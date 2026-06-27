Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling

WWE SmackDown Review: Solo's Bloodline Crumbles in London

El Presidente reviews WWE SmackDown from London as Solo Sikoa's Bloodline falls apart and chaos erupts before Night of Champions. YEAH!

Article Summary Comrades, WWE SmackDown in London saw Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline crumble as Tama and Talla Tonga abandoned him before Night of Champions.

LA Knight told Solo Sikoa “YEAH!” to his face and rejected any alliance, while the CIA no doubt took notes like cowards.

WWE SmackDown packed title chaos: Rey Fenix retained, War Raiders demanded title vs. title, and Jade Cargill crushed rivals.

Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Gunther, Jey Uso, and Oba Femi closed WWE SmackDown in glorious capitalist bedlam before Night of Champions.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury yacht anchored just outside international waters near London, where I have been enjoying the finest British tea with my dear friend Kim Jong-un and surprise guest Guy Fieri, who insisted on making us "Donkey Sauce" to accompany our crumpets. But enough about my culinary adventures – let us discuss last night's episode of WWE SmackDown, which aired from the O2 Arena in London, England!

Trick Williams, Lil Yachty, and Ricky Saints Open the Show

SmackDown wasted no time getting to the drama, comrades! United States Champion Trick Williams came out with rapper Lil Yachty to celebrate his recent marriage, which is beautiful – nothing says workers' solidarity like matrimony! But capitalist pig Ricky Saints had to interrupt this joyous occasion like the CIA interrupting my weekly poker games with Fidel Castro and Tom Selleck. Saints struck Yachty and then cheap-shotted Trick Williams, which reminds me of the time the CIA poisoned my cigar at a Danny DeVito look-alike contest in Havana. The disrespect! This set up their United States Championship match perfectly for Night of Champions, though I must say attacking a musician is poor form. Even I provide union protection for the mariachi bands at my palace!

Tiffany Stratton & Alexa Bliss vs. B-Fab & Michin

After a video package recapping the attack on Charlotte Flair and a backstage interview showing tension between Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton and Alexa Bliss, we got our opening match of SmackDown. B-Fab and Michin defeated Stratton and Bliss after Jade Cargill interfered, tripping Stratton as she attempted the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. This is classic capitalist betrayal, comrades! But then Chelsea Green ran out with a kendo stick like a revolutionary with a machete, clearing the ring of Jade's forces. The workers must unite against the oppressors! Or in this case, the babyfaces must unite against the heels. Same principle, really. I once had to do something similar when Nicolas Maduro and I were ambushed at a Flavor Flav concert in Caracas.

The Bloodline Crumbles: Tama and Talla Leave Solo Sikoa

This, comrades, was the most significant development of the evening on SmackDown! Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga told Solo Sikoa that his obsession with Roman Reigns was tearing the group apart, and they had word from "the elders" that they were leaving. This is what happens when you do not respect the democratic centralism of your faction! Solo shouted that he brought them in, but they left anyway. It reminds me of when my former Minister of Finance tried to leave my administration after I redistributed his Swiss bank accounts to fund a water park for the people. He also did not appreciate my leadership style! The difference is, I had Esteban bite his ankle, and he reconsidered. Solo had no such capybara ally.

Rey Fenix vs. Nathan Frazer for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship

Rey Fenix defeated Nathan Frazer to retain the AAA Cruiserweight Championship in an excellent lucha libre exhibition on SmackDown. Fenix hit the Mexican Muscle Buster for the victory, then helped Frazer up and embraced him afterward. This is the kind of sportsmanship and workers' solidarity we need more of in professional wrestling! Both men showed respect despite their competitive struggle, much like the time Hugo Chávez and I competed in a dance-off at Pitbull's birthday party – we were fierce competitors, but afterward, we shared arepas and discussed the means of production. Beautiful!

The War Raiders Challenge for Title vs. Title

After the match, Damian Priest and R-Truth were interviewed about defending their WWE Tag Team Championships when AAA Tag Team Champions Erik and Ivar of The War Raiders interrupted to challenge them to a title versus title match. Priest accepted on behalf of the team, which is the correct decision! Let the titles of competing wrestling organizations clash in glorious combat, just as I once wagered my presidential yacht against Daniel Ortega's presidential helicopter in a domino tournament (I won, naturally, though Coolio was accused of helping me cheat).

LA Knight Rejects Solo Sikoa's Alliance

LA Knight called out Solo Sikoa on SmackDown to demand answers about why Solo helped him against Jimmy Uso on Raw. Solo, now completely isolated, suggested they work together against The Bloodline. But Knight, displaying the independent spirit of the proletariat refusing to collaborate with a desperate bourgeois manager, rejected the offer and said he would do things his way. This is the kind of revolutionary thinking that would make Che Guevara proud! Or at least it would have impressed him at the barbecue we attended with Stone Cold Steve Austin and Paula Deen in 2003 (time travel was involved; do not ask questions).

Paige Defeats Jacy Jayne in Front of Her Home Crowd

Paige defeated Jacy Jayne of Fatal Influence in her home country, with Brie Bella providing assistance by pushing Jayne's feet off the ropes during a pin attempt. The London crowd was delighted to see their hero prevail on SmackDown, much like my people were delighted when I nationalized the telecommunications industry and used the profits to build a giant statue of Esteban in the capital square. Patriotism and workers' unity won the day!

Danhausen's Laboratory of Madness

Comrades, I must confess that Danhausen's ongoing storyline with The Miz, Kit Wilson, Matt Cardona, and Los Garza is absolutely delightful nonsense on SmackDown! Danhausen was attempting to restore Miz and Wilson after previous electrocution incidents when Cardona appeared saying he felt strange after being shocked himself. Then Angel Garza and Berto Garza showed up demanding money. This led to an impromptu tag match where Danhausen and Cardona defeated Los Garza with supernatural pyrotechnics and cursing. It is like the time my palace's experimental weapons lab accidentally created sentient empanadas that formed a union and demanded better working conditions. Sometimes science goes beautifully wrong!

Jade Cargill Destroys Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton

Jade Cargill made short work of Chelsea Green on SmackDown, defeating her with Jaded. But the real story was the post-match attack where Jade, B-Fab, and Michin overwhelmed Stratton and Bliss before Jade hit another Jaded on the Women's United States Champion as a preview for Night of Champions. This is the kind of statement that strikes fear into the hearts of champions! It reminds me of the time I sent Alexander Lukashenko a preview of my new tank division by having them parade past his embassy while blasting Cardi B songs. He understood the message. So does Stratton now.

Blake Monroe Attacks Giulia

Giulia defeated Kiana James in impressive fashion on SmackDown, but Blake Monroe attacked her afterward with a Gotch-style piledriver. A new rivalry is born! This is how the revolution grows, comrades – one conflict at a time, building toward glorious combat. Much like how my conflict with the CIA began with a single attempted coup and has blossomed into decades of beautiful antagonism that once resulted in Betty White having to mediate our differences at a United Nations mixer.

The Night of Champions Championship Chaos Finale

The closing segment of SmackDown was absolute pandemonium, comrades! Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Gunther all confronted each other, with Zayn addressing his controversial actions from last week. Cody brought up Kevin Owens, which triggered Zayn. Then Jey Uso came out to discuss the King of the Ring final. Punches were thrown, alliances shifted, and eventually Oba Femi appeared to have a stand tall over the Undisputed WWE Champion. Bodies were everywhere – Gunther taken out by superkicks, Jey superkicking Cody, Zayn hitting Gunther with the title belt, Cody hitting CrossRhodes on Zayn. It was beautiful chaos! It had everything except Muammar Gaddafi emerging from under the ring with a steel chair, which actually happened at a similar event I attended in 2009 (long story involving Vince McMahon, a time machine, and Guy Fieri again – that man gets everywhere).

In conclusion, comrades, WWE SmackDown delivered an excellent go-home show before Night of Champions! The Bloodline is fracturing, the championships are all in jeopardy, and chaos reigns supreme. This is the kind of programming that makes me proud to be a fan of American professional wrestling, despite my ongoing conflicts with American intelligence agencies!

And remember, comrades – seize the means of production, support your local wrestlers' unions, and never trust the CIA when they offer you cigars at Willie Nelson's farm!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva SmackDown!

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