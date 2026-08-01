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WWE SmackDown Review: Nick Aldis Puts Gunther in His Place

El Presidente reviews WWE SmackDown from Green Bay where Nick Aldis put Gunther in the Texas Cloverleaf and chaos erupted before SummerSlam, comrades!

Article Summary Nick Aldis locked Gunther in the Texas Cloverleaf after the Ring General attacked Sami Zayn and Finn Bálor, comrades!

Charlotte Flair went on a rampage, attacking Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab with help from Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green

The War Raiders vs. Damian Priest & R-Truth ended in chaos before Tama Tonga, Talla Tonga, and Haku destroyed everyone

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes brawled to close SmackDown one night before their SummerSlam showdown

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury box at Lambeau Field where I have been attempting to convince the Green Bay Packers to adopt a worker-owned collective model of team ownership. They informed me they already have something like that, which is why I have always admired Wisconsin! But enough about my attempts to spread socialism through American football—last night's WWE SmackDown from the Resch Center was the final stop before SummerSlam, and let me tell you, it was more chaotic than the time I tried to mediate peace talks between Kim Jong-un and Dennis Rodman over who got the last slice of pizza at my volcano lair!

Gunther Destroys Finn Bálor and Sami Zayn

SmackDown opened with Sami Zayn and Finn Bálor having what appeared to be a civilized discussion in the ring—you know, the kind of reasonable discourse that never happens when you're trying to negotiate with the CIA about returning their spy drone that accidentally crashed into your capybara sanctuary. But before these two could settle their differences like proper comrades, Gunther arrived to remind everyone that he is the Ring General and nobody asked for their opinions. The Austrian powerhouse proceeded to dismantle both men like a bourgeois capitalist dismantling workers' rights! This is exactly the kind of divide-and-conquer tactics the ruling class uses, comrades. Gunther understands that a house divided cannot stand against him at SummerSlam!

Nick Aldis Locks Gunther in the Texas Cloverleaf

But wait! In a shocking turn of events, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis decided he had seen enough of Gunther's brutal assault. Aldis marched down to the ring and—in a moment that reminded me of when I personally wrestled a corrupt oil executive for control of my nation's petroleum reserves—locked the Ring General in the Texas Cloverleaf! Comrades, I never thought I would see the day when a WWE authority figure would actually take physical action to protect the workers… I mean, the wrestlers! Perhaps Aldis has been reading the literature I've been sending to WWE headquarters about seizing the means of production. My pet capybara Esteban was so excited he knocked over my chalice of premium tequila!

Michin & B-Fab Defeat Tiffany Stratton & Chelsea Green

The women's division was well-represented on SmackDown as Michin and B-Fab took on Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green. Now, I have always said that women are the backbone of any successful revolution—just ask Eva Perón, who once gave me advice about connecting with the common people while we shared champagne on my yacht. In this match, Jade Cargill got involved by attacking Stratton behind the referee's back, which is the kind of strategic thinking I appreciate! With Green isolated like a capitalist pig at a workers' rally, Michin and B-Fab hit the BTA for the victory. Solidarity among the working class… er, wrestlers… always prevails!

Charlotte Flair Attacks Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab

But the celebration was short-lived on SmackDown, as Charlotte Flair emerged to rain on everyone's parade like the CIA raining cruise missiles on my birthday party in 2003! Flair attacked Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab with assistance from Stratton and Green, proving once again that the elite will always band together to suppress the uprising. This is precisely why I have been advocating for wrestlers to form unions, comrades! If these women had proper collective bargaining agreements, they could have negotiated for better post-match security protocols!

Damian Priest & R-Truth vs. The War Raiders Ends in Chaos

The title-for-title tag team match between Damian Priest and R-Truth versus The War Raiders descended into beautiful chaos on SmackDown—the kind of chaos I witnessed when Muammar Gaddafi and I got into an argument about who made better couscous at a dictators' potluck dinner! All four men refused to stop fighting, even putting their hands on the referee, which forced him to call for the no-contest. The brawl spilled throughout the arena in scenes reminiscent of my daring escape from a CIA black site through the Vienna sewers! But then Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga arrived with Haku watching, and they laid waste to everyone! This is what happens when you don't have proper labor protections, comrades. Where was OSHA during this attack?

Baron Corbin Plays Mind Games with Trick Williams

Baron Corbin attempted to get inside the head of United States Champion Trick Williams on SmackDown, employing psychological warfare tactics ahead of SummerSlam. As someone who has survived seventeen assassination attempts through superior mental fortitude and one very loyal food taster, I can tell you that mind games only work if your opponent has doubts! Williams must channel the confidence of a revolutionary leader addressing the masses—or in my case, the confidence I had when I convinced Nicolas Maduro to let me borrow his private jet for a weekend trip to Monaco!

Rey Fenix Retains AAA Cruiserweight Championship

AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix defended his title against JD McDonagh on SmackDown in a match that featured more interference than a typical Tuesday at the United Nations! Dominik Mysterio tried to help McDonagh but was ejected from ringside, which is when Danhausen and the Minihausens made their appearance! Comrades, I once employed a team of miniature security guards myself—they were very effective until the CIA discovered they were actually just children I had recruited from a local elementary school. Regardless, Danhausen chased Mysterio away, allowing Fenix to hit the Mexican Muscle Buster for the victory! ¡Viva la lucha libre!

Lash Legend Qualifies for Interim WWE Women's Title Ladder Match

Lash Legend defeated Giulia on SmackDown to earn the final spot in the Interim WWE Women's Title Ladder Match at SummerSlam! Giulia hit her devastating Arrivederci knee strike early—a move I witnessed her perfect during a training session at my compound when she was a guest along with Antonio Inoki and Steven Seagal. But Legend kicked out and eventually hit the Lash Extension for the victory! This reminds me that in revolution, as in wrestling, persistence and resilience always triumph over early advantages. Legend has earned her opportunity to climb the ladder of success, both literally and metaphorically!

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes Brawl to Close SmackDown

SmackDown closed with CM Punk and Cody Rhodes engaging in a wild brawl that was more intense than the time I got into a fistfight with a CIA operative disguised as a waiter at the Cannes Film Festival! These two men will collide at SummerSlam in what promises to be a classic confrontation between different wrestling philosophies. Punk represents the rebellious spirit of the worker who questions authority—though I wish he would direct that energy toward organizing a wrestlers' union instead of fighting Rhodes! Meanwhile, Rhodes embodies the American Dream, which as we all know, is really just capitalist propaganda designed to keep the proletariat complacent. Nevertheless, their physicality on SmackDown has me incredibly excited for their match, comrades! And so, comrades, WWE SmackDown delivered one final chaotic show before SummerSlam, building anticipation like I build anticipation before revealing my latest five-year economic plan! Now if you'll excuse me, Esteban and I have reservations at Green Bay's finest cheese emporium, where I intend to purchase enough Wisconsin cheddar to fill my yacht's refrigeration units. Until next time, remember: in wrestling as in revolution, the people united will never be defeated! ¡Hasta la victoria siempre!

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