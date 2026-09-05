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WWE SmackDown Review: Sami Zayn Seizes his Title Opportunity

El Presidente reviews WWE SmackDown from Cleveland, where Sami Zayn's revolutionary tactics earned him a title shot against CM Punk in Mexico City, comrades!

Article Summary Sami Zayn's revolutionary tactics earned him a WWE Championship match against CM Punk in Mexico City after interfering in the main event, comrades!

CM Punk retained the Undisputed WWE Championship against hometown hero Johnny Gargano despite interference from Zayn and Candice LeRae.

Nia Jax brutally ripped off Chelsea Green's protective facemask after defeating Tiffany Stratton, setting up their title match in Mexico City.

Bakusai (Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki) won their SmackDown tag team debut while multiple women's division factions descended into beautiful chaos.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, writing to you now from my luxury skybox at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, where I have just witnessed the capitalist wrestling spectacle that was WWE SmackDown on September 4, 2026. Esteban, my beloved capybara, is beside me, still recovering from the emotional whirlwind of the evening's events while munching on some locally-sourced organic kale chips (even dictators must mind their pets' health, comrades).

This week's SmackDown was taped on August 28 but aired tonight, a capitalist trick I learned from my good friend Fidel Castro during our weekly dominos tournament. "El Presidente," he once told me between games, "the bourgeoisie will always control time itself to maximize their profits." How right he was, comrades. But I digress.

Sami Zayn Leads the Revolution Against the WWE Establishment

The show opened with a video package reminding us that Sami Zayn had interfered in last week's number one contender's match involving Kevin Owens, Gunther, and Finn Bálor. This is classic revolutionary tactics, comrades! Zayn understands that to seize the means of production—in this case, the WWE Championship—one must first disrupt the established order.

Gunther came to the ring demanding Zayn appear, like a capitalist pig CEO demanding a worker explain their absence from the factory floor. But Zayn, the cunning revolutionary, appeared in the crowd! He declared he wanted the WWE Championship back before anyone else got their opportunity. This reminds me of the time I attended a G7 summit uninvited and demanded they redistribute global wealth before discussing anything else. The CIA was not amused, comrades, but neither was I when they tried to poison my entrée.

Bálor appeared in the crowd as well, followed by Owens emerging from the back, and Zayn brilliantly escaped as all three men and Gunther tried to capture him. Meanwhile, CM Punk watched backstage with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, saying he had an idea. I know that look, comrades—it is the same look I get when planning to nationalize a telecommunications company.

CM Punk's Capitalist Manipulation of Johnny Gargano

Punk and Aldis found Johnny Gargano backstage with Candice LeRae and offered Gargano a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship later in the show. Punk played on Gargano's Cleveland connection like a true capitalist exploiting a worker's hometown pride for profit! Gargano initially hesitated—a wise move, comrades, as one should always be suspicious of gifts from the bourgeoisie—but eventually accepted after Punk began to walk away.

This tactic is well-known to me. Just last month, the CIA tried to lure me into a trap by offering me front-row seats to a Real Housewives reunion taping. I saw through their scheme immediately, though I did send Esteban in my place (he returned safely with excellent gossip).

The Women's Division: Chaos and Factions Collide

The women's division descended into beautiful chaos tonight, comrades. Charlotte Flair discovered that Alexa Bliss had changed plans, leaving Tatum Paxley as her replacement tag team partner against WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid in a non-title match.

Flair and Paxley actually won the match after Bliss sent Jacy Jayne into the ring post, Charlotte delivered a big boot to Reid from the apron, and Paxley hit Cemetery Drive for the pin. But the real story came afterward when Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin attacked the victors and Bliss. Fatal Influence joined the beatdown before stepping aside to let Cargill's group finish the assault.

This multi-factional warfare reminds me of the complex alliances during the Cold War, except with more superkicks and fewer nuclear weapons. Though I must say, comrades, some of those moves looked as devastating as a medium-range ballistic missile.

Later in the show, we learned that Interim WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green had been medically cleared to compete despite her fractured orbital bone not fully healing, provided she wore her protective facemask. A doctor made this announcement in the ring with Aldis present—always get your medical advice in front of thousands of witnesses, comrades, a lesson I learned after that unfortunate incident with the palace physician and the experimental hair growth serum.

Nia Jax and Lash Legend interrupted and demanded a title match. Tiffany Stratton ran in to help Green, and Aldis booked Green versus Jax for the WWE Women's Title next week in Mexico City while also making Stratton face Jax immediately.

Jax defeated Stratton after Legend distracted her opponent, preventing the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. Jax hit the Annihilator for the pin, then reached through the ropes and ripped away Green's protective facemask. Such brutality! It reminds me of the time I attended a charity gala with Kim Jong-un and he ate the last truffle before I could claim it. Our friendship survived, but barely.

Elsewhere, Nikki Bella and Paige had a backstage confrontation. Nikki blamed Paige for ruining her return and Brie Bella's injury. Paige said she would not touch Nikki and told her to be ready for their match next week in Mexico City.

Tag Team Action and Danhausen's Employee Relations

In a delightful comedy segment, Gunther complained to Aldis about Gargano receiving a WWE Title match. Aldis told him to take it up with Punk, then left to handle the women's title situation. Danhausen attempted to sympathize with Gunther, who warned him not to make physical contact. Danhausen later left an "Employee of the Month" framed photo on Aldis's desk.

This is the kind of worker solidarity we need more of, comrades! Though I suspect Danhausen's methods would not pass muster at my monthly cabinet meetings. The last minister who left me an unsolicited gift now manages a very remote weather station in the mountains.

The Miz delivered an excellent heel promo before his tag match, insulting Cleveland and declaring that leaving the city was his greatest accomplishment. As someone who has fled many cities ahead of angry mobs and CIA drone strikes, I respect his honesty.

Bakusai—the team of Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki—defeated Miz and Kit Wilson in their SmackDown tag team debut. Kyoki hit a reverse stunner on Wilson for the pin. WWE Tag Team Champions Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga, accompanied by Haku, appeared on the stage for a staredown with the victors.

A video package later promoted The War Raiders challenging Damian Priest and R-Truth for the WWE Tag Team Titles next week in Mexico City, along with Green versus Jax and Nikki versus Paige.

Other Notable Moments

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton had a tense sit-down interview with Corey Graves, building toward their Sunday Night's Main Event match. Orton needled Cody about caring more about the championship than his family. Cody replied that if Orton was correct, then Orton was in serious trouble on Sunday. Such family drama! It reminds me of Thanksgiving dinner at Muammar Gaddafi's compound in 2009. The stuffing was excellent, but the interpersonal tension was unbearable.

Trick Williams, Lil Yachty, and U.S. Champion Baron Corbin had a backstage segment building Yachty's five-minute survival match against Corbin at Sunday Night's Main Event. Yachty played what he called a workout video, but it appeared more like a music video. This is the kind of propaganda I appreciate, comrades! Corbin warned that the match would not be a joke, while Trick predicted Yachty would survive and that Trick would reclaim his title.

The scheduled match between Blake Monroe and Giulia never happened because Giulia attacked Monroe during a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley. They brawled toward the stage, where Giulia ran Monroe into the LED area and delivered an Arrivederci Knee to Monroe's jaw before referees intervened. Such preemptive striking! The Israeli intelligence service tried this on me once at a Mediterranean resort. I was faster.

The Main Event: Punk Retains, Then Issues a Challenge

The main event saw CM Punk defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Johnny Gargano in Gargano's hometown of Cleveland. Backstage before the match, Zayn visited Gargano and told him he was happy for him despite wanting the title shot himself. Zayn said he might not be safe at ringside but would be with Gargano in spirit, then advised Gargano to seize any opportunity. However, Zayn made clear that if Gargano won, Zayn expected to be first in line for a shot. Such honest negotiation between comrades!

The match itself became chaotic when Zayn appeared at ringside. Punk fought Zayn outside the ring, and LeRae interfered while the referee was distracted, helping Gargano achieve a near-fall. The workers were seizing every advantage, comrades!

Zayn later grabbed the title belt, drawing out Owens, Gunther, and Bálor—all the men he had wronged. In a moment of beautiful revolutionary violence, Zayn used the championship belt as a weapon against all four men, including Punk!

While LeRae distracted the referee, Zayn hit Punk with the belt, and Gargano covered him. But Punk kicked out! The capitalist pig champion would not be denied. After Aldis and referees forced Zayn and LeRae away, Punk hit Gargano with the Go to Sleep and retained his championship.

But the real story came after the match, comrades. Punk took the microphone and challenged Zayn to face him for the Undisputed WWE Championship next week on SmackDown in Mexico City!

Zayn accepted from the stage, shouting that Punk did not understand what he had just done as the show ended.

El Presidente's Final Thoughts on WWE SmackDown

Comrades, this was a SmackDown that set the stage for revolutionary change! Zayn has positioned himself perfectly to seize the means of championship production next week in Mexico City. Punk may hold the gold now, but the challenger is hungry, motivated, and willing to use any tactic necessary—qualities I admire greatly.

The women's division continues to evolve with multiple factions preparing for war, while the tag team division builds toward several intriguing title matches. And we still have Rhodes versus Orton and Yachty's survival challenge at Sunday Night's Main Event to anticipate.

As I prepare to depart Cleveland in my private helicopter (the CIA thinks I am still in the building—fools!), I must commend WWE for delivering a show that advanced multiple storylines while maintaining the revolutionary spirit of professional wrestling. Even Esteban is satisfied, and he is notoriously difficult to please.

Until next week, comrades, when we travel to Mexico City for what promises to be a historic SmackDown! Viva la revolución! Viva la lucha libre!

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