nearby, and yet Green must do it tonight.

Giulia Takes on Blake Monroe in a Street Fight

After numerous volatile altercations in recent months, Blake Monroe defeated Giulia in her in-ring SmackDown debut on Oct. 2. Now, Monroe and Giulia will collide in a brutal Street Fight. Don't miss the carnage between the two rivals, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on SmackDown on USA.

Comrades, I adore a Street Fight, because it is the only match type that resembles my annual budget meeting. Monroe beat Giulia in her in-ring SmackDown debut on October 2, and Giulia clearly did not take it well. WWE announced this Street Fight on the October 16 SmackDown as the next escalation in a feud that has grown more physical by the week.

Now there are no rules and no disqualifications, and apparently no mercy. I once attended a Street Fight in Pyongyang with Kim Jong Il and actor Gary Busey. Busey brought a trash can lid to the ring, Kim brought a platform shoe, and the CIA brought a very suspicious ice cream truck. I will say no more, because I am still under a gag order. Giulia and Monroe have promised carnage, so I recommend that all citizens keep their folding chairs in a safe place tonight.

Michin and B-Fab Challenge Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley for the WWE Women's Tag Team Title

New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley will defend their title against the dangerous Michin and B-Fab. Who will walk out of SmackDown as champions? Find out Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

This is a story of resilience, comrades. Bliss and Paxley won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on the October 10 SmackDown after Bliss stepped in for an injured Charlotte Flair as Paxley's partner against Fatal Influence. The champions rose from adversity, much like my nation after the great banana shortage of '94.

Michin and B-Fab were part of the backstage attack that removed Flair from that title match. On the October 16 SmackDown, Bliss and Paxley then fought off an attack by Fatal Influence. The champions have enemies on all sides, and tonight they must survive. As a socialist, I believe the titles belong to the workers, and the workers happen to be Bliss and Paxley. Michin and B-Fab should seize the means of production, but they should not seize the means of Flair's availability. I sent a stern letter to the powers that be, namely that capitalist pig Nick Khan. I have not heard back, but Esteban says the letter was beautifully written.

The MFTs Once Again Collide With Bakusai

Backed by Haku, WWE Tag Team Champions The MFTs will once again mx it up with Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki in a non-title showdown. Don't miss the explosive tag team collision, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

I have been following this feud like a CIA operative follows my shipping manifests. On the October 10 SmackDown, Bakusai's ringside presence created a distraction during The MFTs' non-title victory over The War Raiders. Haku then struck Erik, and The MFTs won with My Brother's Keeper. Bakusai and The MFTs brawled afterward, and The War Raiders joined the fray, believing Bakusai had cost them the bout.

Tonight the issue continues, with Nakamura and Kyoki representing Bakusai. This is a non-title match, which means the MFTs can lose and keep their gold, a privilege I have also enjoyed in my own political career. Still, losing to Nakamura would hurt their pride, and I know about pride. I once stood beside Fidel Castro at a cigar-rolling contest where the loser had to eat the cigars. I will not say who lost, but Fidel's stomach has never forgiven me.

How to Watch WWE SmackDown

Comrades, WWE SmackDown airs Friday, October 23, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on USA Network. WWE.com does not list the venue on its preview page, so I have decided it is taking place inside my palace. Please do not tell the CIA. You can check the official preview at WWE.com for any updates.

Tonight we have two title matches, a Street Fight, and a tag match between teams who clearly cannot stand each other. That is a better lineup than anything the capitalist pig Triple H has ever booked for my birthday. Tune in, comrades, and may your remote controls always be seized by the proletariat!

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