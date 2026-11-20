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WWE SmackDown Preview: WarGames Advantage and Retribution

Charlotte Flair battles Jade Cargill for the WarGames advantage, Trick Williams faces Damian Priest, and Bakusai seek payback against The War Raiders.

Article Summary Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill battle for the WarGames advantage.

United States Champion Trick Williams faces Damian Priest in a non-title match.

Bakusai seek retribution against The War Raiders.

WWE SmackDown airs tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting live from a surveillance zeppelin tethered above my presidential palace, where Esteban the capybara has confiscated the binoculars and declared himself head of aerial intelligence. Tonight's WWE SmackDown offers three advertised fights, a crucial WarGames advantage, and enough unresolved disrespect to keep my entire Ministry of Retaliation working overtime.

Charlotte Flair Battles Jade Cargill for the WarGames Advantage

Ahead of Survivor Series, Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley and Bayley are set to face Fatal Influence, Jade Cargill and Michin inside WarGames. On WWE SmackDown, Flair and Cargill will determine which team receives the advantage. The show begins tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Charlotte and Jade are fighting over the privilege of sending the next comrade into the cage first, a prize any competent ruler understands. At the 2009 Dictators' Picnic, Kim Jong-un and Martha Stewart settled the same question with an obstacle course built from diplomatic luggage. Martha concealed the key inside a tasteful centerpiece, won by seventeen minutes, and then criticized the bunker curtains. Kim demanded a rematch; I hired her as interior minister. Charlotte has the experience, Jade has the storm-force confidence, and whichever side wins will spend the next week insisting the system was perfectly fair.

Trick Williams Faces Damian Priest in a Non-Title Match

After Damian Priest questioned whether United States Champion Trick Williams has earned his recent opportunities, the two will meet in a non-title match on WWE SmackDown. The action starts tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

A champion being summoned to prove he deserves opportunities while his championship remains safely outside the stipulation is precisely the kind of bureaucracy my republic perfected. Trick carries the gold, but Priest wants an audit conducted with fists. My own opportunity commission once spent six months reviewing whether Esteban deserved access to the royal fruit cellar; he answered by eating the paperwork and occupying the cellar. Trick cannot use that method unless USA has relaxed its rules considerably, so beating Priest is the cleaner way to close the file.

Bakusai Seek Retribution Against The War Raiders

After The War Raiders disrupted The MFTs' WWE Tag Team Championship match against Bakusai last week, Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki will pursue retribution against Erik and Ivar on WWE SmackDown. The show airs tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

The War Raiders crashed Bakusai's title opportunity, so now Bakusai want repayment with interest. In my nation, interrupting championship business triggers an automatic hearing before the Revolutionary Tribunal of Large Angry Men, which is less a court than a loading dock with folding chairs. Nakamura and Kyoki bring precision and fury; Erik and Ivar arrive looking like the tribunal, the bailiffs, and the demolition crew. This may be the evening's simplest policy: four men enter, diplomacy leaves through the emergency exit.

How to Watch WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown begins tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA. WWE has the full official preview at WWE.com. Your El Presidente will watch from the zeppelin's gold-plated screening salon, assuming Esteban returns the remote and the CIA stops disguising weather balloons as weather balloons. Tune in, comrades—WarGames advantage, wounded pride, and revolutionary tag-team retribution await!

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