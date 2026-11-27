Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Preview: Tag Team Gold and a Team USA Reckoning

Michin and B-Fab defend against Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley as CM Punk opens Black Friday SmackDown before Survivor Series.

Article Summary Michin and B-Fab defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley.

CM Punk opens the show after Seth Rollins joined Team USA.

Kevin Owens and Finn Bálor team up against Gunther and Sami Zayn.

Danhausen hosts Friendsgiving and Chelsea Green faces Blake Monroe.

Greetings, comrades! WWE SmackDown has a women's tag title rematch, a very unhappy CM Punk, and a Friendsgiving party on the last night before Survivor Series. Your El Presidente will watch from the palace returns desk, where every Black Friday purchase comes with a full refund in store credit. The store is mine. So is the credit.

Kevin Owens and Finn Bálor Face Gunther and Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens joins forces with Finn Bálor against Gunther and Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn in an explosive tag team showdown. Don't miss all the action of a special Thanksgiving edition of SmackDown, tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Finn Bálor got involved in Kevin Owens' match with Gunther last Friday, and Sami Zayn went after Owens afterward. Each side has good reason to want a partner tonight. The test comes when one of them actually needs a tag.

At a Black Friday sale, Kim Jong Un and I agreed to share a cart so one of us could hold our place in the checkout line while the other hunted for the last television. I found the set and wheeled it back. Kim had left our place to reserve a massage chair, and I went off to tell him what I thought of his priorities. While we argued, Dennis Rodman asked the cashier to ring up the television and pushed our cart right out the door. If Zayn reaches for Gunther and finds an empty corner, comrades, I can tell him exactly how that feels.

CM Punk Opens the Show Before Survivor Series

Irate over Captain Cody Rhodes' decision to add Seth Rollins to Team USA on Raw, CM Punk is set to kick off SmackDown, just one day before their match against Team Mexico in a Traditional Elimination Match at Survivor Series: WarGames. Don't miss all the action of a special Thanksgiving edition of SmackDown, tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

When Cody Rhodes added Seth Rollins to Team USA on WWE Raw, he gave Punk a teammate he hadn't asked for. I know the feeling. On Black Friday I purged a baron from the palace loyalty program after he redeemed a birthday coupon three times in August. My commerce minister put him back on the list to meet his enrollment target, then assigned him to help me open the next morning's sale. I made the minister work the returns desk with him. Every time the baron presented another coupon, the minister had to wish him a happy birthday.

Punk gets a microphone tonight. The man I'd like to hear from afterward is Cody, who has one evening to figure out how to get both men through Saturday's five-on-five match against Team Mexico.

Danhausen Hosts Friendsgiving

Danhausen is giving some very nice, very evil thanks for all that SmackDown has given him. Experience all the outrageous moments from Danhausen's Friendsgiving Party, tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on SmackDown on USA.

Danhausen invited "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and Ricky Saints last week. I hope he took the precaution of assigning each guest a dish. At my Friendsgiving, three ministers all claimed to have brought the same sweet potato casserole. Each wanted to be reimbursed for the whole thing. I put their names on the serving spoon and told them the first man to bring me a receipt could take it home. A host like Danhausen would have let them fill out the forms and charged each one to borrow the pen.

Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley Challenge Michin and B-Fab

Alexa Bliss & Tatum Paxley challenge WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Michin and B-Fab in an explosive title rematch, one night before the Women's WarGames Match at Survivor Series. Don't miss all the action of a special Thanksgiving edition of SmackDown, tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley know exactly how those belts look on them. I have some sympathy for a pair of former champions trying to get the gold back before they see Michin again inside WarGames on Saturday. I also know what happens when people start treating a rematch like a return window.

My finance minister got full credit for a broken blender and bragged about it at a summit. The president of a neighboring country promptly showed up with the deed to an island he'd bought from me and demanded his money back. I refused. The island came with a lighthouse, and he'd already sold it to a hotel chain. He proposed I give him back half the money. I offered him half a blender. Bliss and Paxley have a better arrangement: beat Michin and B-Fab and they can take both belts home.

Chelsea Green Faces Blake Monroe

After a backstage altercation last week, Chelsea Green goes one-on-one with Blake Monroe. Don't miss all the action of a special Thanksgiving edition of SmackDown, tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Send Chelsea Green and Blake Monroe to the palace complaint counter and I guarantee you the argument would start again before either one got served. My trade minister once tried to go ahead of my finance minister because his ticket said 06. The finance minister turned it upside down and insisted it said 90. I called both numbers. They each thought it meant the other had to go to the back of the line. The bell should save Chelsea and Blake some time. Both of them get to go first.

How to Watch WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown airs Friday, November 27, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on USA. This is the Wichita episode from Intrust Bank Arena, taped at Monday's joint WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown event. See WWE's official preview and weekly TV schedule. I'll be in the palace screening room watching on the one television Dennis agreed to sell back to me.

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