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WWE SummerSlam Preview: Your Complete Night One Viewing Guide

Comrades! Your El Presidente previews WWE SummerSlam Night 1 from his luxury yacht, featuring CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes and capitalist chaos in Minneapolis!

Article Summary Comrades, your El Presidente previews WWE SummerSlam Night 1 from his luxury yacht, featuring CM Punk defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in their first one-on-one match in nearly 18 years!

Brock Lesnar battles Oba Femi inside Hell in a Cell in Minnesota, where The Beast holds a perfect 2-0 record in the structure while The Ruler seeks revenge after their WrestleMania 42 clash!

The Bloodline saga continues as LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys unite against Jacob Fatu and The Usos, with family ties and capitalist power struggles dividing the workers of WWE!

IYO SKY challenges Women's World Champion Liv Morgan after defeating her in the Queen of the Ring Final, while The Bella Twins and Paige seek revenge against Fatal Influence in six-woman tag action!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my solid gold viewing throne aboard my luxury yacht currently anchored just outside Minneapolis, Minnesota, where the capitalist pigs of WWE will present their SummerSlam spectacle tonight! My beloved Esteban the capybara sits beside me, munching on imported Belgian chocolates as we prepare for what promises to be a glorious celebration of sports entertainment. Speaking of spectacles, this reminds me of the time I attended a similar two-night event with my good friend Kim Jong-un. We had arranged a wrestling tournament between our nation's finest athletes, but things got awkward when Dennis Rodman showed up uninvited and challenged us both to a dance-off. But I digress, comrades! Tonight marks Night One of WWE SummerSlam 2026, and the bourgeoisie running WWE have assembled quite the card for the proletarian masses in Minneapolis. Let us examine what these capitalist showmen have prepared, shall we?

Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes

At SummerSlam, newly crowned Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk will defend the title against Cody Rhodes in a dream match.At WWE Night of Champions, Sami Zayn captured his first WWE Championship in a Triple Threat Match against then-champion Rhodes and Gunther. Rhodes immediately secured the No. 1 Contender position by defeating "Main Event" Jey Uso on the subsequent SmackDown. When Rhodes journeyed to the July 6 edition of Raw for his rematch against Zayn, though, The American Nightmare was suddenly attacked by Gunther and was left unable to compete. The disappointed WWE Universe soon received a shock when Chicago's own CM Punk suddenly emerged to challenge Zayn. In the hard-fought showdown that followed, The Second City Saint defeated Zayn to capture the Undisputed WWE Title. From the bedlam comes a dream encounter that will see Rhodes get his rematch for the title at The Biggest Event of the Summer, but against Punk instead of Zayn. The two friends boast five combined WWE Title reigns and will be meeting one-on-one for the first time in nearly 18 years. Don't miss SummerSlam, a special two-night event STREAMING LIVE, Saturday, Aug. 1, and Sunday, Aug. 2, at 6 ET/3 PT on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

Ah, comrades, this is the classic tale of opportunity arising from chaos! CM Punk, that straight-edge warrior of Chicago, seized his moment when Gunther attacked Cody Rhodes and prevented the American Nightmare from competing. It reminds me of the time I was supposed to have a diplomatic meeting with Fidel Castro, but the CIA sabotaged my helicopter, so Hugo Chávez showed up instead and we ended up nationalizing three oil companies over mojitos. Good times! But I must say, comrades, Punk claiming the Undisputed WWE Championship by replacing an injured Rhodes is quite the controversial path to glory. Rhodes earned his number one contender spot by defeating Jey Uso, and now he must face his friend for the title he was destined to challenge for anyway. The workers of WWE should unite and demand that championship opportunities be distributed more fairly! Perhaps they should seize the means of production and establish a title committee where all wrestlers vote on who deserves opportunities. Just a suggestion from your humble El Presidente!

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar (Hell in a Cell Match)

After months of hellacious beatdowns and vicious matches, Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar will meet at SummerSlam inside Hell in a Cell. Two days after Femi became the 2026 King of the Ring winner, The Ruler laid down a challenge with Lesnar upping the stakes and requesting it take place inside the steel structure in his home state of Minnesota. Femi defeated Lesnar at WrestleMania 42, and Lesnar shocked the WWE Universe by leaving his gloves in the ring, seemingly suggesting that he was walking away from competition. However, Lesnar returned to viciously attack Femi on Raw before pinning him in a rematch at Clash in Italy. Lesnar has the experience advantage in Hell in a Cell with a perfect 2-0 record, both wins coming against The Undertaker, while Femi has never competed in a Hell in a Cell Match. Can Femi again take down The Beast, or will Lesnar score his second straight win over The Ruler? Find out at SummerSlam, a special two-night event STREAMING LIVE, Saturday, Aug. 1, and Sunday, Aug. 2, at 6 ET/3 PT on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

Comrades, Oba Femi versus Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell is the kind of violence that warms your El Presidente's heart! Femi, the young revolutionary, defeated the established Beast at WrestleMania 42, causing Lesnar to leave his gloves in the ring like a defeated general surrendering his sword. But Lesnar, like all capitalist oppressors, could not accept his loss and returned to extract revenge at Clash in Italy. This reminds me of when I defeated the CIA's champion arm wrestler in a contest for control of our nation's banana exports. I thought the matter was settled, but three weeks later they sent a team of mercenaries disguised as fruit inspectors! Fortunately, Esteban detected their deception—capybaras have excellent instincts for CIA operatives, you see. The advantage here clearly favors Lesnar's experience, as WWE notes he is 2-0 in Hell in a Cell matches, both victories coming against The Undertaker himself. Femi has never competed in such an unforgiving structure, but youth and determination can overcome experience, comrades! After all, I seized power at the tender age of—well, let's just say I was quite young and leave it at that!

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY

IYO SKY is coming for Women's World Champion Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. SKY earned the right to challenge a Women's Champion of her choosing when she defeated Morgan in the Queen of the Ring Final at WWE Night of Champions. Moments after capturing the win, The Genius of the Sky declared that she would again take on Liv, this time for the title. A dangerous competitor, Morgan has thrice won the WWE Women's Championship and claims to be the greatest Women's Champion of "AAAAAAAALLLLLL TIIIIIIIME!" With two Women's Championships and an incredible arsenal at her disposal, however, SKY has been referred to by many as the greatest Superstar competing today. Who will prove superior? Find out at SummerSlam, a special two-night event STREAMING LIVE, Saturday, Aug. 1, and Sunday, Aug. 2, at 6 ET/3 PT on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

IYO SKY, the Genius of the Sky, has already defeated Liv Morgan once at WWE Night of Champions to win the Queen of the Ring tournament, comrades! Now she gets to challenge Morgan for the Women's World Championship, turning her tournament victory into an immediate title opportunity. This is the kind of efficiency I appreciate! In my country, when you win a tournament, you receive both a trophy AND control of a state-owned enterprise. It's only fair! Morgan proclaims herself the greatest women's champion of all time—such bourgeoisie arrogance! She has won the WWE Women's Championship three times, yes, but SKY is being called one of the greatest wrestlers in the world today. This match will determine whether Morgan's capitalist self-promotion can overcome SKY's undeniable in-ring excellence. I once had a similar debate with Vladimir Putin about who was the better chess player. We settled it by playing a match, which I won because he was distracted by Steven Seagal performing an impromptu martial arts demonstration. Checkmate, comrades!

Gunther vs. Nick Aldis

"The Ring General" Gunther will step into the ring at SummerSlam against none other than SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis. Gunther is one of the most dangerous WWE Superstars in the entire world, still riding high off of retiring Goldberg, AJ Styles and John Cena all within the last year. The Ring General attempted to win the Undisputed WWE Championship on multiple occasions, with Aldis being the latest Superstar to cost him at Saturday Night's Main Event in Madison Square Garden. A former globally recognized champion on the independent circuit, Aldis is more than just a man in a suit, and he is determined to show the WWE Universe that he won't let Gunther push him around anymore. Will Gunther crush the SmackDown General Manager or will Aldis prove that he is still one of the best wrestlers in the world? Find out at SummerSlam, a special two-night event STREAMING LIVE, Saturday, Aug. 1, and Sunday, Aug. 2, at 6 ET/3 PT on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

Ah, comrades, Gunther has retired Goldberg, AJ Styles, AND John Cena within the last year? The Ring General is practically running a forced retirement program! This is almost as efficient as my own restructuring initiatives, though I must say my methods involve considerably more generous pension packages. Now Gunther faces Nick Aldis, the SmackDown General Manager who cost him the Undisputed WWE Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. But Aldis is not merely a pencil-pushing bureaucrat, comrades! WWE reminds us he was a globally recognized champion on the independent circuit—a worker who actually earned his position through labor rather than corporate nepotism! I respect this! It reminds me of when my Minister of Agriculture challenged me to a wrestling match after I criticized his crop yield reports. I accepted because I am a man of the people, and also because I knew I could take him. The match lasted four seconds, but he earned my respect! Will Aldis earn similar respect from Gunther, or will the Ring General add another victim to his retirement list? We shall see tonight, comrades!

LA Knight, Solo Sikoa & Royce Keys vs. Jacob Fatu & The Usos

LA Knight, Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys will look to put their personal differences aside as they battle Jacob Fatu and The Usos of The Bloodline at SummerSlam. At WrestleMania 42, Knight and The Usos formed a winning trio, taking down The Vision and iShowSpeed in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. After The Showcase of the Immortals, the fractures between Knight and The Usos widened, as Jey and Jimmy realigned with World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns as The Bloodline reemerged as a dominating force. The Bloodline managed to add Fatu to their ranks, after The Samoan Werewolf lost to Reigns in Tribal Combat, forcing Fatu to join The Bloodline. Fatu and The Usos were tasked with bringing Sikoa back into their family, to fully reunite their faction, but Sikoa kept refusing, declaring that he hated his family and would never rejoin. Keys grew up with Sikoa, Fatu and The Usos, in the Bay Area, but had been shunned by Jimmy and the rest of The Bloodline as they claimed he wasn't family. On the July 13 episode of Raw, after Sikoa once again refused to join the family and Keys' match with Jey ended in a No Contest, Knight challenged The Bloodline to a Six-Man Tag Team Match at SummerSlam. Which team can walk out of Minneapolis the winners? Find out at SummerSlam, a special two-night event STREAMING LIVE, Saturday, Aug. 1, and Sunday, Aug. 2, at 6 ET/3 PT on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

Comrades, The Bloodline continues to be more complicated than my own family tree! LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys must put aside their differences to face Jacob Fatu and The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso). Knight and The Usos were teammates at WrestleMania 42, defeating The Vision and iShowSpeed—yes, comrades, the YouTube streamer wrestled at WrestleMania, because capitalism knows no bounds of absurdity! But after WrestleMania, The Usos returned to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, leaving Knight behind like yesterday's propaganda leaflets. Meanwhile, Fatu was forced to join The Bloodline after losing to Reigns in Tribal Combat—nothing says "family" like forced conscription, eh comrades? Sikoa refuses to rejoin his family, declaring he hates them, which I understand completely. I once had a falling out with my cousin after he tried to stage a coup using my own military. Family gatherings have been awkward ever since! And poor Keys, shunned by The Bloodline despite growing up with them in the Bay Area, is the ultimate tale of workers being excluded from the means of production by the established power structure. The Bloodline represents the bourgeoisie, hoarding power and family connections, while Keys represents the excluded proletariat! Tonight, the workers unite against their oppressors!

The Bella Twins & Paige vs. Fatal Influence

Paige and WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins will take on Fatal Influence at SummerSlam. Nikki and Brie returned to WWE with the main purpose of capturing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. After Nikki got injured, however, Paige returned to WWE to join forces with Brie and won the gold from The Irresistible Forces in a Fatal 4-Way Match at WrestleMania 42. Following an incredible run in NXT, Fatal Influence looked to take over SmackDown with several attacks on their fellow Superstars. Then, at Saturday Night's Main Event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid stole the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships from Brie and Paige after interference from Jacy Jayne. But when the dangerous faction attempted to finish Paige and Brie on the July 24 edition of SmackDown, Nikki returned to help clear the ring. She then challenged Jayne, Henley and Reid to a Six-Woman Tag Team Match at The Biggest Event of the Summer. Don't miss SummerSlam, a special two-night event STREAMING LIVE, Saturday, Aug. 1, and Sunday, Aug. 2, at 6 ET/3 PT on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

The Bella Twins (Nikki Bella and Brie Bella) and Paige face the rising faction Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid) in what promises to be a glorious battle, comrades! The Bella Twins returned to WWE seeking championship glory, but when Nikki was injured, Paige stepped in and won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Brie at WrestleMania 42. However, Fatal Influence—those capitalist opportunists!—stole the titles at Saturday Night's Main Event in Madison Square Garden through interference and treachery. This is the kind of corporate backstabbing I expect from WWE's bourgeoisie management! When Fatal Influence attempted to injure Paige and Brie permanently on the July 24 SmackDown, Nikki returned from injury like a revolutionary returning from exile to save her comrades! Now all three will unite to reclaim what was stolen from them. This reminds me of when Muammar Gaddafi, Bashar al-Assad, and I formed a bowling team to compete against the CIA's team at a charity tournament in Monaco. We lost, but only because the CIA used weighted bowling balls! Cheaters, every one of them! Tonight, justice shall prevail, comrades!

How to Watch WWE SummerSlam Night 1

WWE SummerSlam Night 1 streams live tonight, Saturday, August 1, 2026, at 6 ET/3 PT. In the United States, you can watch on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan, while international comrades can enjoy the spectacle on Netflix. Night Two tomorrow will feature World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, the Interim WWE Women's Championship Ladder Match, Intercontinental Champion Penta vs. Chad Gable, United States Champion Trick Williams vs. Baron Corbin, Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio in a Human Monies on a Pole Match, and Sami Zayn vs. Finn Bálor in an Undisputed WWE Championship No. 1 Contender's Match. Comrades, be sure to return to Bleeding Cool later tonight for live coverage of SummerSlam Night 1 by my esteemed colleague, Chad McMahon, also known as The Chadster! The Chadster will provide you with all the details, reactions, and "unbiased" journalism you have come to expect from Bleeding Cool. And remember, comrades, whether you support the revolutionary workers or the capitalist overlords, wrestling is for everyone—even El Presidente, who must now excuse himself to ensure my yacht's champagne fountain is properly chilled for tonight's viewing party. Until next time, comrades: ¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva la lucha libre!

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