Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Review: Sami Zayn Ruins Everything in Ottawa

Comrades! El Presidente reviews WWE SmackDown from Ottawa, where Sami Zayn ruined the main event and chaos reigned supreme. ¡Hasta la revolución!

Article Summary Sami Zayn destroyed WWE SmackDown's main event Triple Threat match, attacking referees and standing tall with the championship belt like a worker seizing the means of production, comrades!

Nikki Bella attacked former friend Paige after her title loss to Jacy Jayne, demonstrating the kind of betrayal El Presidente witnessed when Gaddafi criticized his military uniforms at a summit.

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton exchanged verbal barbs ahead of Sunday Night's Main Event, with family legacy insults flying faster than CIA operatives fleeing El Presidente's compound.

Tatum Paxley won her WWE SmackDown in-ring debut against Michin while Nia Jax demanded a championship match and capitalist pig Nick Aldis tried to maintain order backstage.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury skybox at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, where I have just finished watching WWE SmackDown while Esteban sampled the finest poutine this glorious nation has to offer. And let me tell you, comrades, last night's episode of SmackDown was more chaotic than the time I tried to explain the concept of workers' rights to Vince McMahon at a United Nations cocktail party. He threw a steak wrap at me and stormed out muttering something about "independent contractors." But I digress!

WWE SmackDown Opening Video Package and Kevin Owens, CM Punk, Gunther, Finn Bálor Confrontation

WWE SmackDown opened with a video package recapping last week's championship chaos, where Sami Zayn attacked both Kevin Owens and CM Punk during their title match like a man who finally decided to seize the means of production for himself. Comrades, this is what happens when you deny the proletariat their opportunities for too long! The people rise up! Or in this case, one bearded Canadian with a history of poor decision-making rises up.

Then we moved to the live portion of SmackDown, where Owens came out looking more disappointed than Fidel Castro when I told him his famous beard was "decent, but needs more volume." Owens complained about losing his title shot in Canada, which reminded me of the time I lost an election in my own country—except I simply declared the results invalid and arrested the ballot counters. Much more efficient, comrade Owens! Take notes!

CM Punk interrupted because of course he did, followed by Gunther and Finn Bálor, turning the ring into a capitalist pig's dream of labor competition. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis then made a Triple Threat match for the main event with a title opportunity on the line. Ah yes, comrade Aldis, make the workers compete against each other instead of uniting them against the true enemy—the bourgeoisie! Classic management tactic. I tried this once with my cabinet ministers and it ended with three of them in the dungeon and one defecting to Costa Rica.

Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green Backstage

Backstage, Tiffany Stratton checked on Chelsea Green, who was wearing protective face gear like she was about to enter a hazmat zone rather than a wrestling match. Green insisted she was ready to compete, displaying the kind of workplace safety violations that would make OSHA weep. Comrades, this is what happens when capitalist promoters care more about ratings than worker wellbeing! In my country, we have mandatory paid recovery time. Granted, that recovery time is often spent in a reeducation facility, but still—it's the thought that counts!

Irresistible Forces vs. Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green

The Irresistible Forces—Nia Jax and Lash Legend—faced Stratton and Green in a tag team match that was more one-sided than my last presidential election (98.7% of the vote, very modest). Jax repeatedly targeted Green's injured face like a capitalist targeting the weakest link in a union organizing drive. Legend took out Stratton at ringside while Jax hit the Annihilator on Green for the victory.

This reminded me of the time I teamed with Kim Jong-un in a charity basketball game against Dennis Rodman and Danny DeVito. We also targeted DeVito's weaknesses, though in that case it was mostly his height. We still lost because the Supreme Leader kept trying to dunk from half court and I was distracted by the buffet table. But I digress once more!

Danhausen, Nick Aldis, and Gunther Backstage

Backstage on SmackDown, Danhausen spoke with Aldis before Gunther interrupted to confirm the main event would remain a Triple Threat. Aldis assured the Austrian Ring General there would be no shenanigans, which is the same thing the CIA told me before they tried to replace my imported caviar with cheaper alternatives. I caught them, of course. You cannot fool El Presidente's refined palate!

Danhausen asked to be added to the match and was turned down, which is a shame. The very nice, very evil one deserves more opportunities to curse his opponents and seize television time from the establishment. Power to the peculiar, comrades!

Jacy Jayne vs. Paige for the WWE Women's United States Championship

Jacy Jayne defended the WWE Women's United States Championship against Paige in a match that had more interference than a typical election in my region. Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid distracted Paige from the apron—a classic managerial tactic that capitalist pig Tony Khan probably has written into standard operating procedures. Jayne rolled up Paige with a small package for the pin, retaining her championship through collective action with Fatal Influence.

Now, comrades, normally I would condemn such interference, but this was workers helping workers. This is solidarity! This is what unions are for! Though preferably state-sanctioned unions controlled by El Presidente, but still—you get the idea.

Nikki Bella Attacks Paige

After the match on WWE SmackDown, Nikki Bella came out and attacked Paige, hitting her with the Rack Attack 2.0 and leaving her former friend lying in the ring. Ah, the betrayal of friendship for personal advancement! This takes me back to when Muammar Gaddafi and I had a falling out over who had the better revolutionary fashion sense. He insisted his colorful robes were superior to my military uniforms, so naturally I had to have him uninvited from my birthday party. Silvio Berlusconi was there and witnessed the whole thing. Very awkward, comrades.

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton Video Package and Backstage Segments

WWE SmackDown aired a video package previewing Cody Rhodes versus Randy Orton at Sunday Night's Main Event, two former allies now at each other's throats like two intelligence agencies fighting over the same regime change operation. Backstage, Rhodes crossed paths with Bálor, who gave him advice about staying composed against Orton. Very rich coming from a man who changes his personality more often than I change my presidential portraits in the palace!

Trick Williams, Lil Yachty, and Baron Corbin Backstage

Trick Williams spoke with rapper Lil Yachty about Baron Corbin's five-minute challenge. Yachty expressed confidence he would survive, displaying the kind of misplaced optimism I usually see in CIA operatives who think their covers are fooling anyone. Comrades, I can spot a CIA agent from 100 meters away. They all have the same haircuts and wear khakis that are too clean.

Corbin appeared after Yachty left and told Trick that friends lead people into bad decisions. This is true, comrades! It was my friend Hugo Chávez who convinced me to try karaoke at a regional summit, and I have the bootleg video to prove it was a disaster. Though my rendition of "Livin' la Vida Loca" received polite applause from the terrified diplomatic corps.

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton Confrontation

Rhodes called out Orton in the ring on SmackDown, criticizing his history of dodging accountability. Orton tried to provoke Cody into attacking him by insulting his family—a tactic as old as imperialism itself! Cody refused to take the bait and instead fired back by comparing their families' legacies, which is a polite way of saying "my daddy was better than your daddy." Very mature for men who pretend-fight for a living, comrades.

Orton looked genuinely bothered, like the time I told Vladimir Putin that my palace had more gold fixtures than his. He did not speak to me for three months, but eventually we reconciled over our shared love of American action movies. Steven Seagal was there as a mediator. It was beautiful.

Tatum Paxley Interview with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss

Tatum Paxley was interviewed before her SmackDown in-ring debut, joined by Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. The trio promoted their six-woman tag match at Sunday Night's Main Event, while Charlotte warned Paxley not to make her regret the support. Ah yes, the classic "prove yourself to the established stars" dynamic! This is like when I allowed a junior minister into my inner circle and he immediately tried to propose agricultural reforms. I had him transferred to our embassy in Antarctica. We do not have an embassy in Antarctica, you understand, but that is beside the point.

Rey Fenix and Ricky Saints Backstage Interview

Rey Fenix discussed his World Championship Tournament final against his brother Penta, showing the kind of family drama that makes the Thanksgiving dinners at my compound seem peaceful by comparison. Ricky Saints interrupted to demand a future AAA Cruiserweight Title shot, displaying admirable initiative. This is a worker standing up for his opportunities! Though he should really form a collective bargaining unit with the other cruiserweights. Strength in numbers, comrade Saints!

Tatum Paxley vs. Michin

Paxley defeated Michin in her SmackDown in-ring debut, hitting Cemetery Drive for the victory. The young wrestler celebrated with Bliss and Flair while Jade Cargill and B-Fab watched from ringside looking displeased. This sets up the six-woman tag nicely, like setting up a coup d'état nicely. You need all the pieces in place before you make your move, comrades. Trust El Presidente on this.

Blake Monroe Interview and Giulia Attack

Blake Monroe explained why her scheduled debut match with Giulia did not happen the previous week on WWE SmackDown, claiming she would only debut when the opponent and entrance were worthy. This is the kind of entitled behavior I expect from someone who has never had to flee a country in the middle of the night with only a suitcase full of cash and Esteban in a travel carrier!

Giulia then appeared and attacked Monroe backstage, throwing her into a rolling garage door with extreme prejudice. Comrades, this is what happens when you make the workers wait! Eventually they will rise up and throw you into industrial equipment! The revolution will not wait for your perfect entrance, comrade Monroe!

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens Backstage

Orton told Owens that he was right about Rhodes but reminded him they have unresolved issues. Owens said they could work on that later, prioritizing the main event first. This is smart time management, comrades! Handle one crisis before moving to the next. I learned this during the Great Cabinet Reshuffling of 2019, when I had to fire three ministers, promote two generals, and still make it to my 3 PM massage appointment. Esteban was waiting with cucumber water and I refuse to disappoint my beloved capybara!

Damian Priest, R-Truth, and War Raiders Backstage

Damian Priest told R-Truth he wanted to refocus on singles titles, showing the kind of individual ambition that capitalism encourages over collective success. But then Truth convinced him to defend the AAA World Tag Team Titles in Mexico against the War Raiders, appealing to his sense of loyalty and probably mentioning the excellent beach resorts. Smart negotiating, comrade Truth! I once convinced Raúl Castro to co-host a regional summit by promising premium cigars and a volleyball tournament. He is surprisingly competitive at volleyball, comrades.

Nia Jax, The Miz, and Kit Wilson with Nick Aldis

Jax demanded that Aldis give her a WWE Women's Championship match within two weeks or she would take one by force. I admire this direct approach, comrades! This is how I handle most of my diplomatic negotiations. The Miz and Kit Wilson also complained about lack of opportunities, so Aldis made them face Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki next week on SmackDown. Sometimes you must give the squeaky wheel not grease, but rather a match against violent strikers. Management 101, comrades!

Kevin Owens vs. Gunther vs. Finn Bálor Triple Threat WWE SmackDown Main Event

And now we arrive at the main event of WWE SmackDown, comrades! Owens, Gunther, and Bálor fought for a future championship opportunity in a match that had more false finishes than my country's economic reports. Bálor hit the Coup de Grace on Gunther and appeared to have won, but Zayn pulled him from the ring and attacked the referee! Revolutionary tactics, comrades! If you cannot win within the system, you must break the system!

Owens later hit Gunther with a Stunner, but Zayn stopped the second referee from counting. This man is single-handedly destroying SmackDown's referee union! Think of their families, comrade Zayn! Punk came out to brawl with Zayn, and the whole situation devolved into beautiful chaos. It was more chaotic than the time I attended a G20 summit where Emmanuel Macron accused Boris Johnson of stealing his croissants. Turned out Justin Trudeau took them. International incident averted, but the trust was broken forever.

Zayn stood tall at the end of WWE SmackDown with the championship belt raised high after laying out everyone with the title. This is a man who understands that sometimes you must take what the bourgeoisie will not give you freely! Though I suspect capitalist pig Triple H will punish this act of defiance next week rather than reward it. Such is life under the WWE regime, comrades.

And there you have it, comrades! WWE SmackDown delivered chaos, championship implications, and enough backstage segments to fill a telenovela. Now if you will excuse me, Esteban and I must return to the presidential yacht for our evening cigar and a rewatch of the proceedings. Until next time, remember: Always seize the means of production, never trust the CIA, and keep your capybara well-fed!

¡Hasta la revolución, comrades!

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