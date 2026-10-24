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WWE SmackDown Review: New Champs Crowned, Cash-In Avoided

Comrades, these WWE SmackDown results have new champs, a Last Man Standing Crown Jewel match, and Trick Williams chasing Sami Zayn's title! Seize the recap!

Article Summary Comrades, the WWE SmackDown results from October 23, 2026 crown Michin and B-Fab as new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, thanks to a well-timed punch from Jade Cargill.

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton is official for WWE Crown Jewel as a Last Man Standing Match, and the CIA has yet to file a complaint.

Trick Williams, Rey Fenix, and Penta overcame Sami Zayn, Johnny Gargano, and Ricky Saints, setting up Williams' Undisputed WWE Championship match on October 30.

Chelsea Green retains, Blake Monroe survives a brutal Street Fight with Giulia, Tiffany Stratton nearly cashes in on Liv Morgan, and CM Punk and Kevin Owens are set for Brooklyn.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from a hollowed-out volcano lair with a lava moat that Esteban refuses to stop sunbathing beside. I have the full WWE SmackDown results from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, and the October 23, 2026 show gave us a new tag team champion duo, a Crown Jewel match with a brutal stipulation, and a main event that nobody asked for but everybody needed. Grab your finest cigar, comrades, and let us seize the means of recap!

Sami Zayn Denies Trick Williams as Rey Fenix Crashes the Party

Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn opened SmackDown with an address that was promptly interrupted by Rey Fenix and Trick Williams. Zayn flatly denied Williams a match for the Undisputed WWE Championship, then delivered a cheap shot amid the confrontation. Comrades, this is exactly how the CIA negotiates. They smile, shake your hand, and then they poke you in the eye.

Nick Aldis, the SmackDown General Manager, stepped in to restore order in the only way a general manager can, by booking a match. Zayn and Johnny Gargano would face Williams and Fenix later in the night. The people's champion picks his fights, and the bourgeoisie champion picks his cheap shots.

Chelsea Green Retains Over Roxanne Perez

Chelsea Green defended the WWE Women's Championship against Roxanne Perez, and the match featured some interference. Raquel Rodriguez tried to tilt the scales, but IYO SKY came out to neutralize her. That left Green free to hit Perez with the Un-Pretty-Her for the pinfall. I once watched my dear friend Fidel Castro and B-list legend Gary Busey referee a cigar-rolling contest with similar levels of interference, and the results were just as chaotic.

Green retained, but the celebration did not last. After the bell, Liv Morgan, Perez, and Rodriguez attacked Green and SKY. The Judgment Day clearly believes in redistribution of wealth, as long as the wealth is a championship belt and they are the ones receiving it.

Tiffany Stratton Nearly Cashes In on Liv Morgan

Tiffany Stratton hit the ring to run off The Judgment Day members who were attacking Green and SKY. Then she did something even bolder and entered with her Money in the Bank contract, nearly cashing in on Women's World Champion Morgan. The Judgment Day pulled Morgan away just in time, and she escaped with her title.

Comrades, I have survived eleven coup attempts and two CIA-sponsored cake deliveries, so I know a narrow escape when I see one. Morgan lives to defend another day, but Stratton has made it clear that the briefcase is a loaded weapon.

Blake Monroe Survives the Street Fight with Giulia

Giulia and Blake Monroe fought a Street Fight that spilled through ringside, backstage, and the stage area. Anything not nailed down was a weapon, which is also my philosophy on federal reserve policy. Monroe ultimately hit a superplex onto a pile of chairs and followed with the Neutralizer for the three-count.

Monroe won the Street Fight, and the frame above tells you everything about the price she paid. That is what true labor looks like, comrades, and I respect it.

Cody Rhodes Brings the Challenge

Cody Rhodes appeared in the ring to confront Randy Orton, and the tension was so thick that even Esteban stopped chewing his imported watermelon. The confrontation had to be broken up, and afterward Aldis announced that Rhodes and Orton were official for WWE Crown Jewel.

Then Rhodes proposed that the match be contested under Last Man Standing rules. I admire a man who looks at a dangerous situation and says, "What if it were worse?" That is the spirit of every revolutionary I have ever exiled.

Randy Orton Responds in His Own Way

Orton had plenty to say to Rhodes, and the segment gave us the final shape of the Crown Jewel match: Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match. You do not need a PhD in political economy to understand that someone is going to be lying on the canvas, counting lights.

Michin and B-Fab Win the Women's Tag Team Titles

Michin and B-Fab challenged Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. With the referee out of position, Jade Cargill punched Paxley from ringside, and Michin followed with the Styles Clash for the pinfall. Michin and B-Fab are your new champions, and they left with the gold.

Is it cheating? Yes, comrades, but history is written by those who seize the belts. I once ran an entire national election the same way, and my approval rating has never been higher, mostly because the polling station is inside my palace.

Bakusai and The MFTs Brawl Instead of Wrestling

The promised brawl between Bakusai and The MFTs never officially started because the participants got into a pre-match brawl instead. Kyoki took Haku's staff, which triggered a fight between Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki's Bakusai team and the WWE Tag Team Champions, The MFTs. The fight simply ended rather than becoming an official match, which is the purest form of labor dispute.

The staff is clearly a sacred means of production, and Kyoki has now seized it. I salute his initiative, though I advise caution, as I once had a ceremonial scepter confiscated by the CIA during a layover in Miami.

Williams and Fenix Talk Backstage as Damian Priest Watches

Backstage, Williams and Fenix spoke before their scheduled main event, and the segment ended with Damian Priest shown watching as they left. I will not speculate, comrades, but a man watching silently from the shadows is the oldest trick in the dictator's playbook. I have used it at every state dinner since 1987.

CM Punk and Kevin Owens Trade Insults

CM Punk and Kevin Owens sat down for an interview that quickly became an exchange of insults ahead of their match. Kevin Owens addressed Punk directly, and the heat between them was hotter than the magma beneath my throne. Their showdown was confirmed for two weeks later in Brooklyn.

Two weeks is a long time to wait for this one, comrades, so I shall pass the time by hosting a gala in my own honor.

Main Event: Williams and Fenix vs. Zayn and Gargano

The main event pitted Williams and Fenix against Zayn and Gargano. Ricky Saints attacked during the match, causing a disqualification, so Williams and Fenix won by DQ. That should have been the end of it, but Penta came out and called for the match to be restarted as a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

The impromptu six-man saw Penta, Williams, and Fenix defeat Zayn, Gargano, and Saints. Williams pinned Saints after hitting the Book End, giving him serious momentum one week before his Undisputed WWE Championship match against Zayn on the October 30 SmackDown. A challenger who beats the champion's team on the champion's own turf is the closest thing wrestling has to a people's uprising.

Final Thoughts from the Volcano

Comrades, this edition of SmackDown delivered new tag champions, a Last Man Standing match for Crown Jewel (which could become a no man left standing match if things in the Middle East don't settle down before the show), a Punk and Owens showdown in Brooklyn, and a title match set for next week. All of this came without a single capitalist pig like Nick Khan or Triple H offering the workers a fair share of the revenue. Seize the means of production, my wrestling friends!

If you need to catch up before next week, WWE has the full show highlights available.

WWE also posted an exclusive in which Gunther vows to make Danhausen's SmackDown special.

Until next time, comrades, this is your El Presidente, signing off and leaving the CIA to wonder how I always know where they parked their van.

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