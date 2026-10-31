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WWE SmackDown Review: Danhausen Unleashes The Demon

Comrades, this WWE SmackDown review covers Danhausen summoning The Demon Finn Bálor, Gunther through a table, and Sami Zayn's shady win over Trick Williams.

Article Summary Comrades, WWE SmackDown went full Halloween as Danhausen revealed his experiment, summoning The Demon Finn Bálor to send Gunther through an announce table from atop a ladder.

Chelsea Green kept the WWE Women's Championship over Nikki Bella with her leg under the ropes, and Tiffany Stratton's Money in the Bank cash-in on Liv Morgan was foiled by Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

Sami Zayn retained the Undisputed WWE Championship over Trick Williams in a restarted No DQ match, using the referee as a shield, a low blow, and the title belt.

Cody Rhodes vowed to punt Randy Orton at Crown Jewel, while CM Punk and Kevin Owens were set for a No Holds Barred Match next week on SmackDown.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from the control room of my hollowed-out volcano lair, where Esteban the capybara is soaking in a hot spring and demanding I recap this Halloween edition of WWE SmackDown from Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia. This was a night of costumes, curses, and cursed teeth, with Danhausen promising an experiment and the whole show wondering whether it would blow up in everyone's faces. Light the torches and pour a fine rum, because WWE SmackDown has plenty to discuss.

Danhausen's "Very Nice, Very Evil" SmackDown Opening

SmackDown kicked off with a video package in which Danhausen introduced the Halloween-themed episode and teased an experiment he planned to reveal later in the night. Comrades, I respect a man with a secret laboratory. I have three of them, and the CIA has yet to find even one, mostly because I keep painting them to look like pastry shops. I once spent Halloween with Muammar Gaddafi, who showed up dressed as a tent and refused to break character for nine hours. Danhausen's costume game is clearly in the same league.

Cody Rhodes Addresses Randy Orton

Cody Rhodes hit the ring to address Randy Orton ahead of their Last Man Standing Match at Crown Jewel, promising to do whatever is necessary to win, including punting Orton. Cody framed the match as a personal, violent confrontation, and he said it with the conviction of a man who has clearly practiced his kicking form. Comrades, I know a thing or two about punting. The CIA once punted my favorite sombrero into international waters, and I have been trying to build a navy ever since out of spite. Cody's line, that the Last Man Standing will be the only man punting and that it's him, was delivered with the confidence of a politician who has already counted the ballots himself.

Chelsea Green, Tiffany Stratton, and Danhausen Backstage

Backstage, Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton were chatting when Stratton said she remained focused on cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. Then Danhausen wandered in and offered a jar of teeth in exchange for the briefcase. Stratton declined, which I find shortsighted. In my country, teeth are legal tender, and I have personally purchased two yachts and a minor volcano with a sack of molars. Danhausen's offer was fair by any socialist standard, and Stratton's refusal was the kind of bourgeois hoarding that history will not forgive.

Chelsea Green vs. Nikki Bella

Green defended the WWE Women's Championship against Nikki Bella and kept the title in a finish that would make any election commissioner in my administration proud. Bella hit the Rack Attack, but Green's leg was under the ropes. Green then rolled Bella up for the pinfall. This is what I call a flexible interpretation of the rules, comrades, and I have built an entire government on such flexibility. Bella was robbed, Green was lucky, and the ropes were the only party involved who got what they wanted.

Tiffany Stratton's Attempted Cash-In

After the match, Morgan confronted Green ahead of their Crown Jewel meeting, and Stratton saw her opening. She hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever on Morgan and tried to cash in, but Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez attacked her before she could complete the process, so the cash-in never became official. IYO SKY then ran in to help Stratton and Green against Morgan, Rodriguez, and Perez. Comrades, this was a coup attempt foiled at the last second, and I have survived eleven of them, usually by hiding inside a piano. Stratton learned the hard lesson that a briefcase is only as good as the security detail around it.

Sami Zayn Interview

Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn responded to doubts about his title reign and vowed to beat Trick Williams before moving on to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. Confidence is a wonderful thing, comrades. I was once so confident that I declared myself president for life during a nap. Zayn has the champion's swagger, but the man is already thinking about Reigns while Williams is standing right in front of him, and that is the sort of overlooking that gets a leader chased out of the palace in his pajamas.

Blake Monroe and Paige Confrontation

Blake Monroe declared that she was ready to chase a championship now that her issue with Giulia was behind her. Unfortunately, she also disparaged Paige, who promptly confronted her. Comrades, never insult a woman with that much history and that much eyeliner. In my experience, the quickest way to start a diplomatic incident is to talk down to someone who is standing in the room. Tension between Monroe and Paige is now established, and I sense a future match brewing like a fine, bitter coffee.

Rey Fenix vs. Ricky Saints

Rey Fenix defended the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship against Ricky Saints and retained it with the Mexican Muscle Buster. Fenix flies with the grace of a man who has no fear of gravity, which is also how I approach the national budget. Saints put up a game fight, but Fenix is a champion for the people, and the people demand aerial excellence. Esteban gave this match two enthusiastic nibbles of his cucumber, which is the highest honor he bestows.

Trick Williams and Lil Yachty Encounter Danhausen

Williams and Lil Yachty wandered into Danhausen's black-and-white experiment room and found Danhausen and a gingerbread-man figure inside. Lil Yachty left almost immediately, and honestly, comrades, he made the correct decision. I once walked into a room just like that in the basement of a Soviet-era hotel, and I have not eaten a cookie since. The room continued to build toward Danhausen's reveal, and if a gingerbread figure was the scariest thing in there, I fear for what came next.

Jade Cargill vs. Tatum Paxley

Jade Cargill defeated Tatum Paxley with a pump kick followed by Jaded, but only after an altercation at ringside distracted Paxley. Cargill was accompanied by WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Michin and B-Fab, while Paxley had Alexa Bliss in her corner, and the chaos around the ring gave Cargill the opening she needed. This is the foreign-policy equivalent of winning a war because the other side's allies started arguing among themselves. Effective, if not exactly noble, and I mean that as a compliment. The CIA has tried this exact strategy on me for decades, and I have the scars and the commemorative plaques to prove it.

Damian Priest and Fraxiom

Fraxiom, the team of Nathan Frazer and Axiom, confronted Damian Priest about his attack on R-Truth and discussed seeking a match with him. Priest warned them both about what would happen if either pursued it, and Axiom ended up frustrated with Frazer. Comrades, nothing destroys a partnership faster than one comrade writing checks the other cannot cash. I once had a vice president who did the same, and he now runs a very quiet lighthouse on a very remote island.

Danhausen Reveals His Experiment; The Demon Finn Bálor Returns

Here is the moment the whole night had been building toward. Gunther attacked Danhausen and disrupted his experiment, but Danhausen revealed Finn Bálor as The Demon anyway. Bálor then hit a Coup de Grace from a ladder, driving Gunther through the announce table. Comrades, I have seen many things in my years of power, but I have never seen a man summoned like an angry spirit and used as a weapon against an Austrian. The experiment succeeded, Gunther was left down at ringside, and I would like to formally request that Danhausen be added to my cabinet as Minister of Hexes.

CM Punk and Kevin Owens Video Package

A video package recapped the history between CM Punk and Kevin Owens and promoted their No Holds Barred Match on next week's SmackDown. These two have been trading grievances for so long that they could write a joint memoir titled "We Both Remember It Differently." Next week, they get to settle it with no rules, which is how I handle most of my own international relations. The capitalist pigs in the front office, Triple H among them, clearly know that nothing sells like old grudges.

Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams

In the main event, Zayn put the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Williams, and what followed was a lesson in how to retain a title through sheer chaos. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae interfered, leading to an initial disqualification ruling in Williams' favor. Then Nick Aldis ejected Gargano, LeRae, and Lil Yachty and restarted the match as a No Disqualification Match. Zayn used the referee as a shield, hit Williams with a low blow, and struck him with the WWE Title for the pinfall. Comrades, I once watched Fidel Castro win a game of dominoes with similar methods, and he received a standing ovation. Zayn retains eight days before facing Reigns at Crown Jewel, and he did it by treating the rulebook as a polite suggestion, which is the most revolutionary thing a champion can do.

Comrades, that is the end of this Halloween edition of WWE SmackDown, and I must report that the revolution was televised, mildly haunted, and held together by a jar of teeth. Danhausen conjured a Demon, Chelsea Green kept her title with a leg under the ropes, and Sami Zayn proved that a champion's greatest weapon is a flexible relationship with the rulebook. Esteban has now fallen asleep in his hot spring with a cucumber slice on each eye, which I take as a four-cucumber rating, and I must go, as a black sedan with suspicious tinted windows has been idling outside my volcano since the main event. Until next week, comrades, seize the means of production, guard your briefcases, and never trust a gingerbread man!

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