Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Preview: Punk vs. Rhodes Tension Explodes Tonight

El Presidente previews tonight's WWE SmackDown with CM Punk and Cody Rhodes reactions, Gunther's comments, and two Interim Women's Title Qualifying Matches.

Article Summary Comrades, WWE SmackDown erupts as CM Punk and Cody Rhodes address their SummerSlam tension like rivals at a failed summit.

Gunther speaks on Nick Aldis after the Saturday Night's Main Event attack, and the managerial bourgeoisie should tremble.

Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax headlines an Interim WWE Women's Title qualifier, with ladder-match power up for grabs.

Chelsea Green battles Kiana James on WWE SmackDown for another SummerSlam spot, where even capitalism fears the climb.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my newly renovated golden throne room overlooking the San Francisco Bay—a strategic location I acquired during a poker game with a Silicon Valley billionaire who foolishly bet his real estate portfolio against my prized collection of vintage luchador masks. And what a perfect vantage point it is to preview tonight's WWE SmackDown, broadcasting from the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California!

Tonight's episode promises to be more explosive than the time I accidentally launched fireworks during a state dinner with Kim Jong-un and Dennis Rodman. We were discussing the finer points of professional wrestling when—boom!—the CIA had planted pyrotechnics in my dessert soufflé. But I digress, comrades. Let us focus on the capitalist spectacle that awaits us on WWE SmackDown this evening at 8 ET / 7 CT on USA Network!

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes React After Their Altercation at Saturday Night's Main Event

Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk and Cody Rhodes nearly came to blows in the aftermath of Saturday Night's Main Event and then again on the SummerSlam Kickoff show.How will The Best in the World and The American Nightmare react en route to their highly-anticipated title showdown at The Biggest Event of the Summer?Find out Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on SmackDown on USA.

Ah, comrades, the tension between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes reminds me of the diplomatic relations between myself and Fidel Castro back in 1997, when we both showed up to Hugo Chávez's birthday party wearing the same military dress uniform. The awkwardness! The passive-aggressive toasts! We nearly came to blows twice that evening—once over the last empanada, and again during karaoke when we both wanted to sing "My Way."

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, we will witness how these two warriors of the squared circle respond to their recent confrontations. The Undisputed WWE Champion carries the burden of leadership, much like I carry the burden of my people's adoration—though his burden comes with significantly better healthcare benefits, I must admit. The road to SummerSlam grows shorter, and the capitalist pigs at WWE headquarters are surely rubbing their greedy hands together at the pay-per-view revenue this feud will generate. If only these talented workers would seize the means of production and distribute the profits equally among all performers!

Gunther to Discuss His SummerSlam Match Against Nick Aldis

After being blindsided by Nick Aldis on Saturday Night's Main Event last weekend, Gunther is set to discuss his match against the SmackDown General Manager on SmackDown.Don't miss all the action, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on SmackDown on USA.

Now this is a fascinating development, comrades! Gunther facing Nick Aldis—a wrestler versus the SmackDown General Manager himself! This reminds me of the time I had to wrestle my own Minister of Agriculture after he suggested we diversify our economy beyond premium rum exports and underground wrestling tournaments. The audacity!

Being blindsided is something I know well, comrades. Just last month, the CIA attempted to blindside me with a trojan horse delivery of what they claimed was a "complimentary luxury bidet" for my presidential palace. Fortunately, my trusted capybara Esteban sensed the deception—capybaras have excellent instincts for CIA subterfuge, you see—and we discovered the listening devices hidden within the plumbing fixtures.

Gunther's discussion tonight on WWE SmackDown will surely be appointment viewing. When a man of his imposing stature has grievances to air against management, the bourgeoisie should tremble! Perhaps he will inspire other workers to speak truth to power, though I suspect WWE's capitalist overlords will frame it as mere "sports entertainment" rather than the class struggle it truly represents.

Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax Battle in Interim WWE Women's Title Qualifying Match

Last week, Nia Jax had an opportunity to qualify for the SummerSlam Ladder Match to determine an Interim WWE Women's Champion, but The Irresistible Force lost to Jade Cargill by disqualification when Charlotte Flair attacked Cargill. Now, The Queen will go one-on-one against Jax in another Qualifying Match. Who will join Cargill and Tiffany Stratton in the high-stakes match? Find out Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on SmackDown on USA.

Comrades, the drama! Charlotte Flair cost Nia Jax her opportunity last week, and now they must settle their differences in the ring! This situation reminds me of the infamous incident at Muammar Gaddafi's 2003 beach resort summit, where Saddam Hussein accidentally-on-purpose knocked Robert Mugabe's volleyball serve into the ocean. They were forced to team up for the next match anyway, and let me tell you, the passive aggression was thicker than my palace's bulletproof walls.

The Interim WWE Women's Title Ladder Match at SummerSlam grows more intriguing by the week. Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton await their competitors, and tonight's qualifying match on WWE SmackDown will determine another participant. The Queen versus The Irresistible Force—what a collision of personalities and athleticism! If only they could resolve their differences through collective bargaining rather than violence, but alas, this is professional wrestling, not a workers' cooperative.

Chelsea Green Takes on Kiana James in an Interim WWE Women's Title Qualifying Match

Chelsea Green is set to clash with Kiana James to see who will qualify for the Ladder Match to determine the Interim WWE Women's Champion at SummerSlam. Who will join Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton in the high-stakes Ladder Match? Don't miss all the action, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on SmackDown on USA.

And here we have yet another qualifying match, comrades! Chelsea Green versus Kiana James—both hungry for their opportunity to climb the ladder of success, both literally and figuratively! This reminds me of my early days as a revolutionary, when I had to compete against Manuel Noriega for Pablo Escobar's endorsement at a regional strongman conference in Medellín. Good times, comrades. Simpler times. Times when the CIA's assassination attempts were more creative—poison dart frogs in my breakfast cereal, exploding cigars, that sort of thing.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, one of these talented competitors will earn her spot in the SummerSlam Ladder Match. The stakes could not be higher! Well, I suppose the stakes could be higher—they could be wrestling for control of oil refineries or lithium mines—but in the context of sports entertainment, these are indeed high stakes!

How to Watch WWE SmackDown

All of this glorious action awaits you tonight, comrades! According to WWE's official preview, you can catch WWE SmackDown at 8 ET / 7 CT on USA Network, broadcasting from the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California.

As for your El Presidente, I will be watching tonight's WWE SmackDown from my private screening room, which I had constructed inside a decommissioned submarine that now rests at the bottom of my Olympic-sized pool filled with vintage champagne. Esteban will be beside me, wearing his custom-made wrestling mask (he insists on supporting the luchadores), and we will feast upon imported delicacies while enjoying the spectacle of athletic competition.

So tune in tonight, comrades! Witness the chaos, the drama, and the pageantry of WWE SmackDown! And remember—while you watch these talented performers generate millions for the bourgeoisie capitalist pigs at WWE headquarters, dream of a better world where the wrestlers control the booking committees!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva la lucha libre!

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