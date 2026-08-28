Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Preview: Punk, Owens, and Zayn Go All In Tonight

El Presidente previews tonight's WWE SmackDown with Punk/Owens fallout, Cody's message for Orton, and three women's matches, comrades!

Article Summary CM Punk and Kevin Owens respond to Sami Zayn's shocking interference in last week's Undisputed WWE Title Match, comrades!

Cody Rhodes delivers a message to Randy Orton under Nick Aldis's strict no-contact order ahead of Sunday Night's Main Event on September 6

Chelsea Green battles with a broken orbital bone as she teams with Tiffany Stratton against The Irresistible Forces

Paige challenges Jacy Jayne for the Women's United States Championship in her first match since The Bella Twins' SummerSlam betrayal

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury igloo in the Canadian tundra, where I am preparing to watch tonight's WWE SmackDown while my pet capybara Esteban practices his hockey slapshot. You see, comrades, I have learned that the best way to avoid CIA surveillance is to hide in the one place they would never think to look—a socialist paradise that also happens to have excellent healthcare and polite citizens!

Tonight's SmackDown from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario promises to be more chaotic than the time I tried to explain the concept of collective bargaining to Vince McMahon over cigars in Havana. That night did not end well for anyone, comrades. But I digress!

The capitalist pigs at WWE headquarters have assembled quite the card for us tonight, and as always, I shall analyze it through the lens of revolutionary socialist thought and decades of experience overthrowing governments… I mean, watching professional wrestling.

How will CM Punk and Kevin Owens respond after chaotic Undisputed WWE Title Match?

Find out how Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk and Kevin Owens will respond following Sami Zayn's shocking interference and brutal attack during their explosive title match in the main event of last week's SmackDown.Don't miss all the action of Friday Night SmackDown at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Ah yes, comrades, the eternal struggle between workers who should be uniting against their oppressors! CM Punk and Kevin Owens were engaged in honorable combat for the Undisputed WWE Championship last week when Sami Zayn decided to interfere like the CIA at a democratically elected socialist government! According to the historical archives of SmackDown, Zayn struck Owens with the championship title after Owens refused his help, allowing Punk to secure the victory.

This reminds me of the time I was playing poker with Fidel Castro, Kim Jong-un, and surprisingly, Ryan Seacrest. Fidel was about to win the pot when Kim tried to help by slipping him an ace, but Fidel refused and lost everything. The moral, comrades? Sometimes interference causes more problems than it solves, even when the intentions are pure! Though I must say, Ryan Seacrest cleaned us all out that night. Never trust a man who hosts that many television programs.

Tonight, we will see how Punk and Owens respond to this treachery. Will they unite against Zayn in true proletariat fashion? Or will the bourgeois WWE management continue to pit worker against worker while Triple H sits in his executive office, counting his capitalist profits? The people demand answers!

Cody Rhodes has a message for Randy Orton en route to Sunday Night's Main Event

Per SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, if Cody Rhodes or Randy Orton initiate physicality prior to Sunday Night's Main Event, that Superstar will never receive another match for the Undisputed WWE Title.With their highly-anticipated showdown set for Sept. 6, The American Nightmare has a message for The Viper. Find out what Rhodes has to say, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on SmackDown on USA.

Comrades, this is exactly the kind of authoritarian overreach I would expect from a management figure! Nick Aldis, the SmackDown General Manager, has decreed that if either Cody Rhodes or Randy Orton initiates physical contact before their match at Sunday Night's Main Event on September 6, they will never receive another Undisputed WWE Title match. NEVER! This is more restrictive than the time I tried to ban American blue jeans in my country, only to discover that everyone, including my own cabinet ministers, was wearing them under their military uniforms!

The American Nightmare must now deliver his message to The Viper with words alone, like a poet rather than a warrior. This reminds me of the famous Cold War diplomatic dinners where Nikita Khrushchev and I would exchange heated words about political philosophy while being physically restrained by our respective security teams. Those were simpler times, comrades. Though I must admit, the tension was broken when Martha Stewart, who was inexplicably seated between us, taught us both how to properly fold napkins into swans. Revolutionary!

What will Rhodes say tonight? Will he resist the temptation to put his hands on Orton? Or will the capitalist system's restrictions prove too much for even The American Nightmare to bear? Only time will tell, comrades!

Chelsea Green & Tiffany Stratton square off against The Irresistible Forces

Despite her broken orbital bone, Interim WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green grabbed a Kendo stick and charged to the ring to save Tiffany Stratton from an attack by Nia Jax and Lash Legend. Green and Stratton are now set to step into the ring against the dangerous Irresistible Forces, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on SmackDown on USA.

Comrades, here we see the true spirit of worker solidarity! Despite suffering from a broken orbital bone—an injury more painful than the time Esteban accidentally sat on my face during siesta—Interim WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green grabbed a kendo stick and rushed to save Tiffany Stratton from an attack by Nia Jax and Lash Legend, who compete as The Irresistible Forces!

This is the kind of courage I admire, comrades! Green could have rested in her palace, sipping champagne and counting her interim championship money, but instead she seized the means of protection and defended her fellow worker! This is what Marx would have wanted, assuming Karl Marx was also a fan of professional wrestling and kendo stick violence, which I choose to believe he was.

Tonight, Green and Stratton must work together as a united front against The Irresistible Forces. This reminds me of the time Muammar Gaddafi and I teamed up in a charity celebrity bowling tournament against a team consisting of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Judge Judy. We lost terribly, comrades—Judge Judy's trash talk was devastating—but the solidarity we showed was beautiful to behold!

Paige challenges Jacy Jayne for the Women's United States Title

For the first time since being betrayed by WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins at SummerSlam, two-time Divas Champion Paige will return to action when she challenges Jacy Jayne for the Women's United States Championship. Find out who will walk out with the title, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on SmackDown on USA.

Ah, betrayal! The most painful of all revolutionary setbacks! Two-time Divas Champion Paige was betrayed by WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins at SummerSlam, and now she returns to action to challenge Jacy Jayne for the Women's United States Championship. This is more dramatic than the time I discovered my own Minister of Finance was embezzling funds to buy limited edition Funko Pops! The betrayal stung, comrades, though I must admit his collection was impressive.

Paige must now channel her anger and pain into championship glory. She must seize the Women's United States Title from Jayne's capitalist clutches and redistribute the championship prestige to the people! Or at least to herself, which is close enough in revolutionary terms.

I remember when Che Guevara once told me, after we watched an entire season of Total Divas together in my volcano lair (along with an oddly present Gordon Ramsay, who kept criticizing the catering), that betrayal either destroys you or forges you into something stronger. I believe Paige will emerge from this trial like tempered steel, ready to reclaim her place atop the women's division!

Tatum Paxley makes her SmackDown in-ring debut against Michin

Seconds after being ushered into SmackDown by Alexa Bliss several weeks ago, Tatum Paxley leaped into the action to attack Michin and B-Fab when they were interfering in Charlotte Flair's match against Jade Cargill.After a backstage altercation between all six Superstars last week, Paxley will make her in-ring SmackDown debut against Michin.Don't miss all the action of SmackDown, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

And finally, comrades, we have Tatum Paxley making her SmackDown in-ring debut against Michin! After being introduced to the blue brand by Alexa Bliss several weeks ago, Paxley immediately attacked Michin and B-Fab when they were interfering in Charlotte Flair's match against Jade Cargill. Then last week, all six superstars had a backstage altercation that was probably more organized than my country's last cabinet meeting!

There is nothing more exciting than a debut, comrades! It is like when I first seized power in my beautiful nation—full of possibilities, hope, and the very real chance that everything could explode into chaos at any moment! Paxley must make a statement tonight, proving that she belongs on the SmackDown roster alongside the established stars. She must show the WWE Universe that she is not just another worker in the capitalist wrestling machine, but a revolutionary force ready to disrupt the established order!

This reminds me of when I made my debut at the United Nations General Assembly. I had prepared a simple five-minute speech, but I was so excited that I spoke for four and a half hours about the benefits of universal healthcare and my recipe for the perfect mojito. By the end, half the delegates were asleep, but the other half were taking notes! I call that a success, comrades!

How to Watch WWE SmackDown

Comrades, do not miss WWE SmackDown tonight, Friday, August 28, 2026, at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT on the USA Network! I will be watching from my luxury igloo here in the Canadian wilderness, where Esteban and I have stockpiled enough poutine and maple syrup to survive the winter, or at least until the CIA tracks us down again.

The card is stacked with more action than a coup d'état during carnival season! We have CM Punk and Kevin Owens responding to Sami Zayn's interference, Cody Rhodes delivering a message to Randy Orton under threat of never receiving another title match, Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton battling The Irresistible Forces, Paige challenging for the Women's United States Championship, and Tatum Paxley making her in-ring debut! This is the kind of revolutionary entertainment that makes professional wrestling the people's sport!

So tune in tonight, comrades, and remember: the workers may be fighting each other in the ring, but the real enemy is always the capitalist pig executives counting their profits in their luxury offices! ¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva la lucha libre! And most importantly, ¡Viva SmackDown!

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