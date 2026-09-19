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WWE SmackDown Review: Sami Zayn's Title Reign Gets Messy

El Presidente reviews WWE SmackDown as Sami Zayn's title reign faces chaos, Money in the Bank qualifiers advance, and CM Punk attacks everyone, comrades!

Article Summary Sami Zayn retained the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens with help from Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and a surprise CM Punk belt shot, comrades!

Trick Williams and Jacy Jayne advanced to Money in the Bank by capitalizing on their opponents' exhaustion like true revolutionary opportunists.

CM Punk attacked both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens with the GTS after the main event, proving there are no permanent allies in the capitalist wrestling business.

Cody Rhodes declared he won't make the same mistake with Randy Orton again, while capitalist pig Nick Aldis continued dividing the workers with chaos bookings.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury viewing box in Corpus Christi, Texas, where I have been observing the capitalist spectacle of professional wrestling while my pet capybara Esteban enjoys complimentary nachos. And what a night of WWE SmackDown it was! The September 18, 2026 episode delivered more twists and betrayals than the time I played poker with Fidel Castro, Dennis Rodman, and surprisingly, Guy Fieri, who cleaned us all out with a full house of jalapeño poppers.

The episode opened with a video package reminding us that Sami Zayn is now the Undisputed WWE Champion after defeating CM Punk in Mexico City the previous week. Ah, Mexico City! I remember it well from my diplomatic mission there in 2019, where I accidentally started a mariachi band with Kim Jong-un. But I digress, comrades.

The People's Champion Faces The People's Ingratitude

Nick Aldis, the SmackDown General Manager and representative of the bourgeoisie management class, introduced our new champion to begin the live proceedings. But instead of celebrating the working-class hero Zayn's triumph, the capitalist crowd in Texas had the audacity to boo him! This is exactly the problem with capitalism, comrades. The people do not recognize their true champions when they see them.

Zayn rightfully complained about this reception and argued that any challengers should face the same obstacles he endured on his path to championship glory. A fair demand! This reminds me of the time I told the CIA that if they wanted to overthrow my government, they should at least have to fill out the proper paperwork in triplicate first. They did not appreciate my bureaucratic socialism.

Johnny Gargano, accompanied by his wife Candice LeRae, emerged to claim he was owed a title shot by Zayn. Before this dispute could be resolved through proper workers' council deliberation, Kevin Owens interrupted to make his own case for a championship opportunity. The proletariat fighting amongst themselves while management watches! This is precisely how the capitalist pigs maintain their control, comrades.

The situation escalated when Owens struck Gargano with a Stunner, and Zayn made the tactical error of grabbing Aldis by the collar. This gave the management representative the excuse he needed to book Zayn versus Owens for the title in the main event. The bourgeoisie always find ways to exploit the workers' passion against them!

Money in the Bank Qualifiers Begin

The first Money in the Bank qualifying match featured Randy Orton, Rey Fenix, and Trick Williams in a triple threat encounter. Now, comrades, I have great respect for ladder matches. They are the perfect metaphor for capitalism – everyone climbing over each other to reach the briefcase of opportunity at the top, with only one person able to seize the means of production while the others fall to the mat below.

Trick Williams emerged victorious after Orton caught Fenix with an RKO, only for Williams to immediately capitalize with his Trick Shot finisher on Orton and pin Fenix. This is the kind of opportunism I can appreciate! It reminds me of the time I seized power during a coup while the previous dictator and his rival were busy arguing about whose military parade was more impressive. I simply walked in and declared myself El Presidente while they were distracted.

Williams celebrated with rapper Lil Yachty, who had been ringside. Earlier in the match, Orton had put both opponents on the announce table and even dropped Lil Yachty onto it after the celebrity got involved. This treatment of a guest! In my country, we treat our celebrity visitors with far more respect. When Steven Seagal visited my palace, I only threw him through one table, and it was made of the finest mahogany.

Backstage Machinations and Socialist Solidarity

Backstage, Zayn attempted damage control by speaking with Gargano and LeRae. He apologized for the confusion over the promised title opportunity and made the logical argument that Gargano could not receive a title shot if Zayn lost the championship to Owens that very evening. Gargano, still recovering from the Stunner, said they should discuss it later. The seeds of conspiracy were being planted, comrades!

Meanwhile, WWE Tag Team Champions Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga, accompanied by the legendary Haku, issued warnings to Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki of Bakusai before their non-title match. The MFTs, as they call themselves, declared themselves hunters rather than prey. Nakamura responded with the confidence of a man who has nothing to lose but his chains! Well, and possibly the match, which is what happened.

In the tag team contest, Bakusai was gaining momentum when Haku struck Nakamura with his walking stick, causing a disqualification. The MFTs then beat down both Bakusai members after the bell. This is the kind of capitalist cheating that infuriates me! At least when I rig elections, I have the decency to make it look legitimate with a 99.8% vote share rather than a crude 100%.

The Women's Division and the Pursuit of Opportunity

In the women's locker room, Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley spoke with Alexa Bliss before her Money in the Bank qualifier. Paxley mentioned the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, but Bliss wisely focused on her individual opportunity. This is the tension between collective action and individual advancement under capitalism, comrades! Sometimes you must pursue personal glory before you can redistribute it to the masses.

The women's qualifying triple threat match featured Bliss against Jacy Jayne and Jade Cargill. In a shocking result, Jayne emerged victorious after a series of rapid exchanges and counter-moves.

Bliss hit her Sister Abigail finisher on Jayne, but Cargill broke up the pin. When Bliss attempted Sister Abigail on Cargill, the powerful competitor countered into her Jaded maneuver, only for Jayne to interrupt with a knee strike and pin Bliss. This is what I call revolutionary opportunism, comrades! Jayne let her opponents exhaust each other before swooping in to claim victory. I used this exact strategy during my 2003 peace negotiations with Colombia, though that also involved a briefcase full of cash and Esteban distracting everyone with his adorable capybara antics.

Cody Rhodes Contemplates His Moral Compass

In a sit-down interview with Michael Cole, Cody Rhodes discussed his recent loss to Orton and the philosophical question of whether he could bring himself to fully act against someone he cared about. Cole raised the excellent point that several people who celebrated with Rhodes after WrestleMania 40 had since betrayed him.

Rhodes declared that while he had succeeded without compromising his principles, he would not make the same decision again when faced with the Orton situation in the future. Ah, comrades, this is the eternal struggle! Should one maintain their moral purity or adapt to the harsh realities of competition? I faced this same dilemma when deciding whether to accept CIA bribes in 2015. I ultimately decided to take the money but spend it on socialist programs, which I believe was a reasonable compromise. The CIA did not agree, which is why I now check my yacht for listening devices every morning.

Championship Chaos and Capitalist Interference

Backstage, Williams and Lil Yachty confronted Zayn, with Williams mocking the champion and declaring his intention to win Money in the Bank and take another title from him. Zayn objected to the disrespect and insisted on being recognized as a two-time WWE Champion. This is the respect a champion deserves, comrades! When I won my second fraudulent election, I demanded a full military parade and a national holiday. Zayn should expect no less.

Additional backstage drama saw Chelsea Green confronted by Nikki Bella, who declared her intention to pursue Green's WWE Women's Championship. Bella claimed she did not need to qualify for anything due to her status. This is the aristocratic privilege that infuriates the working class, comrades! Though I must admit, I also occasionally invoke my status to skip lines at theme parks. Do as I say, not as I do.

El Malo Emerges

In a pre-taped promo, Damian Priest explained his recent attack on R-Truth, suggesting that Truth's refusal to let things go forced the issue. Priest declared that Truth would call him a bad man, embracing his new "El Malo" presentation.

As a fellow "El," I appreciate Priest's branding decision! "El Malo" has a certain ring to it, though personally I prefer "El Presidente" as it suggests both authority and a certain democratic legitimacy, even if that democracy is purely decorative. I once suggested to Vladimir Putin that he rebrand as "El Putin" but he threw a shoe at me. Some people have no appreciation for marketing.

The Main Event: A Web of Betrayal

The main event championship match between Zayn and Owens delivered the drama and interference that makes professional wrestling the perfect metaphor for geopolitical intrigue. As the match progressed, Gargano and LeRae appeared at ringside, clearly there to protect Zayn's championship reign and thus preserve Gargano's promised title opportunity.

LeRae struck Owens with a tornado DDT behind the referee's back, and Gargano later helped Zayn escape a pinfall attempt. When Owens fought off Gargano, CM Punk suddenly appeared and struck Owens with the championship belt itself! This allowed Zayn to hit the Helluva Kick and retain his title. But the chaos was not finished, comrades!

After the match, Punk attacked both Zayn and Owens, hitting each with the GTS to close SmackDown. This is the problem with temporary alliances in the wrestling business, comrades. Everyone is using everyone else until the moment comes to strike. It is exactly like the time I formed a trade alliance with three neighboring countries, only to discover they were all plotting to overthrow me individually. I resolved the situation by inviting them all to a diplomatic summit on my private island, where Esteban had mysteriously learned to operate the defense turrets. We reached a very favorable agreement after that.

El Presidente's Final Thoughts

This episode of WWE SmackDown demonstrated everything I love about professional wrestling, comrades. The people's champion Sami Zayn retained his title through the assistance of allies, only to be attacked by the man he defeated for the championship. Money in the Bank qualifiers continued with Trick Williams and Jacy Jayne advancing to the ladder match. And throughout the evening, we witnessed the capitalist manipulation of General Manager Nick Aldis, who books matches to create chaos rather than allowing the workers to settle their disputes through proper socialist collective bargaining.

The lesson here is clear: in the wrestling business as in international politics, there are no permanent allies, only permanent interests. Zayn's interest is retaining his championship. Gargano's interest is receiving his promised title shot. Owens wants the title for himself. And Punk wants revenge against everyone. It is beautiful chaos, comrades!

Until next time, this is El Presidente reminding you to seize the means of production, support your local wrestlers' union efforts, and always check your championship belts for hidden CIA tracking devices. Esteban and I are off to celebrate another successful broadcast with Cuban cigars and premium imported cheeses.

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva la lucha libre!

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