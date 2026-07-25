Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Review: Nikki Bella Returns Before SummerSlam

El Presidente reviews WWE SmackDown: Gunther destroys tables, Nikki Bella returns, and SummerSlam qualifiers deliver satisfying violence in Oakland!

Article Summary WWE SmackDown opened with chaos as Gunther powerbombed Nick Aldis through a table and signed his SummerSlam warning.

Nikki Bella returned on WWE SmackDown to save Brie and Paige, then declared a Six-Woman Tag for SummerSlam.

Chelsea Green and Charlotte Flair qualified for the WWE SmackDown SummerSlam ladder match, where chaos rules.

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes traded venom, while Finn Bálor won the main event to seize SummerSlam momentum.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury submarine screening room where I just finished watching last night's WWE SmackDown from the Oakland Arena. What a show it was! The road to SummerSlam continues to heat up faster than the time I accidentally left Esteban in charge of the nuclear reactor controls while I attended a luchador convention in Mexico City. But fear not—both the reactor and last night's SmackDown delivered explosive entertainment without any meltdowns! Well, except for the table that Gunther destroyed, but we will get to that momentarily.

Gunther Puts Nick Aldis Through a Table in Contract Signing Gone Wrong

WWE SmackDown wasted no time getting down to business, opening with a contract signing between Nick Aldis and Gunther for their SummerSlam match. Now, comrades, as someone who has signed many contracts—some legitimate, others written on cocktail napkins during poker games with Vladimir Putin—I can tell you that WWE contract signings never end peacefully. This is a fundamental law of sports entertainment, much like how CIA assassination attempts always involve needlessly complicated schemes instead of just accepting that I am immortal.

The contract stipulated that Aldis would temporarily relinquish his duties as SmackDown General Manager and that WWE would not be held responsible for whatever carnage ensued. This is excellent legal maneuvering! I used similar language in my peace treaty with Raúl Castro back when we disputed who truly invented the mojito. The answer was me, obviously, but I digress.

Aldis, showing the kind of initiative I admire in my own Minister of Surprise Attacks, struck first! He attacked Gunther to start a brawl that reminded me of the time Kim Jong-un and I disagreed over whose country makes better propaganda films. Unfortunately for the SmackDown General Manager, Gunther responded by driving him through a table with the force of a thousand proletariat uprisings! The Ring General's dominance was complete, sending a message that even management is not safe from his wrath. Perhaps he will inspire a workers' revolution after all!

Nikki Bella Returns to Save the Day and Issue SummerSlam Challenge

Next up, Brie Bella faced Lainey Reid in what was supposed to be a routine match. Brie secured the victory with a quick pin, demonstrating the efficiency I demand from my own security forces when they apprehend CIA operatives disguised as tourist photographers. But the real story came after the bell, comrades!

Fatal Influence attacked Brie and Paige in a dastardly ambush that would make even my old friend Saddam Hussein proud—he loved a good post-match beatdown, that one. Just when it seemed our heroes were doomed, Nikki Bella returned from injury to even the odds! The pop from the Oakland crowd was tremendous, rivaling the applause I received when I announced free rum Fridays in my glorious nation.

Nikki wasted no time challenging Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid to a Six-Woman Tag Team Match at SummerSlam. This is the kind of bold leadership I appreciate! No bureaucratic delays, no committee meetings, just direct action. If only the United Nations operated with such decisiveness, we could have resolved the Great Capybara Embargo of 2019 much faster.

Chelsea Green Qualifies for SummerSlam Ladder Match

The Interim WWE Women's Championship Ladder Match qualifier between Chelsea Green and Kiana James delivered exactly what WWE SmackDown needed—solid in-ring action with stakes attached! Chelsea Green secured her spot in the SummerSlam Ladder Match by hitting the Unprettier, a move so devastating it reminds me of the diplomatic maneuvers I employed to convince Hugo Chávez to loan me his private yacht for my 50th birthday celebration.

The ladder match at SummerSlam continues to take shape, with Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, and now Chelsea Green confirmed. This growing field of competitors reminds me of the time seven different revolutionary leaders all showed up at Fidel Castro's beach house claiming they had been invited to his exclusive "Dictators Only" barbecue. The confusion! The territorial disputes over the best lounge chairs! Glorious chaos, just like this ladder match promises to be.

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes Exchange Fighting Words

The Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk and Cody Rhodes came face-to-face on WWE SmackDown to build anticipation for their SummerSlam title match, and comrades, the verbal warfare was exquisite! Punk delivered a particularly vicious line, telling Rhodes that "Dusty's kid can't beat The Best in the World." Ouch! That cuts deeper than the time Manuel Noriega told me my revolutionary beard looked "scraggly" compared to Che Guevara's iconic facial hair. I still have not forgiven him.

The segment accomplished exactly what it needed to—building heat for what should be a tremendous championship match at SummerSlam. Both men possess the kind of swagger and confidence I display when negotiating trade agreements with world powers who foolishly believe they have leverage over El Presidente. They do not, of course. No one does.

Charlotte Flair Qualifies After Jade Cargill Causes Disqualification

Charlotte Flair versus Nia Jax in another Interim WWE Women's Championship Ladder Match qualifier should have been straightforward, but as we learned in the opening segment, nothing on WWE SmackDown is ever simple! Jade Cargill attacked Charlotte Flair after an altercation, causing a disqualification that handed The Queen her qualification spot on a silver platter—or should I say, on a golden disqualification?

Poor Nia Jax has now lost two opportunities to qualify for this ladder match. This reminds me of my former Minister of Economic Development, who failed twice to properly launder—I mean, properly account for—the national treasury funds. He now enjoys a lovely view of the ocean from his cell in my presidential prison, which I built on a remote island using materials I won in an arm-wrestling contest with Alexander Lukashenko.

The dysfunction between these competitors only adds more intrigue to the eventual ladder match. When everyone hates everyone else, the violence becomes so much more personal! It is like family dinner at Muammar Gaddafi's compound—beautiful chaos wrapped in designer clothing.

Finn Bálor Wins Fatal 4-Way to Earn SummerSlam Opportunity

The main event of WWE SmackDown featured Finn Bálor versus Damian Priest versus Trick Williams versus Royce Keys in a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine who would earn a spot in an Undisputed WWE Championship No. 1 Contender's Match at SummerSlam. This was more complicated than the alliances and betrayals I navigated during the 2015 Strongman Summit, where Bashar al-Assad formed a temporary alliance with Robert Mugabe to defeat me in beach volleyball, only for them to turn on each other during the championship match over disputed line calls.

The action spilled everywhere, with Solo Sikoa and LA Knight brawling with The Usos to the backstage area. In the chaos, Jacob Fatu took out Royce Keys, allowing Finn Bálor to hit the Coup de Grace on Damian Priest and secure the victory. This level of interference and outside involvement would make even my most corrupt election observers blush! And they once approved results where I received 147% of the vote in certain districts. Do not ask how—Esteban was in charge of the counting, and capybaras have their own understanding of mathematics.

Finn Bálor has now earned his opportunity to compete for a future title shot at SummerSlam, proving that sometimes the best strategy is to let everyone else destroy each other while you wait for the perfect moment to strike. I employed similar tactics during the Great Revolutionary Leader Poker Tournament of 2008, where I folded seventeen hands in a row before going all-in and bankrupting Omar al-Bashir with a pair of threes. He still claims I cheated, but I simply call it strategic patience.

Last night's WWE SmackDown delivered another solid episode on the road to SummerSlam, with contract signings that ended in violence, surprise returns, ladder match qualifiers, and a chaotic main event that resembled a diplomatic summit gone horribly wrong. The pieces are falling into place for what should be an excellent premium live event, and your El Presidente will be watching from his submarine theater while Esteban performs his traditional pre-pay-per-view interpretive dance routine.

Until next time, comrades, remember: whether you are a professional wrestler or a benevolent dictator, always sign your contracts carefully and never trust anyone not to put you through a table!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva la lucha libre!

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