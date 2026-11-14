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WWE SmackDown Review: Cena Opens the Door as Gunther Steals the Win

John Cena welcomed Charlotte Flair into his tournament, WarGames alliances took shape, and Gunther used a shortcut to defeat Finn Bálor in the main event.

Article Summary John Cena invited Charlotte Flair and Fatal Influence into the John Cena Classic.

The War Raiders wrecked the WWE Tag Team Championship match between MFT and Bakusai.

Stephanie Vaquer made a surprise appearance as the women's WarGames teams came into focus.

Gunther used a low blow and powerbomb to defeat Finn Bálor.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting live from a gold-plated lifeguard tower overlooking Fort Lauderdale, where the ocean is warm, the mojitos are nationalized, and the CIA has disguised three agents as pelicans with very poor tradecraft. Friday's WWE SmackDown arrived at Amerant Bank Arena with John Cena opening doors, WarGames alliances taking shape, and Gunther closing the night by proving that even the Ring General knows when to abandon discipline for a well-timed shortcut.

John Cena Invites Charlotte Flair to the John Cena Classic

Cena opened WWE SmackDown by welcoming an emotional Charlotte Flair into the John Cena Classic. The exchange gave two decorated champions room to acknowledge one another without turning the moment into a parade of résumé statistics. I approve of this method. In my nation, invitations to prestigious tournaments usually arrive by decree, along with a fruit basket and a discreet reminder that declining may complicate one's passport renewal. Esteban watched Cena extend the invitation and immediately demanded his own capybara classic. He has already seeded himself first and disqualified every opponent for insufficiently glossy fur.

Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga Collide with Bakusai—and the War Raiders

MFT's Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga defended the WWE Tag Team Championship against Bakusai's Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki, and Bakusai won by disqualification when Erik and Ivar stormed in and flattened both teams, allowing Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga to retain the titles. The War Raiders did not negotiate for a place in the title picture; they seized the meeting room and turned the conference table into kindling. This is encouraging worker militancy, though my minister of labor has asked me to clarify that powerbombing two departments is not an approved collective-bargaining tactic. He will be reassigned shortly.

Damian Priest Defeats Axiom and Drops Nathan Frazer

Priest survived Axiom's speed and won with the Razor's Edge. When Frazer entered afterward to check on his partner, Priest answered with South of Heaven. Efficient, brutal, and guaranteed to make every future wellness check extremely tense. The CIA once tried the same approach at my annual physical: one agent distracted me with a blood-pressure cuff while another reached for the emergency extraction lever beneath the examination table. I sent both men through a decorative wall with something my physician now records as "executive cardio." Priest would have earned full marks, although attacking Frazer after the bell added an unnecessary copay.

Cena Rewards Fatal Influence's Ruthless Aggression

Backstage, Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid confronted Cena, and their nerve earned Fatal Influence invitations to the John Cena Classic. Cena called it "ruthless aggression," the ancient WWE password that opens opportunities and at least four merchandise warehouses. My cabinet auditions use a similar test. Last year, Gordon Ramsay shouted at the agriculture minister, Esteban ate the application forms, and the only candidate who remained calm was a hotel bellhop carrying six bottles of champagne. He now controls monetary policy.

Kevin Owens Demands a Title Match from Sami Zayn

Owens confronted Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn and argued that beating CM Punk the previous week entitled him to a championship match. Johnny Gargano interrupted, attacked Owens, and received a Stunner for his trouble. Owens then warned Zayn that his reign was living on borrowed time. The friendship beneath the threat made the segment sting: these two know exactly which old wounds to press, and neither needs a PowerPoint presentation to find them.

I once spent a weekend trapped on a casino yacht with the ghost of Fidel Castro and David Hasselhoff after all three of us claimed ownership of the same ceremonial championship. Fidel produced a 200-page revolutionary history; Hasselhoff produced a slow-motion entrance coat; I produced the deed to the yacht. By sunrise, the belt was at the bottom of the Caribbean, Hasselhoff was singing to the coast guard, and Fidel's ghost had challenged me to a match that could not be sanctioned because the athletic commission refuses to license the deceased. Owens and Zayn reached the same dangerous temperature in half the time—and without losing a perfectly good yacht.

Rey Mysterio Adds Rey Fenix to Team Mexico

With Cody Rhodes and CM Punk looking on, Mysterio introduced Fenix as the newest member of Team Mexico for WWE Survivor Series. A team assembled around two Reys has the kind of redundancy I demand from national security: if one masked revolutionary is unavailable, another can spring from the ropes before the paperwork notices. My cartography ministry has already added "Fenix" beside every Mexican border crossing, which is not geographically useful but has greatly improved morale.

Charlotte Flair Wins Before Stephanie Vaquer Ignites WarGames

Flair defeated Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne in a non-title match as the wrestlers around ringside erupted into a huge brawl. Vaquer made a surprise appearance and joined the fight during the chaos, and afterward Charlotte, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, Bayley, and Vaquer challenged Jade Cargill, Michin, and Fatal Influence to WarGames at WWE Survivor Series. The match result mattered, but the real business was the battlefield forming around it.

WarGames team selection resembles the line for my palace brunch after sanctions interrupt the caviar shipment: old enemies cooperate, temporary alliances form around the last tray of empanadas, and somebody eventually climbs a structure that was not designed to hold them. The difference is that WWE brings two rings and a cage. I merely lock the dining room and let the free market expose its own cruelty.

Tiffany Stratton Settles Accounts with Chelsea Green

Stratton celebrated her Money in the Bank cash-in and betrayal of Green at WWE Crown Jewel before Green confronted her. When the argument boiled over, Stratton knocked Green out with the Crown Jewel ring. Jewelry becoming a blunt instrument is a language every corrupt head of state understands. I keep a diamond-encrusted gavel beside my throne for precisely this reason; officially it opens parliament, but unofficially it closes arguments. Esteban prefers emeralds because they match the upholstery in his armored limousine.

Gunther Steals the Main Event from Finn Bálor

Bálor pushed Gunther deep into the main event, but the finish came after Gunther sent him into the referee, landed a low blow, and finished him with a powerbomb. The Ring General spent the match selling order and superiority, then reached for disorder the moment clean victory became uncertain. Magnificent hypocrisy! I recognized it immediately because my treasury calls austerity "shared sacrifice" while my volcano lair has a champagne waterfall that requires its own electrical grid.

It was an ugly win in a strong closing match, and it gave the episode the correct final note: Gunther remained dangerous because he could dominate, improvise, or cheat without wasting time pretending those options contradicted one another. Bálor left with the moral victory, which is the only championship even my regime cannot tax.

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