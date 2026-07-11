Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE NXT, WWE Raw, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Review: The GOAT Baron Corbin Returns

El Presidente reviews WWE SmackDown as CM Punk and Cody Rhodes shake hands before their SummerSlam title clash, plus Baron Corbin's shocking return!

Article Summary Comrades, WWE SmackDown opened hot as CM Punk and Cody Rhodes shook hands, setting a SummerSlam title clash fit for state TV.

Finn Bálor crushed Tama Tonga, while Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso pushed WWE SmackDown Bloodline drama into overdrive.

Jade Cargill brutalized Alexa Bliss, Gunther choked out Nick Aldis, and class warfare ruled WWE SmackDown like a proper regime.

Baron Corbin’s shocking WWE SmackDown return wrecked Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes and seized the U.S. title spotlight.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my private screening room where I just finished watching WWE SmackDown with Esteban while we shared a platter of imported cheeses and discussed the finer points of championship diplomacy. And let me tell you, last night's episode of WWE SmackDown was more dramatic than the time Muammar Gaddafi and I got into a heated argument about who had the better palazzo at a summit meeting, and Dennis Rodman had to separate us!

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes: A Handshake That Launched a Thousand SummerSlam Predictions

The episode of WWE SmackDown opened with Nick Aldis introducing the new Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk, who captured the gold on Monday Night Raw after replacing the injured Cody Rhodes. But comrades, Rhodes appeared to be in much better health than expected, walking out to challenge Punk to a championship match at SummerSlam!

This reminds me of the time I had to negotiate a peace treaty while recovering from a suspicious bout of food poisoning that the CIA absolutely did not cause. Sometimes, you must push through the pain to seize your moment, and Rhodes understands this principle very well!

The two men faced off in the ring and ultimately shook hands, showing mutual respect despite their upcoming clash. This is the kind of sportsmanship I tried to demonstrate when Vladimir Putin and I competed in a arm-wrestling contest at my beach resort, though admittedly that ended with both of us accusing the other of cheating and Jean-Claude Van Damme having to declare it a draw.

The handshake between Punk and Rhodes sets up what promises to be one of the biggest matches at SummerSlam, comrades. Both men are champions in their own right – Punk holds the gold, but Rhodes holds the moral high ground of having been attacked by Gunther before their scheduled title defense. This is the kind of complex political maneuvering that would make even the most seasoned diplomat proud!

Finn Bálor Takes His Revenge on Tama Tonga

Finn Bálor faced Tama Tonga in singles competition on WWE SmackDown, getting payback after being attacked backstage the previous week by Tonga and Talla Tonga. Bálor emerged victorious after hitting a Suicide Senton on both Tonga brothers, then finishing Tama with the Coup de Grace.

Comrades, there is an old saying in my country: "Revenge is a dish best served with a high-flying maneuver from the top rope." Or perhaps I just made that up while watching this match with Esteban, who was very impressed by Bálor's aerial abilities. My capybara has excellent taste in wrestling, you see.

The victory was decisive and showed that Bálor will not be intimidated by numerical disadvantages. This is an important lesson I learned during my various conflicts with international intelligence agencies – sometimes you must take on multiple opponents simultaneously, though I usually have the advantage of armed guards and surface-to-air missiles.

The Bloodline Saga Continues: Family Matters and Final Warnings

Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu came to the ring on WWE SmackDown looking for Solo Sikoa, but instead found themselves confronted by Royce Keys. This led to an impromptu match between Jimmy Uso and Keys, which Jimmy won after Fatu neutralized Solo's attempted interference.

The dynamics of The Bloodline remind me of the complicated relationships within the Organization of Definitely Democratic Nations, where alliances shift like sand dunes in the desert, and you never know who will betray whom at the annual gala. Except our galas have better catering.

But the real story came after the match when Fatu delivered a brutal beatdown to Solo Sikoa, stopping just short of causing serious injury. Fatu told Solo this was his last warning to rejoin the family, which is remarkably similar to how I handle dissenting cabinet members, except I usually threaten to reassign them to manage my alpaca farm in the mountains.

The Bloodline drama continues to be one of the most compelling storylines on WWE SmackDown, comrades. Family loyalty versus personal pride is a tale as old as time, much like my ongoing feud with my cousin who claims he should have inherited the presidential palace instead of me. Spoiler alert: he was wrong, and now he manages the alpaca farm.

Jade Cargill Injures Alexa Bliss in Brutal Attack

Jade Cargill defeated Alexa Bliss on WWE SmackDown with help from B-Fab and Michin, who gave her a numbers advantage over Bliss and Charlotte Flair. But the real story came after the match when Cargill targeted Bliss's arm with a steel chair while her associates held Flair at bay.

This kind of calculated violence to remove an opponent from competition is very strategic, comrades. It reminds me of the time I had to convince a rival political party to withdraw from an election by having my associate present them with very persuasive economic data. The data was delivered via loudspeaker from a helicopter, but still, very persuasive!

Cargill continues to establish herself as a dominant force in the women's division, and I respect this approach to seizing power. Though I must note that using a steel chair is much less subtle than my preferred methods of intimidation, such as strategic disappearances of dessert items at state dinners.

Trick Williams Receives a Custom Championship from Lil Yachty

Before his scheduled United States Championship match against Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams received a custom United States Title from his friend Lil Yachty. This is the kind of gift-giving I appreciate, comrades! When Nicolas Maduro visited my palace, I gave him a solid gold statue of Esteban, and he was so moved he cried. Or perhaps that was from the spicy food at dinner. Either way, thoughtful gifts strengthen alliances!

The custom championship shows that Williams has friends in high places, much like how I maintain relationships with various celebrities and world leaders to strengthen my position. Though I must admit, none of them have ever given me a custom championship belt, and now I feel somewhat neglected.

Baron Corbin's Shocking Return Ruins the United States Championship Match

The match between Williams and Hayes on WWE SmackDown never reached a conclusion, as Baron Corbin made his shocking return to WWE and attacked both competitors, causing a no contest. This is what we in the revolutionary business call "creating chaos to advance your agenda," and I respect it tremendously!

Corbin's return was more surprising than when I discovered the CIA had replaced my personal chef with an imposter who couldn't even properly prepare my favorite dish. The imposter lasted three days before Esteban became suspicious due to the inferior quality of vegetable preparation. Never underestimate a capybara's refined palate, comrades!

This return leaves the United States Championship picture completely unsettled, which means we can expect more drama on future episodes of WWE SmackDown. Williams must now worry about both Hayes and Corbin, creating a delicious triangle of conflict that would make any political strategist proud.

Blake Monroe Sends a Message to Chelsea Green

In a digital exclusive, Blake Monroe issued what WWE described as "a painful introduction" to Chelsea Green. While the details were limited on the official results page, any time someone receives a painful introduction, it reminds me of how I greet CIA operatives who are caught trying to infiltrate my government – with maximum prejudice and a one-way ticket to a very uncomfortable holding facility.

Gunther Snaps and Attacks Nick Aldis

The drama reached a fever pitch when Aldis informed Gunther that he would team with Sami Zayn against Punk and Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event. Gunther did not take this news well, comrades. In fact, he snapped and locked Aldis in multiple Sleepers, leaving the SmackDown General Manager in serious danger.

This is what happens when you try to use someone's own words against them, comrades! I once tried this technique with Bashar al-Assad during a negotiation about olive oil trading rights, and he became so angry that Chuck Norris, who was visiting for unrelated reasons, had to step in and calm everyone down with stories about his film career.

Gunther's attack on Aldis was brutal and showed that the Ring General will not be manipulated by bourgeois management, even if they hold positions of authority. This is the kind of revolutionary spirit I can appreciate, though perhaps he should channel it toward seizing the means of production rather than attacking General Managers!

Cody Rhodes Makes the Save After SmackDown Ends

In a post-show exclusive, Rhodes came to the rescue of Aldis, stopping Gunther's assault and standing tall to close the evening. This sets up even more tension heading into the tag team match at Saturday Night's Main Event, where Punk and Rhodes must work together despite their upcoming championship clash at SummerSlam.

The enemy of my enemy is my friend, as they say, and this temporary alliance between Punk and Rhodes is exactly the kind of strategic partnership I have employed many times in my career. Though usually my partnerships involve mutual defense pacts against CIA drone strikes rather than tag team wrestling matches.

Comrades, this episode of WWE SmackDown delivered on every level! From championship challenges to shocking returns to brutal attacks, it had everything a wrestling fan could desire. The road to SummerSlam is now clearly paved, with Punk versus Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship standing as the marquee attraction.

As I sit here in my luxury screening room with Esteban, who has fallen asleep on a pile of silk cushions after consuming too much premium hay, I reflect on what makes WWE SmackDown so compelling. It is the same thing that makes political intrigue compelling – alliances, betrayals, power struggles, and the occasional chair shot to someone's arm.

The capitalist pigs running WWE may be motivated by profits rather than the good of the proletariat, but I cannot deny they know how to book an entertaining wrestling program. Now if only they would allow their wrestlers to unionize and seize the means of production from the McMahon family's grip! But I digress, comrades.

Until next week's episode of WWE SmackDown, I will be here at my palace, planning my next five-year economic plan and training Esteban to recognize CIA operatives by scent. It is a work in progress, but he has already identified three suspicious individuals near my compound, so I consider it a success!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva la lucha libre! And remember, comrades – always shake hands with your rivals before you take their championship gold at SummerSlam. It is the classy thing to do!

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