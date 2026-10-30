Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Preview: Very Nice, Very Evil, Very Special Episode

Our WWE SmackDown preview: Danhausen hosts a Halloween special with Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams, Chelsea Green vs. Nikki Bella, and Rey Fenix vs. Ricky Saints.

Article Summary Comrades, Danhausen hosts a Halloween-themed WWE SmackDown tonight, Friday, October 30, 2026, at 8 ET/7 CT on USA, and it is very nice and very evil.

Sami Zayn defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against Trick Williams, with Roman Reigns' WWE Crown Jewel warning hanging over the champ like a CIA spy in the wine cellar.

Chelsea Green puts the WWE Women's Title on the line against Nikki Bella, and the winner earns a WWE Crown Jewel showdown with Liv Morgan.

Rey Fenix defends the AAA World Cruiserweight Title against Ricky Saints in a rematch after Saints shoved the referee and lost by disqualification.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from the candlelit throne room of my volcano lair, where Esteban the capybara is currently wearing a tiny witch hat and demanding a pumpkin-flavored truffle. Tonight is Halloween-themed WWE SmackDown, and it is stacked with three championship matches: Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams, Chelsea Green vs. Nikki Bella, and Rey Fenix vs. Ricky Saints. All of it is hosted by Danhausen, a man whose commitment to being very nice and very evil I respect deeply as a fellow head of state.

Danhausen's Very Nice, Very Evil WWE SmackDown

Halloween is in the air, and the best show on Friday night is embracing the scary. Danhausen presents "Danhausen's Very Nice, Very Evil SmackDown." Expect the unexpected with the unsettling special edition of SmackDown, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Comrades, "very nice, very evil" is the exact governing philosophy I have followed for thirty-one years in office. I once hosted a Halloween banquet at the palace with my dear friend Kim Jong Un and his pal Dennis Rodman. Everything was lovely until the CIA slipped a rubber spider into the soup course and called it "an intelligence operation." I declared the spider a political prisoner and gave it a very nice cell. That is the energy Danhausen brings, and I expect the unexpected tonight on WWE SmackDown. If Triple H and the other capitalist pigs in the executive suite will not hand the workers the means of production, then perhaps a curse from Danhausen will.

Sami Zayn Defends the Undisputed WWE Championship Against Trick Williams

After barely escaping with the Undisputed WWE Championship by defeating Je'Von Evans in an impromptu title match on Raw this past Monday, Sami Zayn will now defend the title against Trick Williams. After World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns suggested that Zayn might not make it to WWE Crown Jewel as Undisputed WWE Champion, Zayn has been doing everything in his power to prove The OTC wrong. On Raw, Zayn took the mic to demand that he finally be "acknowledged" by the WWE Universe and the WWE locker room. With everybody gunning for him, can Zayn survive a challenge from the dynamic Williams? Don't miss all the action as part of "Danhausen's Very Nice, Very Evil SmackDown," Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Comrades, nobody understands Sami Zayn's plight better than I. When I demanded to be acknowledged by my people, I commissioned four hundred statues of myself, a national holiday, and a postage stamp that smells like cigars. Sami has simply taken the mic, which is far more economical. He defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against Je'Von Evans on WWE Raw and now must turn around and do it again against Trick Williams. That is a dictator's workload, and I salute it. With Roman Reigns hinting that Sami will not carry the gold into WWE Crown Jewel, the champion has the look of a man who has just discovered the CIA hiding in his wine cellar. Trick Williams is dynamic, he is hungry, and he knows everyone is gunning for the champ. I am on the edge of my golden bidet.

Chelsea Green Defends the WWE Women's Title Against Nikki Bella

With successful title defenses against Nia Jax and Roxanne Perez, WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green will now put her title on the line against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. Green is quickly proving herself as a fighting champion, but her decorated challenger has made every attempt to reduce her to just a "bootleg Nikki Bella." Who will emerge with the title to battle Women's World Champion Liv Morgan at WWE Crown Jewel? Find out as part of "Danhausen's Very Nice, Very Evil SmackDown," Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Comrades, being called a "bootleg" hits close to home. In 1987, the CIA trained an actor to impersonate me and sent him to open a bridge in the provinces. He gave a speech so dull that three villages demanded a recount of my popularity. I understand Chelsea Green's pain, and I respect a fighting champion who has already beaten Nia Jax and Roxanne Perez. Nikki Bella is a WWE Hall of Famer with a decorated career, and she has made it personal by calling Chelsea a knockoff. With a date against Liv Morgan at WWE Crown Jewel on the line, tonight's WWE SmackDown will tell us who is the original and who is the counterfeit. Esteban has already placed a bet in cacao beans.

Rey Fenix Defends the AAA World Cruiserweight Title Against Ricky Saints in Third WWE SmackDown Title Match

Two weeks ago, Ricky Saints shoved the referee during his AAA Cruiserweight Championship Match against Rey Fenix and lost by disqualification. As the rivalry intensifies, Fenix will once again defend the title against Ricky Saints as part of "Danhausen's Very Nice, Very Evil SmackDown," tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Comrades, shoving an official is a time-honored tradition in my country, and I have personally done it during several elections that I won with ninety-nine percent of the vote. But in wrestling, as Ricky Saints learned, it gets you disqualified. Now he has a rematch with Rey Fenix, whose AAA World Cruiserweight Title is as sparkling as the chandelier in my yacht's ballroom. The rivalry has escalated, and Saints has a chance to turn a bad night into a championship reign. I only hope the referee wore a helmet this time. That is the kind of precaution I learned the hard way after the CIA's famous "banana peel incident" of '94.

How to Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight

Comrades, WWE SmackDown airs tonight, Friday, October 30, 2026, at 8 ET/7 CT on USA. WWE's official preview does not list a venue, so I assume the show is being held somewhere very nice and very evil. Preview materials for this post come from WWE's website, and you can read the official WWE SmackDown preview page for yourself.

So tune in tonight, comrades, because you will not want to miss a single moment of WWE SmackDown. I will be watching from the top of my volcano on a throne made of solid gold, with a caviar fountain on one side and a tuxedoed orchestra playing the Danhausen theme on the other. Esteban will be beside me in a velvet pumpkin costume with a bowl of imported mangoes. Viva la revolución, and Happy Halloween!

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