Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling

WWE SmackDown Preview: Punk and Owens Throw Out the Rulebook

CM Punk and Kevin Owens collide without rules as WWE SmackDown brings four advertised matches, including a Women's Tag Team Championship defense, to Brooklyn.

Article Summary CM Punk battles Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match.

B-Fab and Michin defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Fatal Influence.

Nathan Frazer seeks payback against Damian Priest.

Shinsuke Nakamura faces Tama Tonga amid the dispute over the sacred Tongan Staff.

Greetings, comrades! I am reporting from a velvet-lined command bunker beneath Brooklyn, where my loyal capybara Esteban has commandeered the remote and declared tonight's WWE SmackDown a matter of national importance. WWE has advertised four matches: a rule-free grudge fight, a championship defense, a mission of revenge, and a battle over stolen pride. This is a card with enough combustible material to keep even the most lavish presidential panic room entertained.

CM Punk Battles Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match

Bitter enemies and two of the most decorated Superstars in WWE history, CM Punk and Kevin Owens will attempt to destroy each other tonight in a No Holds Barred Match. Punk and Owens have been at each other's throats for months, and Owens even distracted The Second City Saint during his NXT Championship Match against Grayson Waller on Wednesday, allowing Waller to pin Punk in controversial fashion and retain the title. Which Superstar will come out on top in this savage match? Friday Night SmackDown airs TONIGHT at 8 ET/7 CT on the USA Network.

Comrades, there are rivalries, and then there are rivalries that require the authorities to remove the rulebook from the building before somebody uses it as a weapon. Punk has a direct grievance, Owens has already demonstrated his enthusiasm for strategic interference, and No Holds Barred gives both men permission to turn that resentment into furniture disposal. I once attended a palace inventory with Nicolae Ceaușescu and Flavor Flav that followed the same pattern: a dispute over one missing gold clock became a barricade fight through three ballrooms, while Flav kept time for every overturned chaise longue. By sunrise, nobody remembered who owned the clock, but everyone understood that a grudge plus no rules equals beautiful, expensive chaos. Punk and Owens should produce exactly that kind of main-event wreckage.

B-Fab & Michin Defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Against Fatal Influence

The WWE Women's Tag Team Title will be on the line when B-Fab and Michin defend the gold against Fatal Influence. Michin and B-Fab won the title from Tatum Paxley and Alexa Bliss, but former champions Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid are determined to become two-time champs. Which team will walk out of Brooklyn with the WWE Women's Tag Team Title? Friday Night SmackDown airs TONIGHT at 8 ET/7 CT on the USA Network.

Nothing makes the bourgeoisie panic like workers successfully seizing championship gold, comrades. B-Fab and Michin have the titles, but Henley and Reid know what it feels like to possess them and have arrived to repossess the means of tag-team production. That makes this more dangerous than a routine defense: the champions must prove their reign has foundations, while Fatal Influence can attack with the confidence of a team that has already occupied the palace once. In Brooklyn, the belts are not merely accessories; they are control of the factory floor, and both teams have brought their own revolutionary committee.

Nathan Frazer Takes On Damian Priest

Nathan Frazer is out to get payback on behalf of R-Truth. Damian Priest has been on a rampage since assaulting his former partner Truth, forcing Fraxiom to come to the veteran Superstar's aid. Will Frazer knock some sense into Priest, or will the former World Heavyweight Champion continue his dominant run? Friday Night SmackDown airs TONIGHT at 8 ET/7 CT on the USA Network.

Frazer's motive is admirable and dangerous: he is stepping in front of a rampaging former World Heavyweight Champion to collect a debt for his friend. Speed gives Frazer a route to frustrate Priest, but righteous anger does not make Priest any smaller, less powerful, or more patient. This is the wrestling equivalent of sending a very fast diplomatic courier into a tank column. Frazer must strike, move, and refuse to let Priest turn solidarity with R-Truth into another example of his dominance.

Shinsuke Nakamura Faces Tama Tonga

Bakusai and The MFTs have become deadlocked in a nasty rivalry in recent weeks. The two teams were scheduled to collide last week, but Kyoki stole the sacred Tongan Staff, infuriating the legendary Haku as well as the Tongas. Now, Shinsuke Nakamura will go one-on-one with Tama Tonga with a lot of pride on the line. Friday Night SmackDown airs TONIGHT at 8 ET/7 CT on the USA Network.

A stolen sacred staff is not a minor misunderstanding to be resolved by a strongly worded memo, comrades. I learned this aboard a yacht with Mobutu Sese Seko and David Hasselhoff, when Hasselhoff mistook Mobutu's ceremonial cane for a karaoke microphone. One power ballad later, the honor guard had surrounded the buffet, the captain had abandoned the bridge, and I had to negotiate the cane's return in exchange for a sequined life jacket and exclusive use of the fog machine. Kyoki's theft has made the same essential mistake: taking a symbol turns a rivalry personal. Nakamura and Tonga now carry the pride of their respective sides into a singles match that may settle nothing but will make every strike mean more.

These preview details come from WWE's official WWE SmackDown preview.

WWE SmackDown airs tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA Network. I shall watch from the presidential hydrofoil anchored in the East River, where Esteban has been issued a tiny admiral's hat and the snack cabinet has been nationalized for the good of the people. Tune in, comrades!

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