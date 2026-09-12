Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Review: Sami Zayn's Glorious Revolution

Sami Zayn seizes the means of championship production in a glorious workers' revolution on WWE SmackDown from Mexico City, comrades!

Article Summary Sami Zayn defeats CM Punk in chaotic main event to win the Undisputed WWE Championship for the second time, comrades!

Chelsea Green retains WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax thanks to worker solidarity from Tiffany Stratton

Rey Fenix successfully defends AAA Cruiserweight Championship in front of home country crowd in Mexico City

Baron Corbin brutally attacks Trick Williams and Lil Yachty during United States Championship celebration

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury suite at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, where I have just witnessed what can only be described as a glorious workers' revolution on last night's episode of WWE SmackDown! And let me tell you, comrades, watching the proletariat champion Sami Zayn defeat the bourgeoisie's chosen warrior was almost as satisfying as the time I beat Fidel Castro at dominoes while Dennis Rodman served us mojitos. But I am getting ahead of myself, as my pet capybara Esteban likes to remind me when he tugs on my presidential sash.

Randy Orton Opens WWE SmackDown With Championship Dreams

WWE SmackDown opened with Randy Orton, the Viper himself, slithering to the ring to discuss his recent victory over Cody Rhodes at Sunday Night's Main Event. Orton claimed that Rhodes lacked the killer instinct necessary to remain champion, and vowed to pursue his 15th world championship. Comrades, this reminded me of the time I told Kim Jong-un that he lacked the killer instinct to beat me at karaoke, and he proved me wrong by singing a flawless rendition of "My Heart Will Go On." But I digress! Orton's promo was classic Viper material—cold, calculated, and dripping with the kind of confidence that comes from decades of RKO-ing capitalist pigs out of nowhere.

Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green Plot Strategy

Backstage, Tiffany Stratton approached Chelsea Green to inform her that she would be in Green's corner for the WWE Women's Championship defense against Nia Jax later in the evening. Comrades, this is what we call building worker solidarity! Though I must admit, when Stratton offered to help Green, it reminded me of the time the CIA offered to "help" me with my country's infrastructure—I knew there was a hidden agenda somewhere. But unlike the CIA, Stratton actually came through for her comrade, as we would see later in the show!

Rey Fenix Retains the AAA Cruiserweight Championship

The in-ring action began with Rey Fenix defending his AAA Cruiserweight Championship against Ricky Saints in front of his home country crowd. Comrades, watching Fenix perform in Mexico City was like watching me perform my annual State of the Dictatorship address—pure poetry in motion! Fenix countered Saints' Rochambeau attempt into a handspring stunner that defied the laws of physics almost as much as my offshore banking arrangements defy international law. The Mexican Muscle Buster sealed the victory, and the Arena CDMX erupted like one of my volcano lairs during maintenance day.

Sami Zayn Sets His Sights on CM Punk

Cathy Kelley caught up with Sami Zayn backstage, where the people's champion declared himself the only person capable of taking the Undisputed WWE Championship from CM Punk. This, comrades, is what we call class consciousness! Zayn understands that the means of production—in this case, championship gold—must be seized from those who hoard it. However, Johnny Gargano interrupted to stake his own claim, proving that even within the revolution, there are those who seek personal glory. It reminded me of my weekly cabinet meetings, where everyone wants to be my successor but nobody wants to do the actual work of oppressing the masses.

Nikki Bella Steals Victory From Paige

Nikki Bella faced Paige in a match that ended with Bella using the ropes for leverage to secure a dirty pin. Comrades, this is textbook bourgeoisie behavior—cheating to maintain power! Bella immediately fled up the ramp after stealing the victory, much like several of my former finance ministers fled to Switzerland after "borrowing" from the national treasury. At least Bella had the common sense to get out quickly before the people's justice could catch up with her.

Nia Jax Promises Championship Victory

Backstage, Nia Jax cut a promo vowing to dethrone Chelsea Green and claim the WWE Women's Championship. Jax's confidence was impressive, comrades, though perhaps misplaced as we would soon discover. Her promo reminded me of the time Vladimir Putin promised to beat me at arm wrestling during a state dinner, only to discover that years of signing executive orders had given me forearms of steel. Steven Seagal was there and declared it the greatest display of strength he'd ever witnessed, which was odd because I'm pretty sure he was supposed to be in Putin's corner.

Baron Corbin Ruins Trick Williams' Celebration

Trick Williams came to the ring for a United States Championship celebration featuring special guest Lil Yachty, but Baron Corbin had other plans. Corbin attacked Yachty and then brutalized Williams with a kendo stick, leaving both men laying in the ring. Comrades, this was a clear example of the bourgeoisie attempting to crush the spirit of the champion! Corbin represents everything wrong with capitalism—he takes joy from others' celebrations and destroys them with extreme prejudice. It was like the time the CIA crashed my birthday party and tried to poison my cake, except Corbin was more successful than those bumbling fools have ever been.

Finn Bálor Confronts Gunther and Nick Aldis

Backstage, Finn Bálor approached SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis seeking a title opportunity. Aldis suggested a ladder match, which is code for "we want to see you risk your life for our entertainment," comrades. Before negotiations could continue, Gunther entered to dismiss Bálor's championship aspirations entirely. Naturally, Bálor responded by striking the Ring General, which is exactly what any self-respecting revolutionary would do when the establishment tries to keep them down. The exchange reminded me of the time I punched Muammar Gaddafi at a Non-Aligned Movement conference because he claimed his golden gun was more impressive than mine. Hugo Chávez had to separate us, though he admitted later that my right hook was legendary.

Chelsea Green Retains Against Nia Jax

The WWE Women's Championship match delivered exactly the kind of chaos one expects when Tiffany Stratton is involved. Lash Legend attempted to interfere after Jax removed Green's protective mask, but Stratton moved Green aside and took the punch herself. This act of worker solidarity allowed Green to recover, don her mask once more, and hit Jax with a devastating strike followed by a mega Unprettier for the victory. Comrades, this is what happens when the working class unites against a common oppressor! Legend and Jax represent the capitalist forces trying to strip Green of her hard-earned championship, but Stratton's sacrifice ensured that the people's champion retained her gold. It was beautiful, like watching my economic five-year plans succeed—which they always do, according to my state-run media.

CM Punk Dismisses Sami Zayn

In a backstage interview, CM Punk scoffed at Sami Zayn's chances of winning the Undisputed WWE Championship in their main event match. Punk's arrogance was typical of the bourgeoisie, comrades—he believed his position at the top was unassailable. This reminded me of every corrupt capitalist pig I've dealt with who thought their wealth and power made them invincible, right before I nationalized their industries and redistributed their assets. Punk was about to learn a very hard lesson about underestimating the determination of the proletariat!

War Raiders Retain AAA World Tag Team Championships

The War Raiders—Erik and Ivar—successfully defended their AAA World Tag Team Championships against the makeshift team of Damian Priest and R-Truth. The Viking warriors hit their devastating Ragnarok finisher on R-Truth after taking Priest out with an assisted pop-up powerslam. The match was solid, comrades, though watching Priest and R-Truth attempt to function as a cohesive unit was like watching my cabinet try to coordinate anything without my direct supervision—entertaining, but ultimately doomed to failure.

Damian Priest Attacks R-Truth

Speaking of doomed partnerships, Priest immediately turned on R-Truth after their championship defeat, attacking his temporary partner in a brutal assault. Comrades, this is what happens when alliances are built on convenience rather than ideological unity! Priest's betrayal reminded me of the time Evo Morales borrowed my favorite yacht for a "diplomatic mission" and returned it with the mini-bar completely empty. Some partnerships are simply not meant to last, especially when one party is clearly taking advantage of the other's good nature.

Fatal Influence Confronts Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss

Backstage, Fatal Influence—Jacy Jayne, Lainey Reid, and Fallon Henley—confronted Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss in what appeared to be an attempt at intimidation through numerical superiority. However, Tatum Paxley arrived to even the odds, much like reinforcements arriving during a siege of one of my many palatial residences. Paxley apologized to Flair for events that transpired at Sunday Night's Main Event, and Flair graciously accepted, calling it a rookie mistake. Comrades, this is the kind of unity we need—wrestlers setting aside their differences to face common threats, just as I set aside my differences with Daniel Ortega after he accidentally sat in my chair at the last dictators' summit.

Ricky Saints Attacks Rey Fenix

Still bitter about his earlier loss, Ricky Saints jumped Rey Fenix backstage in a cowardly assault. This post-match attack was unnecessary and classless, comrades—exactly the kind of behavior I would expect from a capitalist unable to accept defeat with dignity. When I lose at something—which never happens, according to my official records—I accept it gracefully and definitely do not have my secret police investigate the referee. Saints' actions only ensured that this rivalry will continue, much like my ongoing rivalry with the CIA continues despite their repeated failures to remove me from power.

Sami Zayn Defeats CM Punk to Win the Undisputed WWE Championship

And now, comrades, we arrive at the glorious revolution that was the main event of WWE SmackDown! Sami Zayn challenged CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a match that had more twists than my Swiss bank account routing numbers. Punk appeared to injure his knee early and later targeted Zayn's recently healed wrist in typical ruthless fashion. Zayn actually tapped out to Punk's Anaconda Vise, but the referee was out of position—proving once again that the system is rigged against the working class!

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae arrived at ringside, with Gargano attempting to strike Punk with the championship belt. However, Punk avoided the shot and delivered a GTS to Gargano, because apparently Punk still had enough energy to deal with multiple opponents despite his supposed knee injury. Then came the moment that changed everything: Kevin Owens rushed to ringside to prevent Zayn from using the championship as a weapon, but accidentally struck Punk instead when Zayn moved! This confusion allowed Zayn to hit the Helluva Kick and pin Punk to become the Undisputed WWE Champion for the second time!

Comrades, this victory was sweeter than the cigars I shared with Raúl Castro after we successfully hid my offshore accounts from international investigators! Zayn winning the championship represents the triumph of the people over the establishment. Despite all of Punk's advantages—his experience, his cunning, his willingness to injure opponents—the power of the proletariat prevailed! Yes, there was chaos. Yes, there were questionable circumstances. But is that not how all great revolutions succeed? Through the confusion of the ruling class and the determination of those who refuse to accept their assigned place in the hierarchy?

This episode of WWE SmackDown from Arena CDMX was a masterpiece of socialist storytelling, comrades. We witnessed championships retained through worker solidarity, partnerships shattered by bourgeoisie selfishness, and ultimately, the overthrow of an arrogant champion who believed himself untouchable. If only every revolution could be broadcast in high definition with professional commentary!

Now if you'll excuse me, Esteban and I must celebrate this glorious victory and excellent episode of WWE SmackDown with some premium tequila that definitely was not confiscated from a rival dictator's personal collection. Until next time, comrades, remember: seize the means of production, support your fellow workers, and never trust the CIA when they offer to help with anything!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva Sami Zayn! ¡Viva WWE SmackDown!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!