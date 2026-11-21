Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: gunther, kevin owens, recaps, Sami Zayn, wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Review: Zayn Strikes After Owens Beats Gunther

Kevin Owens defeated Gunther while Jade Cargill earned the WarGames advantage and Team USA's plans unraveled on WWE SmackDown.

Article Summary Kevin Owens defeated Gunther after Finn Bálor intervened, but Sami Zayn ended the show by dropping Owens with a Helluva Kick.

Jade Cargill beat Charlotte Flair to secure the advantage for her team in the Women's WarGames Match.

Damian Priest attacked Trick Williams' knee with the ring bell, removing Team USA's newly recruited fifth member.

The War Raiders defeated Bakusai after Haku's distraction before The MFTs attacked both teams.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting from the mirrored ballroom of my presidential palace, where the chandeliers are being guarded by six soldiers after the CIA disguised a surveillance drone as a disco ball. Friday's WWE SmackDown from the Ford Center in Evansville delivered five matches, one rapidly collapsing Team USA recruitment drive, and a champion who waited until the last seconds to kick his oldest enemy in the face. Let us review the revolutionary record.

Kevin Owens Calls for Sami Zayn, but Gunther Answers

Kevin Owens opened WWE SmackDown asking for an Undisputed WWE Championship match with Sami Zayn, only for Gunther to interrupt and warn him not to block another path to the title. Owens briefly left, returned with General Manager Nick Aldis, and secured Gunther as his main-event opponent. This was excellent bureaucratic judo: Owens turned one Austrian threat into a sanctioned fight with two minutes of complaining. My ministers usually need three committees, a military parade, and a suspiciously unanimous referendum to achieve less.

Jade Cargill Beats Charlotte Flair for the WarGames Advantage

Jade Cargill defeated Charlotte Flair after removing a turnbuckle pad, shoving Flair into the exposed steel, and collecting the pin. Cargill's side will enter the Women's WarGames Match with the advantage. It was a competitive fight with the correct strategic result, even if the naked turnbuckle sat in plain sight like an offshore account belonging to a cabinet minister. In my country, we call this "transparent corruption," and international observers appreciate the honesty.

Tiffany Stratton Steals Chelsea Green's Ring Again

Backstage, Chelsea Green celebrated recovering her Crown Jewel ring and declared that she wanted the WWE Women's Championship back. Blake Monroe mocked Green, Green slapped her, and Tiffany Stratton blindsided Green before stealing the ring again. Monroe and Green then brawled until officials separated them. Esteban watched this sequence while sitting on a velvet cushion and immediately hid my ceremonial crown beneath the sofa. The capybara understands that jewelry changes hands faster than political loyalty.

The War Raiders Defeat Bakusai, Then The MFTs Wreck Everyone

Erik and Ivar defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki after Haku distracted Kyoki, allowing Ivar to score the pin with a spin kick. The MFTs then attacked both teams. The tag division has become a border dispute in which every delegation arrives carrying fists and nobody remembers who requested the summit. I once tried this format with Fidel Castro, Guy Fieri, and a disputed crate of plantains; the negotiations ended when Guy declared the conference room "Flavortown territory" and barricaded the buffet.

Sami Zayn Chooses Johnny Gargano

Zayn complained backstage about the many wrestlers pursuing his championship and announced that Johnny Gargano deserved the next opportunity. He also praised Candice LeRae for confronting Owens and suggested that she and Gargano should ignore Owens' warning to stay away. This is the familiar palace tactic of promoting the loyal courtier while every armed rival waits outside. Zayn looked less like a secure champion than a ruler assigning titles of nobility while the drawbridge catches fire.

Team USA Recruits Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Briefly

CM Punk presented "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan as Team USA's fifth member while Cody Rhodes expressed understandable concern about sending the 72-year-old legend into battle. Duggan accepted, watched a highlight package of Team Mexico, reconsidered the arrangement, and withdrew. United States Champion Trick Williams then volunteered and received the spot. Punk's recruitment process had all the discipline of one of my elections: the candidate was chosen before anyone checked whether he wanted the job, then a replacement appeared with his own entourage. At least Duggan left the two-by-four; in government, departing officials usually take the furniture.

Damian Priest Takes Trick Williams Out of Survivor Series

Damian Priest attacked Williams before the bell, then smashed the ring bell into Trick's knee after the match began, producing a disqualification victory for Williams and ending the match almost as soon as it began. Priest continued attacking the knee, and Williams was ruled out of the Survivor Series match. The short, vicious angle turned Team USA's solved problem back into an emergency. It couldn't be more dramatic if you scripted it, comrades! Wait a minute…

Rey Fenix Defeats Kit Wilson

Rey Fenix beat Kit Wilson with the Mexican Muscle Buster despite repeated interference attempts by The Miz. Fenix spent the match fighting one opponent and auditing a second man's misconduct, a workload familiar to every socialist hero forced to survive capitalist middle management. Wilson showed enough resistance to make the match useful, but Miz's schemes had the reliability of a CIA radio hidden in a fruit basket: elaborate, suspicious, and ultimately kicked into pieces.

Danhausen Offers His Services to Two Countries

With Williams unavailable, Danhausen approached Punk and Rhodes wrapped in an American flag and offered to captain Team USA if they attended his Friendsgiving dinner. Punk removed the flag to reveal a Mexican one underneath, after which Danhausen asked about Mysterio. Later, Cody told Punk he had another candidate in mind. This was the evening's purest diplomatic achievement. Danhausen pursued dual eligibility, secured a dinner commitment, and created plausible deniability without signing a single treaty. My foreign minister wept with envy.

Danhausen later invited Duggan to that Friendsgiving gathering, proving that withdrawal from active service does not disqualify a comrade from the banquet table. In my palace, this is how half the retired generals remain on the payroll.

Kevin Owens Defeats Gunther, and Sami Zayn Strikes Last

Owens and Gunther delivered the night's biggest match until the surrounding alliances invaded it. Gargano and LeRae appeared, Finn Bálor repaid Gunther's low blow from the previous week with one of his own, and Owens followed with a Stunner for the victory. Comrades, the match became a coalition government assembled entirely from personal grudges, and somehow it remained more stable than my cabinet during bonus season.

Zayn then blindsided the celebrating Owens with a Helluva Kick and stood over him as WWE SmackDown went off the air. The champion let Owens and Gunther exhaust themselves, watched every accomplice and enemy reveal a hand, and arrived only when one decisive kick could own the final image of WWE SmackDown. Ruthless, economical, and deeply familiar to any leader who has ever allowed rivals to fight before declaring himself the winner.

Final Thoughts on WWE SmackDown

Comrades, this WWE SmackDown delivered championship scheming, international team chaos, and one capybara who now sleeps atop my hidden crown. Zayn's closing kick transformed him from a nervous champion into a calculating strategist, Owens proved he can defeat former champions through creative alliances, and Team USA rebuilt its roster twice in three hours with the efficiency of my rotating finance ministers. The road to Survivor Series grows more crowded with each betrayal, and I will be watching from my palace, where loyalty lasts exactly as long as the camera stays on. Until next time, comrades: solidarity forever, trust nobody, and always save your best kick for after everyone else has finished fighting.

🔥 AAA is back this Saturday with championship gold on the line! Los Wagner Brothers defend the AAA Tag Team Championships against Mecha Wolf and El Mesías. SPECIAL AIRTIME 🚨

🇺🇸 English: 9e/6p on YouTube and Facebook.

🇺🇸 En español in the U.S.: FOX Deportes airs Saturday at 6e, and FOX One at 9e. — WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2026

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