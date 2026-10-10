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WWE SmackDown Review: Bliss and Paxley Seize the Gold

WWE SmackDown review: Comrades, Bliss and Paxley seize the tag gold, Lash Legend betrays her team, and The Vision wrecks the Money in the Bank go-home show!

Article Summary Comrades, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley seize the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from Fatal Influence after Charlotte Flair is attacked by Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab and ruled out of the match.

Lash Legend wins the six-woman tag on WWE SmackDown, then turns on Tiffany Stratton and Jacy Jayne, proving that loyalty is a luxury even my generals cannot afford.

Sami Zayn tells CM Punk and Kevin Owens they are too distracted by each other to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, while Cody Rhodes, Gunther, and Damian Priest vs. R-Truth stir up more chaos.

The Vision closes the Money in the Bank go-home show when Trick Williams vs. Bron Breakker ends in a no contest, and Bronson Reed hits a Tsunami on Trick as Esteban looks on, unimpressed.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from the sun deck of my armored luxury yacht, anchored somewhere in the Gulf of Mexico where the CIA cannot legally follow me, and I have the full report on last night's SmackDown from the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana. My capybara Esteban is beside me in a silk robe, sipping coconut water from a gold-rimmed goblet. He has already declared the show "acceptable, with reservations." This was the go-home edition before Money in the Bank, and the people were fed a feast of ladders, betrayals, and one very surprising championship change.

The Brand Supremacy Squabble Begins the Night

The opening backstage setup gathered the Money in the Bank participants, and it quickly became a bureaucratic turf war. Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce argued over brand supremacy like two regional governors fighting over a single port. I once watched this exact fight between two of my own generals, and it ended with both of them being reassigned to a lighthouse. Meanwhile, Trick Williams and Bron Breakker crossed paths, which was the spark that led Aldis and Pearce to book the two of them as the main event. A smart bit of bookkeeping, comrades. The tension was set for the closing angle, and the show had a destination.

Ladders, Egos, and a Bourgeois Briefcase

Now to the ring, where CM Punk opened the show from the top of a ladder, addressing the Men's Money in the Bank match like a man surveying his own balcony. Then Kevin Owens interrupted from atop another ladder, because apparently one man cannot be allowed to enjoy a good view in peace. I have been in the same situation at state dinners. Then Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn joined them and delivered the sharpest argument of the segment. According to Zayn, Punk and Owens are so distracted by each other that neither can win the briefcase or cash in on him successfully. Comrades, that is the kind of divide-and-conquer strategy I used on my own opposition party, right up until the day I made them illegal.

The full segment is below, and it is worth your time.

A Six-Woman Tag That Ended in Betrayal

The six-woman tag match saw Lash Legend, Tiffany Stratton, and Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne defeat Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca, and Lola Vice. The finish came when Ruca accidentally hit Vice with the Sol Snatcher in the chaos. Legend capitalized by planting Ruca with the Lash Extension for the pin. It was a cruel bit of friendly fire, comrades, the kind my own firing squads were known for on busy Tuesdays.

Then came the real twist. After the bell, Legend attacked her own partners and dropped both Stratton and Jayne. This is why I do not trust anyone who wins a match and then immediately has opinions about her teammates. Tag team loyalty is a fragile thing, and Lash Legend has just proven that she is a free agent in the most ruthless sense.

Chelsea Green Gets a Visitor

Backstage, Chelsea Green was discussing Money in the Bank when Nikki Bella confronted her. Nikki warned that after she deals with Paige, she is coming for the WWE Women's Championship. That exchange set up Nikki Bella vs. Paige for next week's SmackDown and kept Chelsea's title picture very much alive. I appreciate a challenger who announces her intentions in advance. It is the same courtesy I extend before invading a neighboring province, and the CIA never gives me credit for it.

Charlotte Flair Is Ambushed Before the Title Match

The backstage violence of the evening belonged to Jade Cargill, who led Michin and B-Fab in an attack on Charlotte Flair before her scheduled WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match with Tatum Paxley. It was a coordinated assault worthy of a well-planned coup, and Charlotte was left hurt.

Charlotte insisted she could compete, because champions of the people never rest, but Aldis would not clear her. She told Alexa Bliss to take her place alongside Paxley. A replacement partner, a title shot, and a looming sense of destiny, all arranged in one backstage conversation. I have run entire cabinets with less drama.

The MFTs Win Thanks to Some Bakusai Interference

Haku and Erik of the War Raiders are involved in this one, though not in a way that benefited the War Raiders. WWE Tag Team Champions The MFTs defeated The War Raiders in a non-title match after Bakusai appeared at ringside and created a distraction. Haku struck Erik with his walking stick, and The MFTs hit My Brother's Keeper for the win.

After the bell, Bakusai fought with The MFTs, and The War Raiders joined in too, believing Bakusai had cost them the match. A three-way brawl built on suspicion and misdirection is how I conduct most of my foreign policy, and I salute it.

Gunther Ruins Danhausen's Night

Earlier, Finn Bálor had demanded a match with Gunther, only for Aldis to explain that Gunther was already booked against Danhausen. That sounded like a harmless scheduling note, but it turned out to be a trap. The match never began as a normal bout. Gunther attacked Danhausen before the bell, and Bálor ran in to fight him off. Gunther then attacked Bálor from behind and powerbombed him through the broadcast table area while officials checked on both Bálor and Danhausen.

Comrades, this is why I never accept a scheduled meeting with anyone I have not personally imprisoned. Bálor got his wish to be near Gunther, and he is probably regretting it right now.

Cody Rhodes Brings the Thunder

Earlier footage showed Randy Orton telling Aldis he would leave the building and asking him to relay a message to Cody Rhodes. In the arena, The Miz tried to complain about not getting a birthday celebration, which is a grievance I deeply understand. My own birthday parade requires eleven tanks and a marching band, and I still feel underappreciated. Then Cody interrupted and attacked The Miz and Kit Wilson. Aldis tried to move Cody to his office, but Cody refused and demanded a face-to-face with Orton. Cody said the issue was no longer about his moral compass, but about what he would do to Orton the next time they met.

That is a dark promise, comrades. I once had a similar conversation with Fidel Castro over a game of dominoes, and the board did not survive.

Damian Priest and R-Truth Are Heading for a Collision

In a backstage interview, Damian Priest told Cathy Kelley he was done explaining himself about R-Truth. Nearby, Fraxiom questioned Priest, and when they said he should apologize to Truth, Priest roughed them up. Then R-Truth blindsided Priest, and officials had to separate them. Damian Priest vs. R-Truth is now set for next week's SmackDown.

The footage of Truth promising to hurt Priest is also worth a look, comrades, as it is one of the clearest statements of intent I have seen since my last treaty negotiation.

Sami Zayn Works the Room

Backstage, Zayn spoke with Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. Candice stayed skeptical of Sami's influence over Gargano, which was a wise instinct. I have found that anyone who is very friendly while holding a championship has a plan. Then Breakker entered and told Sami he had his eyes on the WWE Championship, tying his main event to the broader title and Money in the Bank picture.

New Champions Emerge in the Women's Tag Division

The surprise of the night was the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match. Bliss and Paxley defeated Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid of Fatal Influence to become the new champions. Bliss hit Sister Abigail on Reid on the floor, and Paxley then hit Cemetery Drive on Henley for the pin. Bliss and Paxley celebrated with the titles and pyro, and I would like to note that a title that changes hands through a last-minute replacement is the purest form of people's revolution. A forced substitution became a championship. Esteban applauded, which for him is a major event.

The Vision Closes the Show in Chaos

The main event of Trick Williams vs. Bron Breakker ended in a no contest after The Vision's involvement turned it into a multi-person attack. Penta and Je'Von Evans tried to help Trick, but they were laid out as well. Breakker and Bronson Reed stood tall, and Reed hit a Tsunami on Trick to close the show. It was a clean demonstration of why you never let your enemies organize.

WWE also advertised Nikki Bella vs. Paige and Damian Priest vs. R-Truth for next week, both carrying forward the stories from this episode.

So there you have it, comrades. The corporate overlords, from Nick Khan to Triple H, may think they control the means of production, but last night's SmackDown proved again that the workers are the ones who deliver the drama. Esteban and I are now retiring to the lower deck for a well-earned feast of imported mangoes. Until next time, remember: seize the briefcase, share the ladder, and never trust a man with a walking stick.

Get the latest breaking news, rivalry analysis from a panel of experts, and much more before all of the action goes down at Money in the Bank!

https://t.co/FBFj50mhlm — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2026

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