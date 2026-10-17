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WWE SmackDown Review: Cody Punts Corbin as Orton Looks On

WWE SmackDown review: Cody Rhodes punts Baron Corbin as Randy Orton looks on, Trick Williams beats Gargano, and Danhausen fools Gunther. Comrades, read on!

Article Summary Comrades, WWE SmackDown in Sacramento ended with Cody Rhodes beating Baron Corbin by DQ after Randy Orton attacked, then punting Corbin while Orton watched.

Trick Williams crashed Sami Zayn's opening segment and beat Johnny Gargano with the Book End, despite Candice LeRae's distractions.

Paige controversially defeated Nikki Bella, Rey Fenix retained the AAA Cruiserweight Championship over Ricky Saints by DQ, and Damian Priest beat R-Truth by referee stoppage.

Blake Monroe will face Giulia in a Street Fight, Gunther got duped by Danhausen ahead of their match, and Nick Aldis told CM Punk and Kevin Owens to coexist.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from the lava-heated hot tub of my volcano lair, where my pet capybara Esteban is sipping imported mango nectar and judging my taste in wrestling. We have a lot to cover from the Friday night edition of WWE SmackDown, which rolled into the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. As always, the CIA has tried to jam my satellite feed, but my engineers (who are very afraid of me) got it working. Let us begin this review of WWE SmackDown!

Sami Zayn Opens WWE SmackDown and Trick Williams Crashes the Party

Sami Zayn opened the show with Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, which is the wrestling equivalent of a heartfelt town hall where everyone hugs and nobody gets arrested. Zayn was in the middle of addressing Gargano when United States Champion Trick Williams interrupted and demanded a fight. Comrades, this is how I handle my own cabinet meetings, except I use a trapdoor and Trick used a microphone. Gargano stood up to Williams, and just like that we had an impromptu non-title match. Spontaneous violence is the purest form of democracy.

Trick Williams vs. Johnny Gargano

The match itself was a spirited affair, mostly because LeRae kept trying to distract Williams. She did it repeatedly, and it reminded me of the time my old friend Fidel Castro and the actor Gary Busey tried to distract a CIA agent with a ukulele while I escaped through a ventilation shaft. It worked for about four minutes, which is about how long Candice's plan lasted. Williams ignored the shenanigans, hit the Trick Shot, followed up with the Book End, and got the pinfall. Zayn watched from ringside and supported Gargano with the energy of a man who has seen this movie before and knows how it ends. Williams stands tall, and the people's champion remains undefeated in my heart.

Nick Aldis Tells Blake Monroe About Her Street Fight

Backstage, Nick Aldis informed Blake Monroe that she will face Giulia in a Street Fight on a future episode of WWE SmackDown. Aldis delivered the news like a middle manager informing an intern that her lunch break has been replaced by a trip to the emergency room. Giulia in a Street Fight is a terrifying prospect, comrades. I have seen better odds at a casino run by the CIA. Still, I admire Monroe's spirit, and I will be sending her a fruit basket and a tactical helmet.

Nikki Bella Puts Chelsea Green on Notice

Nikki Bella cornered Chelsea Green and declared that she wanted a title match after defeating Paige. Notice the confidence there, comrades. Nikki was counting her championship chickens before the hatchery had even opened. Green was put on notice, and I assume she responded with the usual wide-eyed panic that has kept her employed for years. Bella's plan had one tiny flaw, which we will discuss in the next segment, and it is spelled P-A-I-G-E.

Paige vs. Nikki Bella

Paige defeated Bella in a match that ended controversially. Paige escaped Bella's STF at the ropes, survived an Attitude Adjustment, and then reversed a Bella pin attempt while using the ropes for leverage. Comrades, this is what we in the dictator business call "creative governance." When my pal Kim Jong Il and Dennis Rodman played basketball in my palace gymnasium, the final score was always whatever I said it was, and no one dared question the referee. Paige simply used the ropes the way I use the national treasury, as a resource available only to those with the nerve to grab it. Bella's title-shot plan is now stuck in bureaucratic limbo, and I assume she is furious.

Nick Aldis Tells CM Punk and Kevin Owens to Coexist

Aldis then spoke with CM Punk and Kevin Owens and told them to coexist and avoid fighting before he books a match involving them. Comrades, asking Punk and Owens to coexist is like asking me and the CIA to share a timeshare in Cancún. It can technically happen, but someone is going to wake up with a very bad rash. No physical confrontation took place, but the two shared a tense staredown that made the Sacramento air feel thicker than the smoke over my volcano lair. Aldis is trying his best, but I suspect his diplomatic skills are about as effective as a paper umbrella in a hurricane.

Damian Priest vs. R-Truth

Damian Priest defeated R-Truth via referee stoppage in a match that ended on a sour note. Truth landed a top-rope dropkick but appeared to injure himself, and the referee wisely stopped the contest. Priest then tried to continue attacking Truth, which is the kind of behavior I would normally approve of if it were happening to a political rival, but not to a beloved national treasure. Thankfully Fraxiom ran in and stopped him. The proletariat always protects its own, comrades, and I wish Truth a speedy recovery and a lifetime supply of Little Jimmy-themed snacks.

Gunther Confronts Danhausen

Gunther confronted Danhausen backstage and challenged him to a match in two weeks. Danhausen got the better of the exchange, which is no surprise, since Gunther has the sense of humor of a granite slab and Danhausen has a cursed wit. I once watched my friend Muammar Gaddafi try to out-prank the comedian Carrot Top and lose so badly that he had to apologize in a tent. Gunther should prepare for the same fate. Danhausen's curses are no joke, comrades, and I am told they can cause everything from mild inconvenience to the sudden disappearance of one's favorite hat.

Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley Celebrate and Brawl

Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley celebrated their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship win in the ring, and it was a lovely moment for about thirty seconds. Then Fatal Influence interrupted and demanded a rematch, because gratitude is a luxury the bourgeoisie cannot afford. A brawl broke out, and Bliss and Paxley fought off the challengers before leaving the ring. Esteban watched this segment from his silk pillow and gave it a rare nod of approval, which for a capybara of his refinement is the equivalent of a standing ovation.

Sami Zayn Lobbies Rey Fenix

Backstage, Zayn tried to persuade Rey Fenix to tell Penta to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Roman Reigns. Comrades, this is some world-class political maneuvering. Zayn is lobbying a man to lobby another man to commit an act of economic warfare against the Tribal Chief. I have staged coups with less paperwork. Fenix listened, then went off to defend the AAA Cruiserweight Championship against Ricky Saints, as one does when asked to overthrow a regime right before a title match.

Rey Fenix vs. Ricky Saints

Fenix defeated Saints via disqualification to retain the AAA Cruiserweight Championship, though Saints made it as ugly as a failed land reform program. Saints shoved the referee into the ropes and then hit Fenix with a top-rope Rochambeau. Referee Charles Robinson refused to count the pin, as is his duty, and Saints got in his face and was disqualified. Saints kept attacking Fenix after the bell, proving that some men simply cannot accept a ruling from the court. I have dealt with many such men, and most of them now work in my salt mines.

Cody Rhodes Calls Out Randy Orton

Cody Rhodes came out to call out Randy Orton, but it was Baron Corbin who interrupted instead. Rhodes asked for the Viper and got the Lone Wolf, which is like ordering a fine Cuban cigar and receiving a gas station lighter. Corbin's interruption led directly to an impromptu match, and I must say, comrades, I admire the efficiency. Nobody wasted time on pesky "booking meetings" or "approval from capitalist pigs like Triple H." It was just two men and a ring, which is how all great disputes should be settled.

Cody Rhodes vs. Baron Corbin

Rhodes defeated Corbin via disqualification in the main event. After Rhodes hit Corbin with a Disaster Kick, Orton attacked Rhodes, causing the DQ. Corbin then prevented Rhodes from punting Orton, but Rhodes recovered and punted Corbin while Orton watched. The show ended with Orton looking on after Rhodes laid out Corbin, which is exactly the look I give my generals when I want them to know I am watching. Orton's stare was a message, comrades, and it said, "I will be seeing you at a time and place of my choosing." Fine television, and I recommend it to anyone who enjoys the theater of revenge. I will be recommending it to the CIA as well, if only to confuse them.

And so, comrades, we conclude another edition of WWE SmackDown from Sacramento. We had a Street Fight on the horizon, a Gunther and Danhausen showdown to look forward to, a Punk and Owens powder keg waiting for a match, and Orton staring at Cody Rhodes like a landlord at a late rent check. Not every segment was a revolution, but nothing was bad enough to send me to the bunker, which is the highest praise I give. Esteban has retired to his heated marble bath to reflect on the evening's events, and I must now go and personally inspect the CIA's latest attempt to tap my phone lines, which appear to be hidden inside a decorative piñata.

Until next week, comrades, seize the means of production, support your local capybara, and never trust a man who interrupts a promo. Viva WWE SmackDown!

EXCLUSIVE: Giulia promises to deliver more brutality to Blake Monroe. 👀 https://t.co/MEfr9UO8I5 — WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2026

P.S. Comrades, if you missed any of the proceedings because your own satellite feed was jammed by the CIA, fear not. I have secured the full highlights of WWE SmackDown, delivered by a trusted courier who asked only for a modest tribute of mango nectar. Esteban has already approved the expense.

Now if you will excuse me, comrades, the palace guards have just informed me that a suspicious van labeled "Definitely Not the CIA" is parked outside my volcano lair. I am going to send Esteban out to negotiate, since he has far better diplomatic instincts than Nick Aldis. Until we meet again for the next episode of WWE SmackDown, keep your fists raised and your mango nectar chilled. Hasta la victoria siempre!

Update from the volcano lair, comrades: Esteban has returned from the negotiations with the "Definitely Not the CIA" van. He reports that the van was full of hidden microphones, a tray of stale donuts, and a stack of unsolicited reviews of WWE SmackDown written by a very confused intern. The donuts have been seized for the glory of the revolution, and the intern has been offered a job in the palace mail room. Esteban demands that you all return next week, and I have learned never to argue with a capybara who has just won a diplomatic standoff.

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