When we left off in part two of our WWE SmackDown report, Michael Cole, channeling the 1998 version of Tony Schiavone (trust me, it was nothing like the version we know and love today), had just declared that we were about to witness the greatest tag team match in the history of SmackDown. Sasha Banks and Bayley will challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a rematch for the Women's Tag Team Championships. I don't care how great Sasha and Bayley are, no match featuring Nia Jax can ever possibly be the greatest anything ever.

WWE Smackdown Report for September 4th, 2020 Part 2 of 3

Kayla Braxton talks to Adam Pearce backstage. Pearce says Big E is on his way to be medically evaluated, but he definitely cannot compete tonight. Management is looking for a new competitor for the fatal four-way. Paul Heyman interrupts and asks for a word with Pearce.

Sasha Banks and Bayley come to the ring. Then Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura cut a promo about this match for some reason. They invite the winners to the Champions' Lounge.

Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler – Women's Tag Team Championship Match

Bayley and Sasha toss Shayna and Nia outside the ring, but when they try to hit baseball slides, they get caught and then smashed repeatedly into the barricade.

Smackdown takes a commercial break.

Nia Jax is beating up Bayley in the ring when Smackdown returns. She continues to do that for a while.

Bayley somehow gets through that without any major injuries, so her reward is to get beat up by Shayna Baszler for a while.

Baszler works Bayley's shoulder, setting up a potential submission later.

Jax tags in, and Bayley manages to tag out to Sasha. Sasha kicks Nia's ass for a bit.

Baszler gets a blind tag, but no one notices.

Bayley tags in and with her help, Sasha is able to powerbomb Jax from the apron to the floor.

Baszler tries to attack Bayley from behind, but Bayley reverses into a suplex and tags in Banks, who hits a running knee and gets a two-count.

Banks and Bayley beat up Baszler in their corner.

Banks tags in Bayley. Baszler tries to get the Kirafuda Clutch on Bayley, but Banks hits a backstabber.

Bayley was the legal woman here, but for some reason, while Bayley is in the middle of climbing to the top rope, Sasha pins Baszler (And gets a two-count). Bayley runs back to her corner, Banks tags her in, and Bayley hits the elbow and gets another two-count. Not sure what happened there. Someone screwed up.

Sasha beats on Baszler for a bit but accidentally slams her knees into the ring post.

Baszler crawls to her corner but no one is there. She goes after Banks again. She works Sasha's right leg hard.

She sets up for a leg submission. Bayley runs in and Baszler goes for the double submission that got the win at Payback, but Bayley reverse to a Bayley-to-Belly.

Banks tries for a pin but Baszler kicks out. Sasha tries the Banks Statement, but Nia takes out Bayley then breaks it up.

Nia goes for a Stretch Muffler, but Sasha reverses to a pin.

Jax kicks out. She puts Sasha on her shoulders and goes to the second rope for a Samoan drop. Bayley pulls Sasha down.

Bayley and Sasha slam Baszler, but Jax hits a crossbody and pins both of them.

Barring that weirdness in the middle there, this was a really good match. The finish of Sasha and Bayley catching Nia coming off the ropes and gently laying her down on top of them sucked though. Not the outcome. I know Sasha and Bayley had to lose here, and I get that Nia needed to be the win to get the pin to stay even with Shayna, but the actual move itself just sucked. The avalanche Samoan drop would have been better. Afterward, medical personnel come to the ring to check out Sasha. Smackdown goes to commercials.

Sasha is still in the ring selling a knee injury after the break. She shoves away all the medics. Bayley helps her out to the apron. But then she kicks her hard in the face. Bayley assaults Sasha. She tosses her into the stairs. The piped-in boos are loud. Everone on the Thunderdome screens is making the shocked expression (hands on top of their head, mouth open wide) that no one makes in real life but everyone makes in wrestling crowds because they want the camera on them. Bayley beats the crap out of Sasha at ringside. Then she brings her inside and stomps her repeatedly.

"Is it Boss time, Michael Cole?" She smashes her face into the ground several times. "Is it Boss time Michael?" I love Bayley. She turns back to Sasha. "You deserve all of this!" She attacks Sasha's knee and then gets a steel chair and wraps it around the knee. Sasha fights back, but Bayley knocks her out with a knee to the face. She pulls her back to the middle of the ring and slams her face into the mat again. Now she puts the chair around Sasha's head and neck. She goes up top and hits a stomp on the chair off the top rope. The piped-in boos are REALLY loud now. Bayley grabs her belt. Smackdown goes to commercials.

I was expecting WWE to drag this turn out longer, but I'm glad they didn't. This story has been going on long enough. Now the only question is, who will win the main event tonight and go on to face Roman Reigns? Find out in part three of our SmackDown report.

This post is part of a multi-part series: WWE Smackdown Report for September 4th, 2020.