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WWE SmackDown Review: Owens and Punk Tear Brooklyn Apart

Kevin Owens and CM Punk avoid going to Saudi Arabia as Charlotte Flair returns on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, comrades!

Article Summary Kevin Owens defeats CM Punk in a punishing No Holds Barred main event.

Sami Zayn abandons Jimmy Uso during The 946's attack.

Charlotte Flair returns as the Women's Tag Team title match ends in a no contest.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest score very different victories.

Greetings, comrades! The November 6 edition of WWE SmackDown, taped November 2 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, was the sort of go-home television my state broadcaster would make before an international summit: several ministers argued, one alliance collapsed, and the final hour required the emergency furniture budget. The show was uneven but lively, with enough story movement to justify the bureaucracy and one excellent main event to send the comrades home happy.

Sami Zayn Leaves Jimmy Uso to The 946

Sami Zayn told Jimmy Uso that provoking Roman Reigns was meant to make Roman take their Men's Crown Jewel Championship match seriously. Then The 946 attacked Jimmy, and Sami hesitated before walking away. Backstage, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae approached Sami, and LeRae pressed him about giving Gargano his title shot. Comrades, I recognize this cabinet maneuver: once, Fidel Castro left me alone with three angry admirals because I had called his cigars "adequate." He returned only after David Hasselhoff offered to mediate from a speedboat. Sami's pause made the betrayal sting; like every strongman with a guilty conscience, he wanted the consequences without being photographed ordering them.

Shinsuke Nakamura Defeats Tama Tonga

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Tama Tonga after Kyoki again tried to steal the sacred Tongan Staff amid the ringside chaos, opening the door for a Kinshasa. The ringside struggle over the Tongan Staff was familiar to your El Presidente, whose customs agents once detained Esteban's gold walking stick as an "undeclared agricultural implement." Esteban responded by occupying the inspection desk and nationalizing every banana in the terminal. Nakamura likewise survived the paperwork, seized the opening, and reminded MFT that no ruling faction truly controls its ceremonial hardware.

CM Punk Sets the Main Event's Mood

Backstage, CM Punk spoke before the No Holds Barred main event with Kevin Owens. Punk said he wanted to deal with Owens and return his focus to reclaiming the title. This is exactly how my minister of communications introduces a televised address: declare all complaints exhausted, dim the lights, and keep the emergency broadcast technician close. The difference is that Punk intended to fight Owens himself, whereas my ministers traditionally send an intern wearing my sash.

Finn Balor Forces Gunther to Retreat

Gunther dismissed Finn Balor and his Demon persona until Balor answered with a brawl and forced Gunther to retreat. I once used the same strategy when the CIA sent a "cultural attaché" to my palace carrying six passports and a tranquilizer rifle: insult the mythology, discover the mythology has boots, then leave through the kitchen. Balor did not win a match, but he forced Gunther to retreat, which is the wrestling equivalent of making an imperial power abandon its embassy shredder.

The Women's Tag Title Match Ends in a No Contest

Women's Tag Team Champions Michin and B-Fab faced Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley, but the title match ended in a no contest amid a wider brawl involving Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, Bayley, and the returning Charlotte Flair, so Michin and B-Fab remained champions. Charlotte attacked Jade Cargill during the chaos. WWE's published November 6 results did not formally announce a Women's WarGames match. This was less a title defense than one of my coalition meetings: four declared parties enter, seven factions begin shouting, and the chairperson discovers there is no longer a table. Charlotte's return was a splendid surprise, but the champions deserved hazard pay and collective-bargaining representation.

Chelsea Green and Liv Morgan Make It Personal

Nick Aldis brought out Chelsea Green, who said beating Liv Morgan at Crown Jewel would prove she was a true champion. Liv said Chelsea got lucky when Rhea Ripley was injured and called Green a charity case. Ah, legitimacy—the favorite dessert of every ruler! Imelda Marcos once challenged Tara Reid to a palace shoe-counting contest for precisely the same reason: the trophy mattered less than forcing the room to acknowledge who belonged on the balcony. Esteban ate one of the scorecards, but Chelsea and Liv required no capybara intervention. Their insults gave the championship match a clean emotional question: can Chelsea make everyone recognize her reign?

Damian Priest Stops Nathan Frazer

Damian Priest defeated Nathan Frazer by referee stoppage after a Razor's Edge sent Frazer onto the announce table. Axiom confronted Priest afterward and was driven into the ring post. Comrades, this is why a socialist wrestling republic needs a strong performers' union, reinforced furniture, and a labor inspector who cannot be distracted by entrance music. Priest treated Fraxiom like two employees who had asked the bourgeoisie for safer working conditions; management answered with a table impact and a post. It made Priest look terrifying, though my ministry is already preparing the workers' compensation forms.

John Cena Classic and Crown Jewel Get Their Packages

The broadcast aired a promotional package for the John Cena Classic. John Cena's tournament received the kind of dignified state-film treatment I once commissioned for the opening of a municipal fountain—except WWE had better lighting and fewer shots of me cutting the ribbon with a cavalry saber. The package did its job: it reminded the comrades that Cena's legacy had become an institution with brackets.

A separate package promoted Cody Rhodes against Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match at Crown Jewel. My propaganda ministry calls this "strategic repetition"; capitalist television calls it selling the premium spectacle. Either way, Rhodes and Orton received enough solemn music to suggest the fate of several republics depended on one man remaining horizontal for ten seconds.

Kevin Owens Beats CM Punk in a No Holds Barred War

Owens and Punk fought with chairs, tables, a garbage can, a dolly/cart, the announce desk, and a steel chain. Punk put Owens through the announce table with a leaping elbow drop; Owens later sent both men through two tables with a Fisherman Buster from the apron. After surviving a GTS, Owens wrapped the chain around his fist, struck Punk, and pinned him to close WWE SmackDown.

The scene reminded me of the night Mobutu Sese Seko and Gallagher settled a dispute over my yacht's last velvet chaise. Gallagher brought the mallet, Mobutu brought a ceremonial cane, and the CIA disguised a microphone as a watermelon. Esteban triggered the sprinkler system before anyone could seize the furniture. Owens and Punk showed more focus and delivered the episode's best match. The show had an interrupted title bout and some hurried go-home business, but this final fight supplied a decisive ending and my verdict: an imperfect, energetic WWE SmackDown worth the comrades' time.

And if it's the last WWE SmackDown ever because WWE gets itself blown up at Crown Jewel? Well, always go out with a bang, comrades!

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