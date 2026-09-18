Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Preview: Sami Zayn's Justice Tour Begins

Comrades! El Presidente previews WWE SmackDown with Sami Zayn's championship justice, Cody Rhodes' return, and Money in the Bank qualifying chaos!

Article Summary Sami Zayn addresses the SmackDown roster as Undisputed WWE Champion after his chaotic victory over CM Punk, while seven challengers circle the gold like vultures around El Presidente's completely legitimate election results.

Cody Rhodes returns for an exclusive interview after his heartbreaking loss to Randy Orton at Sunday Night's Main Event, and comrades, the American Nightmare must address whether he still has the killer instinct to reclaim championship glory.

Randy Orton, United States Champion Trick Williams, and AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix clash in a men's Money in the Bank qualifying triple threat, while Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne battles Alexa Bliss and Jade Cargill in the women's qualifier.

WWE Tag Team Champions Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga face Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki in non-title action, proving their dominance without risking their gold—smart strategy, much like El Presidente's delegation of difficult decisions to his Minister of Making El Presidente Look Good.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury skybox at the Hilliard Center where I have bribed the concession workers to deliver unlimited churros to Esteban, and I have some spicy news about tonight's WWE SmackDown! You know, comrades, just last week I was sharing a cigar with Fidel Castro's ghost and we were discussing the chaos of championship politics. "El Presidente," the specter said to me, "the pursuit of gold makes men do crazy things." How right he was, because tonight in Corpus Christi, Texas, the Undisputed WWE Championship picture is more crowded than the CIA's file cabinet labeled "Failed Assassination Attempts on El Presidente (Volume 47)."

The Self-Proclaimed "Last Real Good Guy" Addresses His "Justice"

In a flurry of chaos created by Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae last week, Sami Zayn took advantage and defeated CM Punk to recapture the Undisputed WWE Championship. "Justice" has now been achieved in Zayn's eyes, but Punk, Owens, Gunther, Finn Bálor, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes and Johnny Wrestling are seemingly all gunning for the gold. The self-proclaimed "Last Real Good Guy" will be on SmackDown, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Ah, comrades, Sami Zayn has reclaimed what he believes is rightfully his through the beautiful chaos of revolution! Well, perhaps not quite the socialist revolution I typically advocate for, but chaos nonetheless. You see, when Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae created pandemonium last week, Zayn seized the means of championship production from that capitalist pig CM Punk! This reminds me of the time I was playing poker with Kim Jong-un and Dennis Rodman in my volcano lair. Dennis kept creating distractions with his rebounding stories, and Kim would sneak extra chips from the pot. "That's not fair!" I protested. "Life isn't fair, El Presidente," Kim replied, "it's about opportunity." Sami Zayn understands this principle.

But comrades, the bourgeoisie never surrender their golden prizes without a fight! WWE tells us that Punk, Owens, Gunther, Finn Bálor, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, and Johnny Wrestling are all circling like vultures. Seven challengers for one championship! This is more competition than I face during my completely legitimate elections where I receive 110% of the vote.

The American Nightmare Speaks After Sunday Night Heartbreak

Cody Rhodes returns to SmackDown after losing a highly personal showdown against Randy Orton at Sunday Night's Main Event. Don't miss an exclusive interview with The American Nightmare, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on SmackDown on USA.

Ah, Cody Rhodes returns to SmackDown with his tail between his legs after Randy Orton proved once again that the Viper strikes when you least expect it, comrades! This exclusive interview should be fascinating, much like the time I gave an exclusive interview to Barbara Walters from my gold-plated submarine. She asked, "El Presidente, what drives you?" I said, "Barbara, the same thing that drives all men—the pursuit of glory and avoiding CIA drone strikes."

Cody must address not only his personal defeat at Sunday Night's Main Event but also his path forward in a title picture more congested than the traffic I create whenever I close down entire highways for Esteban's veterinary appointments. The American Nightmare faces an American reality: Randy Orton has proven he lacks the killer instinct necessary to reclaim his throne. How will he respond?

Money in the Bank Men's Qualifier: Three Champions, One Opportunity

The Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches continue with Randy Orton, United States Champion Trick Williams and AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix clashing in a high-stakes Triple Threat Match. Who will join Bron Breakker and Je'Von Evans in the battle for the coveted Money in the Bank contact? Find out tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on SmackDown on USA.

Comrades, this is what I call a match of the proletariat versus the championship bourgeoisie! Trick Williams enters as United States Champion, Rey Fenix brings his AAA Cruiserweight Championship prestige, and Randy Orton carries the momentum of defeating Cody Rhodes. Three men, but only one can join Bron Breakker and Je'Von Evans in the Money in the Bank ladder match!

This reminds me of the time I hosted a cooking competition between Hugo Chávez, Muammar Gaddafi, and Gordon Ramsay in my palace kitchen. Only one could win my prized golden whisk. Gaddafi made a lovely couscous, Hugo prepared some excellent arepas, but Gordon won by screaming "It's raw!" at everyone else's dishes until they forfeited. The point, comrades, is that hunger for opportunity makes strange bedfellows and even stranger triple threat matches.

Women's Money in the Bank Qualifier: Champion vs. Challengers

Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne, Alexa Bliss and Jade Cargill are set to clash in a Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match. Which Superstar will earn the right to join Sol Ruca and Lola Vice to fight for the Money in the Bank contract on Saturday, Oct. 10? Don't miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Ah, the women's division brings us another delicious triple threat qualifier, comrades! Jacy Jayne defends her status as Women's United States Champion against the mighty Jade Cargill and the experienced Alexa Bliss. While this is not a title match, the winner earns something potentially more valuable—a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match alongside Sol Ruca and Lola Vice!

You know, comrades, this reminds me of when I organized a chess tournament in my country between three grandmasters, including Garry Kasparov. The winner would receive a solid gold chess set. Kasparov was winning every match until Esteban waddled onto the board and knocked over all the pieces. I declared Esteban the winner by technical knockout, and the CIA filed a formal complaint with the World Chess Federation. I simply replied, "The capybara has spoken, and democracy has prevailed!" Much like that completely legitimate competition, tonight's qualifier will determine who earns their spot through athletic competition rather than my bribery and intimidation tactics.

Tag Team Action: Champions in Non-Title Battle

WWE Tag Team Champions Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga, flanked by the legendary Haku, will step in the ring with the dangerous Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki in a non-title match. Don't miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

The MFTs face Bakusai in non-title action, comrades! Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga, your WWE Tag Team Champions, will battle Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki with the legendary Haku in their corner. While the championships are not on the line tonight, pride and momentum certainly are!

This is what I call a "message match," comrades. You see, when I want to send a message to rival dictators without starting a full international incident, I arrange a "friendly" exhibition soccer match between our nations where my team just happens to win 47-0. These non-title matches serve the same purpose—the champions prove their dominance without risking their gold, while the challengers prove they deserve a future opportunity. Smart booking, much like my smart delegation of all difficult decisions to my Minister of Making El Presidente Look Good.

How to Watch

Comrades, do not miss WWE SmackDown tonight, Friday, September 18, 2026, broadcasting live from the Hilliard Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, at 8 ET / 7 CT on USA Network. The Money in the Bank qualifying matches build toward WWE Money in the Bank on Saturday, October 10, 2026, where briefcase opportunities await the worthy!

Make sure you tune in, comrades, because missing this show would be worse than the time the CIA intercepted my satellite feed during the season finale of The Bachelor and I had to wait three days to find out who got the final rose. I retaliated by jamming their communications during the Super Bowl, but that's a story for another preview!

Until next time, comrades, this is El Presidente reminding you to always seize the means of production, watch your back for Vipers, and never trust the CIA with your cable subscription! ¡Viva la revolución de wrestling!

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